boisestatepublicradio.org
Boise woman says transphobia likely triggered her attack at the downtown library
The mid-October arrest of a Boise man, accused of assault including the use of his vehicle as a weapon, garnered plenty of media attention. A short time later, he was also accused of burning a Pride flag that had been flying outside a Boise home. But what was not widely...
Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs
The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is working to determine the source of signs posted around the Treasure Valley with a message that says, “Don’t Vote” and a QR code that redirects to the campaign website for Ammon Bundy, who is running as an independent candidate for governor. The QR code brings up dontvoteidaho.com, followed […] The post Idaho Secretary of State’s office working to find source of ‘Don’t Vote’ signs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KIVI-TV
Boise bank robbery suspect arrested on multiple charges
BOISE, Idaho — A 37-year-old Washington man has been arrested on multiple charges, after police allege he robbed a bank. The Boise Police Department says they responded to a report of a bank robbery at 2:15 p.m. Monday, on the 7700 block of W. Fairview Ave. Police say the...
Former BPD chief to receive nine-month severance
BOISE, Idaho — Former Boise Police chief Ryan Lee, who was asked to resign at the request of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean in September, will be receiving a nine-month severance package at the value of his salary with health insurance. According to a Boise City news release, Lee officially...
Caldwell man sentenced with first-degree murder for 2021 shooting
BOISE, Idaho — A Caldwell man has been found guilty of multiple charges including first-degree murder from a shooting that left one man dead and another injured in September 2021. Ethan S. Almaraz was involved in a gang homicide that occurred on Sept. 17, 2021. After a seven-day trial...
Post Register
Mountain Home announces interim Police Chief
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (CBS2) — Mountain Home Police Department announced its interim police chief, Jonathan Thompson. Thompson previously served as the patrol lieutenant for the department. This decision comes after Mayor Rich Sykes “unappointed” prior Chief of Police, Scott Conner which received unanimous consent of the city council....
Gephardt Daily
Idaho judge rules Chad Daybell’s trial will be postponed
Deputies Discover Missing 14-Year-Old After Stolen Vehicle After Crash In Idaho County
GRANGEVILLE - On Saturday, Idaho County deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Stites Road. Investigation into the crash revealed that one of the people involved was a 14-year-old runaway from Payette County. It was also determined that the vehicle involved in the crash had been stolen from Payette County.
Man arrested for arson in connection to Caldwell building fire
CALDWELL, Idaho — A person has been arrested on arson charges in connection to a fire at a three-story residential building Sunday afternoon, according to the Caldwell Fire Department (CFD). Scott Bradley Pankratz, 60, was booked into the Canyon County Jail Sunday night, on arson charges. Caldwell Police officers...
Nampa man shot and killed
BOISE, Idaho — A Nampa man was killed Friday night, after he was shot by another man, according to the Nampa Police Department (NPD). Nampa dispatch received two 911 calls around 10:45 p.m. reporting gunfire in the 4600 block of Stamm Lane. One call came from a witness that heard the shots, and the other came from the man who was the shooter.
KIVI-TV
Two injured in Caldwell after shooting at a Halloween party
CALDWELL, Idaho — Two people were shot and injured at a Halloween party in Caldwell in the early morning hours of October 30, according to a press release from the Caldwell Police Department. According to the press release, two attendees of the party were causing a disturbance over an...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Fatal crash claims life of John Day woman
JOHN DAY, OR / PAYETTE COUNTY, ID – A 64-year-old John Day woman died from her injuries in a motor vehicle crash yesterday afternoon in Idaho. Her name has not been released. Find the full press release from ISP below:. (Press release from Idaho State Police) Idaho State Police...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho leaders grapple with whether to allow impact fees for schools
The last time Kuna residents passed a bond to build a new school was in 2017. Since then, the city’s school district has grown by over 500 students. It’s a common story in the Treasure Valley where districts are struggling to keep pace with the space needed to accommodate an influx of residents and their school-age children. Today, the Kuna School District is in the process of developing a bond that, if passed, would fund additional construction at Swan Falls High School, construction of a new elementary school, and other projects.
Why Stripping In Idaho Is a Better Option Than College
Monetarily speaking, Idaho women who chose books over looks are being short-changed. The Books. According to data collected by Salary.com, entry-level teachers make an average of $39,492 a year. As of September 2022, salaries for new teachers ranged between $32,983 and $48,152. Key factors such as education, specialty, endorsements, and...
kboi.com
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 Checks
How much would $1,000 help you and your family right now? The state has plans to issue $1,000 checks to some citizens. This money could help you cope with high inflation and other expenses. The money will come in the form of tax rebates.
KTVB
Nampa twins with Down syndrome star in Scentsy advertising campaign
Charlie and Milo McConnel are starring in a new national campaign for Scentsy. Their mom says seeing people of all abilities in advertising is a win for all of us.
Forest Service seeking public comment over Stibnite gold mine proposal
BOISE, Idaho — The Payette and Boise National Forests are seeking public comment this coming December, regarding environmental impacts of the recent Perpetua Resources proposal on the Stibnite Gold Project. The project would be located in portions of the Payette and Boise National Forests, located east of McCall in...
eastidahonews.com
Turkey troubles: Idaho farmers explain multiple factors impacting this year’s turkey supply
KUNA (KIVI TV) — Thanksgiving is four weeks away and due to the recent cases of bird flu, plus inflation and weather changes, turkey farmers are left with not as many turkeys as normal. Cabalo’s Orchard and Garden in Kuna is one of the main local farms in the...
