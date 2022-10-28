ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, OR

Comments / 1

Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs

The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed […] The post Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
KIVI-TV

Boise bank robbery suspect arrested on multiple charges

BOISE, Idaho — A 37-year-old Washington man has been arrested on multiple charges, after police allege he robbed a bank. The Boise Police Department says they responded to a report of a bank robbery at 2:15 p.m. Monday, on the 7700 block of W. Fairview Ave. Police say the...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Mountain Home announces interim Police Chief

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — Mountain Home Police Department announced its interim police chief, Jonathan Thompson. Thompson previously served as the patrol lieutenant for the department. This decision comes after Mayor Rich Sykes “unappointed” prior Chief of Police, Scott Conner which received unanimous consent of the city council....
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
Gephardt Daily

Idaho judge rules Chad Daybell’s trial will be postponed

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho, Oct. 29, 2022 (East Idaho News/Gephardt Daily) — The murder trial for Chad Daybell will not be held in January. In a decision issued late Friday, District Judge Steven Boyce granted a motion filed by John Prior, Daybell’s attorney, to continue the jury trial to a later date, says an article by East Idaho News.
ADA COUNTY, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Nampa man shot and killed

BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man was killed Friday night, after he was shot by another man, according to the Nampa Police Department (NPD). Nampa dispatch received two 911 calls around 10:45 p.m. reporting gunfire in the 4600 block of Stamm Lane. One call came from a witness that heard the shots, and the other came from the man who was the shooter.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Chad Daybell's 2023 trial now vacated

BOISE, Idaho — Chad Daybell's trial scheduled for this coming January has just been vacated, according to Idaho court records. Daybell's trial was originally slated to begin on Jan. 9, 2023, in the Ada County Courthouse in Boise. The order was submitted by district Judge Steven Boyce on Friday....
BOISE, ID
KIVI-TV

Two injured in Caldwell after shooting at a Halloween party

CALDWELL, Idaho — Two people were shot and injured at a Halloween party in Caldwell in the early morning hours of October 30, according to a press release from the Caldwell Police Department. According to the press release, two attendees of the party were causing a disturbance over an...
CALDWELL, ID
elkhornmediagroup.com

Fatal crash claims life of John Day woman

JOHN DAY, OR / PAYETTE COUNTY, ID – A 64-year-old John Day woman died from her injuries in a motor vehicle crash yesterday afternoon in Idaho. Her name has not been released. Find the full press release from ISP below:. (Press release from Idaho State Police) Idaho State Police...
JOHN DAY, OR
KPVI Newschannel 6

Idaho leaders grapple with whether to allow impact fees for schools

The last time Kuna residents passed a bond to build a new school was in 2017. Since then, the city’s school district has grown by over 500 students. It’s a common story in the Treasure Valley where districts are struggling to keep pace with the space needed to accommodate an influx of residents and their school-age children. Today, the Kuna School District is in the process of developing a bond that, if passed, would fund additional construction at Swan Falls High School, construction of a new elementary school, and other projects.
KUNA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Why Stripping In Idaho Is a Better Option Than College

Monetarily speaking, Idaho women who chose books over looks are being short-changed. The Books. According to data collected by Salary.com, entry-level teachers make an average of $39,492 a year. As of September 2022, salaries for new teachers ranged between $32,983 and $48,152. Key factors such as education, specialty, endorsements, and...
BOISE, ID
kboi.com

One man dead after shooting in Nampa

A Nampa man has died following a shooting late Saturday night. At about 10:45 p.m., Nampa Dispatch received two 911 calls reporting shots fired in the 4600 block of Stamm Lane. One call came from a witness who heard the shots, the other from the adult male who was the shooter.
NAMPA, ID

