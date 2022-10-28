Read full article on original website
College Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Desmond Howard News
Desmond Howard's preseason College Football Playoff prediction went viral when he made it, since it was so out there. Unsurprisingly, the ESPN college football analyst has been proven very wrong. Michigan is looking good, but Howard's other three teams:. Baylor: 5-3 Pitt: 4-4 Texas A&M: 3-5 Yikes. College football fans...
Auburn Football: Top 3 candidates to replace fired Bryan Harsin
Auburn Football has finally fired Byran Harsin as the head coach and here are the top three candidates the Tigers could get to replace him. Finally! That’s probably the response of most of the Auburn football fanbase after the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons as the head coach.
Latest Coaches Poll released
The new USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 9 of the season. Clemson (8-0, 6-0 ACC) remained ranked No. 5 in the latest Coaches Poll. The Tigers of course had an (...)
Swinney on the plan for Klubnik this week
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney got a question about Cade Klubnik during his radio show Monday night. "We are big Cade fans," the caller said. "We were wondering what is the plan for Cade this week." Swinney (...)
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Former SEC QB, current ESPN analyst gives take on Clemson's QB situation
Earlier this week, a former SEC signal-caller and current ESPN analyst gave his take on Clemson’s quarterback situation. Aaron Murray, the former Georgia quarterback who joined ESPN’s analyst roster this (...)
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Releases His New Top 6 Rankings
Another big week of college football games is in the books. Week 9 of the 2022 college football regular season featured Ohio State beating Penn State, Georgia topping Florida, Tennessee continuing to look dominant and Michigan getting past Michigan State, among other results. Following Week 9, Kirk Herbstreit has released...
Ohio State Commit Has Message For Fans About SEC Visit
2022 four-star offensive lineman Luke Montgomery is one of the best players at his position and the top prospect in the state of Ohio. He's already committed to Ohio State but may have given a few fans an ulcer with his recent plans to visit the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.
Oregon Ducks men's basketball poised to sign nation's No. 3 recruiting class during early signing period: Report
The week-long early signing period for college basketball begins November 9 and the Oregon Ducks men's basketball program has the nation's No. 3 recruiting class. But until those players put pen to paper nothing is official. In an exhaustive, impressive report, On3's Joe Tipton asked every top ...
SEC Football: Five teams dragging down SEC Bowl opportunities
Three SEC football teams and possibly as many as five are making the conference look bad. After week nine games, five SEC football teams; Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU and Ole Miss have qualified for a 2022-23 bowl game. Five more SEC teams are at risk of not qualifying. Last season,...
Taron Dickens makes history as Miami Northwestern blows out LaSalle
MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – Miami Northwestern celebrated a historical homecoming night on Saturday. Along with breezing past LaSalle, 44-0, at Nathaniel Traz Powell Stadium, Northwestern senior quarterback Taron Dickens set the Miami-Dade County career passing yardage record. The timing of Dickens’ ...
iheart.com
Falcons Make Surprise Trade Involving Suspended WR Calvin Ridley: Report
The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly traded suspended wide receiver Calvin Ridley to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for future draft picks, sources with knowledge of the move confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport just prior to the NFL's trade deadline on Tuesday (November 1). "Shocker: The #Falcons are trading WR...
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings on Sunday morning. Following another eventful Saturday in the college football world, ESPN's computer has updated its rankings as we head into November. The official top 25 rankings will come out later on Sunday, with the Coaches' Poll and...
iheart.com
When Two Tampa HS Coaches Watch Their Former Players In The World Series...
A hat tip to our pal Jarrett Guthrie at 813Preps for sharing this. With Houston's Lance McCullers Jr. (Jesuit) & Kyle Tucker (Plant) playing in the Fall Classic, their high school coaches decided to make the trip & take in the game!. Shoutout to Coach Dennis Braun (Plant) & Coach...
