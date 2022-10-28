ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Sunny, dry and breezy this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunny, dry and breezy this afternoon with elevated fire weather conditions. High 78. Scattered clouds, warm and windy Wednesday with elevated fire weather conditions. South 15 gusting 30 mph. High 76. Becoming cloudy and very windy Thursday. South 15-20 gusting 35 mph. High 76. Rainy impacts off and on throughout the day on Friday and Saturday with highs in the 60s. Occasional thunderstorms are possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1.5’’ to 3’’ are possible. Drying out Sunday. High 61. Cooler next week on Monday and Tuesday with lows in the 30s and 40s and highs in the 60s.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Warm weather continues through the work week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Great weather for Halloween night!. Mostly clear with lows in the low and mid-40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and warmer with highs in the mid-70s. More clouds Thursday with highs still in the mid-70s. Friday and Saturday are impact days for expected rain.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Forecast looking mild for trick-or-treaters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clouds decreasing through the day to reveal a dry, sunny sky this afternoon with mild conditions for trick or treaters! High 69. Evening temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Sunny, warmer and windy Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle 70s. Mostly cloudy, warm and windy Thursday. High 76. Rain and isolated thunderstorms will impact most of your plans on Friday. High 66. Cloudy with rain chances throughout the day on Saturday. High 61. Rain chances Sunday morning with a mostly cloudy sky Sunday afternoon. High 61. Mostly sunny and chilly next Monday. High 59.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Awesome 92.3

This Missouri Airport Is Considered One of the Worst

I got suckered into reading an article about America's worst airports from Travado after seeing an ad on Facebook. The hook was this post, "These U.S. airports are so bad that customers can't stop complaining about them." Yet, looking at the list I had to wonder what big city airport didn't make the list, and if any Missouri airports made the list.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Taylor Swift announces Kansas City stop on massive upcoming tour

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Let's hope there's a blank space in your calendar, Kansas City Swifties. You know all too well there may be bad blood if you miss this one. Taylor Swift just announced a stop in Kansas City, Missouri. "The Eras Tour" will hit stadiums across the United States in 2023.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

KMBC 9 wins 11 Mid-America Emmy Awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KMBC 9 News earned 11 awards at the 46th Annual Mid-America Emmy Awards Gala, including wins in the prestigious categories of News Excellence and Evening Newscast. “We are incredibly appreciative of this recognition by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences,” said KMBC KCWE...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Shawnee Mission East golfer ranked No. 1 in Kansas

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Ella Slicker is ranked No. 1 one in the state and may have had one of the best high school golf seasons in Kansas history. Ella has been playing golf since she was 3. Competition began at the age of 5, and by the time she was 9, she shot her first hole-in-one. Now as a freshman at Shawnee Mission East, Ella has won every event she played in - all seven tournaments, the regionals and state championship.
SHAWNEE, KS
KMBC.com

Hy-Vee says it will close its stores on Thanksgiving

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first time in its 92-year history, Hy-Vee said Tuesday that its stores will be closed for Thanksgiving. The grocery chain said that its 285 retail locations will be closed for the holiday so more than 80,000 employees across its eight-state region can spend Thanksgiving with their friends and family.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

One dead following shooting on Bales Drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex in the 9300 block of Bales Drive. Officers say the victim, an adult male, had an interaction in the parking lot with one or more suspects that led to a shooting. First responders rendered...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Vehicle fire shuts down EB I-70 near Brooklyn Avenue in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eastbound Interstate 70 was shutdown near Brooklyn Avenue Monday night after a fire involving a tractor-trailer. The fire was reported about 8:35 p.m. Kansas City firefighters closed the eastbound lanes to work the scene. As of 11:15 p.m., eastbound lanes remain closed. There have been...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City taxpayers may help pay for new Jackson County jail

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There's a renewed push to include the Kansas City government in plans for the new Jackson County jail. The Jackson County Legislature voted 5-2 to have County Executive Frank White explore a partnership with Kansas City leaders on the new jail. The vote on that resolution came after a spirited debate.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy