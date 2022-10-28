Read full article on original website
CBS 58
17-year-old Milwaukee teen shot near Keefe and 7th, died at hospital
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday, Nov. 1 around 1:23 a.m. near Keefe and 7th. Police say a 17-year-old Milwaukee teen went to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead. Milwaukee Police continue to look for unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father of 14 fatally shot, 20 bullet casings found
Herron Washington, 56, a Milwaukee father of 14 and a business owner, was fatally shot Oct. 27 near 49th and Clarke, where police found 20 bullet casings. His daughters don't know why anyone would want to hurt their dad.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man shot in foot, police investigating
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Appleton and Derby on Monday, Oct. 31 around 11:30 p.m. According to police, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot in the foot. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Detectives...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Trevor Young sentenced; 26 years in fatal shooting, 46th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Trevor Young on Friday Oct. 28 to 26 years in prison and another ten years of extended supervision in the fatal shooting of a man located near 46th and North Avenue in January 2021. Jurors found Young guilty in April of first-degree reckless...
WISN
Police chase ends with crash in park
MILWAUKEE — A police chase Tuesday night ended with a crash in Humboldt Park after police said the driver hit a bystander and police squad car. The chase started around Lenox and Euclid around 5:00 p.m, according to police. "I heard some sirens out of the corner of my...
wisconsinexaminer.com
Milwaukee DA to charge 62-year-old caught on video choking Black man
The Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office has announced that it will charge 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski, who appeared in an Oct. 10 video holding a 24-year-old Black man by the throat and accusing the man of stealing a bicycle. Walczykowski, who is white, has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Local...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting near Appleton and Hampton; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night, Oct. 31 near Appleton and Hampton. It happened around 11:30 p.m. The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a gun shot wound to the foot. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police release dashcam footage from fatal officer-involved shooting of homicide suspect
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police released new dashcam and body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting Monday, Oct. 31. Back on Sept. 2, officers noticed a driver in a stolen truck matching the description of Ernest Terrell Blakney. He was wanted for the murder of Nikia Rogers. Police chased...
Edited video shows deadly Milwaukee shoot-out between gunman, officers
Milwaukee police released edited video showing the shootout between officers and a gunman that left one dead and one injured near Deer District in September.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police report shooting near Plankinton and Clybourn
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near Plankinton and Clybourn on Monday, Oct. 31 around 1:50 a.m. Police say a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to an area l hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee police continue to...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigating shooting near 27th and Euclid
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened near 27th and Euclid Sunday, Oct. 30 around 10:20 p.m. According to police, a 33-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is ongoing, and Milwaukee police continue...
CBS 58
MPD: 13-year-old girl injured in shooting near Fairmount and Sherman Boulevard
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that injured a 13-year-old girl Monday afternoon, Oct. 31. Officials say it happened around 2:30 p.m. near Fairmount and Sherman Boulevard, though it was originally believed to have occurred in Washington Park. The victim is being treated at a local...
Man charged after allegedly killing his girlfriend for trying to tell his wife he's cheating
A Milwaukee woman was murdered by two men after she allegedly told one of their wives she was having an affair with the man, according to the victim’s family.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Montreal Greer sentenced; life in prison in death of Rebecca Rannow
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Montreal Greer on Friday, Oct. 28 to life in prison in connection with the death of Rebecca Rannow in August 2021. Greer, 40, was convicted by a jury on July 22 -- found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
WISN
Milwaukee teen shot, police say pit bull the intended target
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 24th Place and Lloyd Street Sunday afternoon. A 16-year-old boy was shot and is expected to survive. Police said the shooter allegedly intended to shoot a pit bull but accidentally shot the teenager. Anyone with any information is asked to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Sunday shootings wound 6 including teen boys
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Sunday, Oct. 30 responded to at least six separate shootings. Six people, including two 16-year-old boys, were wounded – and in one instance a dog was the shooter's intended target, according to police. Muskego and Becher. A 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot...
CBS 58
Shots fired incident near 62nd and W. Silver Spring Drive, more than 50 casings recovered
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident near 62nd and W. Silver Spring Drive. It happened at 3:05 p.m. on Oct. 30. Police say two of the four struck housing units were occupied, but none of the people inside the occupied units were injured. Four...
WISN
Two women and 11-month-old baby hit, driver leaves scene
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash in Bay View that left two women and an 11-month-old baby with minor injuries. The sheriff's office told WISN 12 News this happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Humboldt Park. Authorities told WISN 12 News witnesses said...
WISN
Two men charged with killing Milwaukee woman, setting her body on fire
MILWAUKEE — Two men are being charged in the killing of a 20-year-old Milwaukee woman and burning her body. Sultan Shareef and Johnny Hopgood are facing multiple charges in the killing of Kania Brunson. Someone discovered Brunson's remains on Sept. 24 near Keefe Avenue and Palmer Street. According to...
CBS 58
Sentencing for Darrell Brooks scheduled for Nov. 15-16
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The man convicted of driving through the Waukesha Christmas parade is scheduled to appear for sentencing one week before the first anniversary of the attack. Judge Jennifer Dorow set aside two days for sentencing, beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 15. Brooks was found guilty...
