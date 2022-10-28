Cleveland announces land parcel survey to identify and rehabilitate buildings with toxic lead

Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball No.14 Ohio State rolls Notre Dame College 118-33 in exhibitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street SignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Cleveland Ohio: Offering Big City Appeal with Small a Town FeelTMannCleveland, OH
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This RestaurantIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Brecksville leans toward building new $5 million service garage
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The city will build a new service department garage instead of renovating the existing one, although the project is most likely years away. The rebuilding project is estimated to cost $5 million. In comparison, a renovation of the existing garage would cost about $3.4 million, a difference of about $1.6 million.
Russos already in search of new grocery for Cleveland Heights’ Cedar-Fairmount District
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- For the first time in roughly a century, the Cedar-Fairmount District finds itself without a grocery store. It’s a vacancy that the Russo family, owners of the Heights Medical Building, remains confident will be filled sooner rather than later.
cleveland19.com
Lorain plans series of crosswalk repairs after resident calls 19 Troubleshooters for help
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - For months, a Lorain woman has called on her city to repair broken lights on a crosswalk. Cherie Page said she’s waited all summer for officials to fix the lights on West 37th Street and Oberlin Avenue. According to the city of Lorain, that job...
New Cleveland fire chief selected and sworn in
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Mayor Justin Bibb has tapped a 28-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Fire to serve as fire chief. Anthony P. Luke, who had been serving as one of the city’s six assistant fire chiefs, was sworn into the top job on Tuesday morning by Bibb, according to a tweet from the fire department.
Numbers show how seldom police have utilized Cuyahoga County Diversion Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Council is considering a move to invest $4.3 million to keep the Diversion Center open for another year, which would offer police an option to help offenders avoid a jail cell. But law enforcement hasn’t been using the facility much since it opened on...
MacKenzie Scott donates record $2.4M to Akron Urban League
AKRON, Ohio – Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott donated $2.4 million to the Akron Urban League, the organization announced this week. The Akron Urban League is one of 25 such affiliates throughout the U.S. to receive a substantial donation from Scott as part of the Giving Pledge, a declaration by some of the world’s wealthiest families and individuals to give the majority of their wealth to charities. Scott, the billionaire ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated $12.5 billion to charitable organizations in the past two years, according to Forbes reports.
Cleveland reopens search for new police headquarters
City leaders held a groundbreaking for the Cleveland Police HQ project at the intersection of East 75th and Opportunity Corridor, but the city is again looking for potential sites for the building.
Shopping center, library projects bring buzz to West Park: A Place in the Sun
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It’s been more than four years since Kmart vacated the building at the corner of Lorain Avenue and West 150th Street in Cleveland’s West Park neighborhood. A redevelopment plan for the prime retail site is underway with the first stores opening in recent weeks.
Cleveland Metroparks to buy $3.8M golf course, return it to natural state
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Metroparks is moving to expand South Chagrin Reservation in Solon by adding nearly 150 acres from a defunct golf course and returning it to its natural state as protected green space. The property, part of the Hawthorne Valley Country Club, would cost the park district...
wksu.org
Lee Weingart hopes to become Cuyahoga County's first Republican county executive
Lee Weingart is making a big bet this election season: that Cuyahoga County – which often overwhelmingly votes blue – will elect its first Republican County Executive. Part of candidate Weingart’s hope for appeal with voters is that Ohio is a “Republican state,” he said during an October candidate forum hosted by Cleveland Neighborhood Progress and First Suburbs Consortium.
Rotary donates, installs planters to beautify new Rocky River Police Station: West Shore Chatter
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- The Lakewood Rocky River Rotary Club Sunrise purchased and installed three decorative planters at the entrance to the new Rocky River Police Station. In addition, club members recently planted mums in the planters and will continue to maintain them. The planter project is one of many community, youth, vocational and international projects of area Rotary clubs.
Cleveland Jewish News
May Dugan Center breaks ground on renovation
The May Dugan Center held a groundbreaking ceremony Oct. 13 as renovation began on its Bridge Avenue building in Cleveland. After a four-year capital camping goal of $7.4 million, 10% remains to be raised, according to a news release. At the event, Executive Director Rick Kemm thanked the many foundations,...
Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority receives $27 million from Department of Transportation
CLEVELAND — Major funding is coming to the Cleveland-Cuyahoga County Port Authority, thanks to a program from the federal government. The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) has awarded $27.2 million to help modernize the Port of Cleveland. According to the DOT's Maritime Administration, the project consists of both a development phase (planning, permitting, engineering, and design) and construction activities at the Port of Cleveland.
What can or should Cleveland do about predatory out-of-state homebuyers? Editorial Board Roundtable
For Cleveland, the problem of predatory out-of-state investors buying up distressed properties, then ignoring housing laws and citations as they collect rents and reduce surrounding property values before reselling, is not a new one. Out-of-state buyers surged during the Great Recession, when Slavic Village became an epicenter for the Wall-Street-fueled foreclosure crisis that left numerous Cleveland homes on the market.
Morning Journal
Amherst: University Hospitals breaks ground at new Beaver Creek Surgery Center site
University Hospitals broke ground Nov. 1 on the future site of the UH Amherst Beaver Creek Surgery Center at 917 N. Lake St., near the state Route 2 and Oak Point Road exchange. Developed by Monument Healthcare Development, the UH Amherst Beaver Creek Surgery Center, also known as UHABC, will...
Julie Reilly, director of ICA Art Conservation in Cleveland, appointed director of Williamstown + Atlanta Art Conservation Center in Massachusetts
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Williamstown + Atlanta Art Conservation Center in Williamstown, Massachusetts announced Tuesday, November 1 that it has appointed Julie A. Reilly, current director of the nonprofit ICA – Art Conservation in Cleveland as the organization’s next executive director, effective January 8. The Williamstown +...
Being a medical scribe may help Northeast Ohio students write their health care future
CLEVELAND — When you visit your doctor, you expect their undivided attention. But every patient also requires a lot of paperwork. "Clinical documentation is incredibly difficult, you ask a physician why they don't want to do it it's because it's challenging and it takes them away from the patient, so burnout for scribes is actually pretty high as well," says Charlie Coe of Scribe America, one of the largest providers of medical scribes in the country.
Saniyah NicholsonCourtesy of The Daniels Family (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Controversy with honorary secondary street signage is a problem for some City of Cleveland residents, business owners, and stakeholders. The practice of granting an individual a street-named signage is celebratory to honor and recognize their contributions to the City, while other times, it is to show reverence to the individual's family due to a mishap at no fault of their own.
New Serpentini Collision Center proposed for Middleburg Heights
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Citing a need for more space, representatives for Serpentini Chevrolet presented, and ultimately received approval of, a preliminary plan for a new 50,000-square-foot Middleburg Heights collision center proposed for 6679 and 6689 Engle Road. The current Serpentini Collision Center in Berea will relocate from its...
Cleveland Ohio at nightImage by David Mark from Pixabay. Yes, I said it, and I will say it again. Cleveland is an amazing big/small city!. I see you shaking your head, but seriously, hear me out. She has so much to offer once you get past what you think you know about her.
