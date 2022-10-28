Read full article on original website
Sunny, dry and breezy this afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunny, dry and breezy this afternoon with elevated fire weather conditions. High 78. Scattered clouds, warm and windy Wednesday with elevated fire weather conditions. South 15 gusting 30 mph. High 76. Becoming cloudy and very windy Thursday. South 15-20 gusting 35 mph. High 76. Rainy impacts off and on throughout the day on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60s. Occasional thunderstorms are possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1.5’’ to 3’’ are possible. Drying out Sunday. High 61. Cooler next week on Monday and Tuesday with lows in the 30s and 40s and highs in the 60s.
Warm weather continues through the work week
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Great weather for Halloween night!. Mostly clear with lows in the low and mid-40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the mid-70s. More clouds Thursday with highs still in the mid-70s. Friday and Saturday are impact days for expected rain.
Forecast looking mild for trick-or-treaters
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clouds decreasing through the day to reveal a dry, sunny sky this afternoon with mild conditions for trick or treaters! High 69. Evening temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Sunny, warmer and windy Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle 70s. Mostly cloudy, warm and windy Thursday. High 76. Rain and isolated thunderstorms will impact most of your plans on Friday. High 66. Cloudy with rain chances throughout the day on Saturday. High 61. Rain chances Sunday morning with a mostly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon. High 61. Mostly sunny and chilly next Monday. High 59.
This Missouri Airport Is Considered One of the Worst
I got suckered into reading an article about America's worst airports from Travado after seeing an ad on Facebook. The hook was this post, "These U.S. airports are so bad that customers can't stop complaining about them." Yet, looking at the list I had to wonder what big city airport didn't make the list, and if any Missouri airports made the list.
KC Pet Project to host giveaway drive including food, pet supplies for Kansas City residents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC Pet Project is hosting what's expected to be a huge community pet food and supply giveaway Tuesday. The nonprofit organization, which serves as Kansas City, Missouri's, Animal Services division and animal shelter, will be distributing pallets of supplies. KCPP officials said thanks to a...
Taylor Swift announces Kansas City stop on massive upcoming tour
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Let's hope there's a blank space in your calendar, Kansas City Swifties. You know all too well there may be bad blood if you miss this one. Taylor Swift just announced a stop in Kansas City, Missouri. "The Eras Tour" will hit stadiums across the United States in 2023.
Father and son duo bring back popular Halloween tradition in KC's Northland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Northland family is returning to a Halloween tradition in 2022. After changing things up the past two years due to the pandemic, it's a big deal for the family and their neighborhood. The Haunted Garage in Tiffany Woods has returned. On Halloween night, you...
'We just heard screaming:' Neighbors talk about deadly shooting at KCK Halloween party
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Terrified neighbors just back from trick or treating dropped to the floor of their home to avoid stray bullets when gunfire erupted at a Halloween party right next door Monday night. "I'm just glad everybody is safe. We took appropriate measures to be safe. We...
KC charity makes a holiday push to give kids without beds a soft place to sleep
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's another big push for Kansas City-area charities as the holidays are approaching. One charity is making a tough time of year for some just a little bit softer. “Glad to help," volunteer Anthony Andrades said. Andrades is giving up some of his time and...
KMBC 9 wins 11 Mid-America Emmy Awards
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC 9 News earned 11 awards at the 46th Annual Mid-America Emmy Awards Gala, including wins in the prestigious categories of News Excellence and Evening Newscast. “We are incredibly appreciative of this recognition by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences,” said KMBC KCWE...
Grandview, Kansas City police investigating early morning robbery, shooting
GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Police in Grandview, Missouri, are investigating after an early morning incident that left a young woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers were dispatched to the 13900 block of Grandboro Lane around 3:40 a.m. Monday to investigate a reported shooting in the area. Police said a...
Shawnee Mission East golfer ranked No. 1 in Kansas
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Ella Slicker is ranked No. 1 one in the state and may have had one of the best high school golf seasons in Kansas history. Ella has been playing golf since she was 3. Competition began at the age of 5, and by the time she was 9, she shot her first hole-in-one. Now as a freshman at Shawnee Mission East, Ella has won every event she played in - all seven tournaments, the regionals and state championship.
Hy-Vee says it will close its stores on Thanksgiving
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in its 92-year history, Hy-Vee said Tuesday that its stores will be closed for Thanksgiving. The grocery chain said that its 285 retail locations will be closed for the holiday so more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can spend Thanksgiving with their friends and family.
Johnson County residents concerned about rise in coyote attacks on dogs
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Residents in Johnson County are worried about coyotes attacking their pets. Some emergency vet clinics say they've seen a spike in small dog attacks and most are blaming coyotes. For dog owners like Maggie Uhruh, coyotes are a big concern. “I have a dog that...
One dead following shooting on Bales Drive
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in the 9300 block of Bales Drive. Officers say the victim, an adult male, had an interaction in the parking lot with one or more suspects that led to a shooting. First responders rendered...
Kansas City elementary school pioneers after-school all-inclusive flag football program
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a new after-school program in the Northland that's helping children with special needs play sports. It's all-inclusion flag football, and it's popular with students. Chinn Elementary third grader Jaxson Grinter loves football. When his mom, Leigh Grinter, found out he was going to have...
Vehicle fire shuts down EB I-70 near Brooklyn Avenue in KCMO
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 was shutdown near Brooklyn Avenue Monday night after a fire involving a tractor-trailer. The fire was reported about 8:35 p.m. Kansas City firefighters closed the eastbound lanes to work the scene. As of 11:15 p.m., eastbound lanes remain closed. There have been...
More than 900,000 people watched the KC Current in NWSL Championship game, most in history of league
RIVERSIDE, Mo. — The Kansas City Current is hoping its postseason run will build momentum for the future of the franchise. More than 900,000 people watched the Current take on the Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League Championship game on Saturday. That makes it the most...
Kansas City taxpayers may help pay for new Jackson County jail
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a renewed push to include the Kansas City government in plans for the new Jackson County jail. The Jackson County Legislature voted 5-2 to have County Executive Frank White explore a partnership with Kansas City leaders on the new jail. The vote on that resolution came after a spirited debate.
Meeting scheduled to discuss future of Shawnee Indian Mission after scrutiny over radar study
FAIRWAY, Kan. — A Shawnee Tribe official and the Kansas interim state archaeologist have scheduled a meeting next week to discuss the future of the Shawnee Indian Mission and formal consultation about a ground penetrating radar study to search for potential unmarked graves of children. It comes after last...
