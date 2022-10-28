ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

17-year-old Milwaukee teen shot near Keefe and 7th, died at hospital

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Nov. 1 around 1:23 a.m. near Keefe and 7th. Police say a 17-year-old Milwaukee teen went to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead. Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information...
CBS 58

Milwaukee man shot in foot, police investigating

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Appleton and Derby on Monday, Oct. 31 around 11:30 p.m. According to police, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot in the foot. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Detectives...
WISN

Police chase ends with crash in park

MILWAUKEE — A police chase Tuesday night ended with a crash in Humboldt Park after police said the driver hit a bystander and police squad car. The chase started around Lenox and Euclid around 5:00 p.m, according to police. "I heard some sirens out of the corner of my...
wisconsinexaminer.com

Milwaukee DA to charge 62-year-old caught on video choking Black man

The Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office has announced that it will charge 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski, who appeared in an Oct. 10 video holding a 24-year-old Black man by the throat and accusing the man of stealing a bicycle. Walczykowski, who is white, has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Local...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting near Appleton and Hampton; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, Oct. 31 near Appleton and Hampton. It happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a gun shot wound to the foot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
CBS 58

Milwaukee police report shooting near Plankinton and Clybourn

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Plankinton and Clybourn on Monday, Oct. 31 around 1:50 a.m. Police say a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to an area l hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee police continue to...
CBS 58

Milwaukee police investigating shooting near 27th and Euclid

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near 27th and Euclid Sunday, Oct. 30 around 10:20 p.m. According to police, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee police continue...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Montreal Greer sentenced; life in prison in death of Rebecca Rannow

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Montreal Greer on Friday, Oct. 28 to life in prison in connection with the death of Rebecca Rannow in August 2021. Greer, 40, was convicted by a jury on July 22 -- found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
WISN

Milwaukee teen shot, police say pit bull the intended target

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 24th Place and Lloyd Street Sunday afternoon. A 16-year-old boy was shot and is expected to survive. Police said the shooter allegedly intended to shoot a pit bull but accidentally shot the teenager. Anyone with any information is asked to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Sunday shootings wound 6 including teen boys

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Oct. 30 responded to at least six separate shootings. Six people, including two 16-year-old boys, were wounded – and in one instance a dog was the shooter's intended target, according to police. Muskego and Becher. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot...
WISN

Two women and 11-month-old baby hit, driver leaves scene

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash in Bay View that left two women and an 11-month-old baby with minor injuries. The sheriff's office told WISN 12 News this happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Humboldt Park. Authorities told WISN 12 News witnesses said...
WISN

Two men charged with killing Milwaukee woman, setting her body on fire

MILWAUKEE — Two men are being charged in the killing of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman and burning her body. Sultan Shareef and Johnny Hopgood are facing multiple charges in the killing of Kania Brunson. Someone discovered Brunson's remains on Sept. 24 near Keefe Avenue and Palmer Street. According to...
CBS 58

Sentencing for Darrell Brooks scheduled for Nov. 15-16

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The man convicted of driving through the Waukesha Christmas parade is scheduled to appear for sentencing one week before the first anniversary of the attack. Judge Jennifer Dorow set aside two days for sentencing, beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 15. Brooks was found guilty...
