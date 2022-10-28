Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new storeWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
fox5ny.com
Harlem's Abyssinian Baptist Church remembers Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts III
NEW YORK - Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist Church held its first Sunday service since the passing of Reverend Dr. Calvin Butts III, on Friday. He served his congregation and the community for fifty years. Now churchgoers are praying for courage, as they enter a new chapter without him. "It’s rough....
fox5ny.com
2022 Village Halloween Parade in NYC
NEW YORK - The annual Halloween parade in New York City's Greenwich Village returned Monday. Officially called the Village Halloween Parade, the event draws tens of thousands of costumed participants and even more spectators. The 2020 parade was canceled due to the COVID pandemic. The 2021 parade was almost canceled...
fox5ny.com
Fatal Bronx fire
A fire broke out in a two-story home on Quimby Avenue in the Bronx early Sunday. Four members of one family died.
fox5ny.com
3 people shot in Queens
NEW YORK - Three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Queens on Sunday. The incident reportedly happened just before 2 p.m. outside of a deli on Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica. According to the NYPD, one man was shot in the abdomen, another man was shot in the buttocks and...
fox5ny.com
Village Halloween Parade draws thousands
The annual Halloween parade in New York City's Greenwich Village returned for 2022. The Village Halloween Parade showcased hundreds of floats and puppets. And thousands of costumed people marched in the parade.
fox5ny.com
Coyote spotted in the Bronx; more likely live in area
NEW YORK - FOX 5 NY photojournalist Brenda Rivera recoded a video of a coyote roaming the Riverdale section of the Bronx recently. Residents said they hear howling at night and wonder if the coyotes have a den in the neighborhood. The New York City Department of Parks and Recreation...
fox5ny.com
Cops wounded in shootout in Newark
Two Newark police officers confronted a suspect in a parking lot, Mayor Ras Baraka said. The suspect shot the officers at close range, the mayor added. The officers were hospitalized in stable condition.
fox5ny.com
Two Newark police officers shot; gunman at large
ESSEX COUNTY, N.J. - Two cops were shot on Tuesday afternoon in Newark prompting a massive response from several local, county, state, and even federal law enforcement agencies. The gunfire erupted near Van Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue in the Weequahic neighborhood of the South Ward. Law enforcement sources told...
fox5ny.com
Rikers Island inmate repeatedly stabs guard
NEW YORK - An inmate repeatedly stabbed a guard at Rikers Island on Monday, according to the New York City Department of Correction. The attack happened at about 4:45 p.m. at the Anna M. Kross Center, officials said. The wounded correction officer was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in Queens in stable condition.
fox5ny.com
10 years after Hurricane Sandy: Are we prepared for the next storm?
NEW YORK - It’s been ten years since Superstorm Sandy ravaged our area, devastating communities from the Jersey shore to Long Island. While the storm taught many lessons, the question remains: Are we better prepared today should another Sandy-type storm hit again?. At Andrew’s Diner in Great Kills nearby...
fox5ny.com
Election 2022: Kathy Hochul navigates campaign homestretch
NEW YORK - EXCLUSIVE | On Halloween night, Gov. Kathy Hochul was at Veselka, a Ukrainian restaurant in the East Village, meeting voters. "You're doing a great job," one woman told Hochul as she stopped by their table. ECONOMY, SMALL BUSINESSES, TAXES. Well over a thousand restaurants closed permanently in...
fox5ny.com
NY offers up to $900 to help pay energy bills
NEW YORK - New York's Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) program opened for applications starting Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, and will continue until funding for the program runs out during the winter. The program helps low-income people pay the cost of heating their homes. HEAP may be able to help...
Comments / 0