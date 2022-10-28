2 arrested for shooting in front of Ivanhoe school, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Two men have been arrested for a shooting in front of an elementary school earlier this week , according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said 26-year-old Raul Tapia and 21-year-old Edward Zepeda were arrested in connection to a shooting in front of Ivanhoe Elementary School at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

During an investigation, detectives said they were able to identify both men as suspects in the shooting. Investigators said they believe the shooting was gang-related.

On Thursday, detectives served search warrants at the two homes where both suspects live.

Officials said they found evidence related to the shooting while carrying out the searches.

While the homes were being searched, deputies said Tapia was found during a traffic stop and placed under arrest.

Tapia and Zepeda were booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on charges of assault with a deadly weapon involving a firearm, shooting at an occupied vehicle, and gang conspiracy.

