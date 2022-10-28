ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

2 arrested for shooting in front of Ivanhoe school, deputies say

By Kellie Helton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ua7KA_0iqcpzDF00

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Two men have been arrested for a shooting in front of an elementary school earlier this week , according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said 26-year-old Raul Tapia and 21-year-old Edward Zepeda were arrested in connection to a shooting in front of Ivanhoe Elementary School at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

During an investigation, detectives said they were able to identify both men as suspects in the shooting. Investigators said they believe the shooting was gang-related.

On Thursday, detectives served search warrants at the two homes where both suspects live.

Officials said they found evidence related to the shooting while carrying out the searches.

While the homes were being searched, deputies said Tapia was found during a traffic stop and placed under arrest.

Tapia and Zepeda were booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on charges of assault with a deadly weapon involving a firearm, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and gang conspiracy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 3

Luanne Camp Cardoza
4d ago

they need to be charged with attempt murder for as many children and adults where at school.

Reply(1)
5
Related
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Halloween shooting in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who died after he was shot on Halloween in Visalia. Officials with the Visalia Police Department said 51-year-old Rene Pablano was killed in a shooting near Encina Street and Buena Vista Avenue. Around 3:15 p.m., officers were called out to the area for a report of […]
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

2 officers with Tulare PD arrested following party in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. — It’s not every day that law enforcement arrests two of its own. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office can confirm they have arrested two officers with the Tulare Police Department on Saturday night shortly after midnight. Deputies were called to North Visalia due to complaints...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot, later dies in Visalia hospital

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers responded to a shooting in the afternoon of October 31 where a man was suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Visalia Police Department. At around 3:14 P.M., the police received a call about a shooting that happened near North Encina Street in Visalia. Upon arrival, officers located the victim […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Shooting into Visalia home injures 1, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was injured after shots were fired into a home in the early hours of Halloween, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 3:00 a.m., officers were called out to the area of Park Street and Houston Avenue for a report of a shooting into a home. When officers arrived, […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fentanyl sends Tulare County nurses and inmates to hospital

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of inmates in Tulare County are to be charged on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance following what officials say was a fentanyl crisis at Tulare County Jail. On Saturday, officials from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office found two inmates who appeared to have overdosed. Their staff […]
thesungazette.com

Deputies arrest man for shooting woman, at officers

TULARE COUNTY – An Ivanhoe man shot a woman and then turned the gun on deputies who were responding to a domestic disturbance call. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, deputies were called to a home near Avenue 330 and Road 156 in Ivanhoe for a domestic disturbance. When the first deputy arrived, Joey See, 24, shot the woman inside the home and then fired several rounds at the deputy as he approached the front door.
IVANHOE, CA
KTLA.com

California woman admits to killing boyfriend, but she may walk free

No one disputes Wendy Howard killed ex-boyfriend Kelly Rees Pitts after finding out he molested her teenage daughter. But there remains disagreement on whether her actions were a crime or self-defense. Last week, a Kern County, California jury acquitted Howard of murder but deadlocked on a charge of voluntary manslaughter....
TEHACHAPI, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot while sitting inside home in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot while sitting in his home early Monday morning in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department was called out to Houston Avenue and Park Street around 3:07 a.m. for reports of somebody who shot into a home. When officers arrived, they found one...
VISALIA, CA
KGET

Man dies of injuries weeks after assault, suspect arrested: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Bakersfield Police Department said a man died of injuries from an assault in September and officers made an arrest of a suspect Friday morning. Officers were dispatched to Peachwood Court on Sept. 15 for a report of assault. At the time, Javier Ahumada, 36, of Bakersfield declined medical aid and then […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man assaulted in SW Bakersfield in September dies, suspect arrested

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man assaulted in southwest Bakersfield in September has died and a suspect was arrested today, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. On Sept. 15, officers responded to the 4000 block of Peachwood Court regarding a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers contacted a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested for 2 shootings in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for two shootings and an attempted carjacking, according to the Porterville Police Department. Around 1:30 a.m. on July 5, officers were called out to an apartment area on Mulberry Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officials said that the suspect, later identified as 20-year-old Oscar […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy