wflx.com
Person injured in construction accident in Wellington
One person was flown to a local hospital following a construction accident in Wellington, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Officials said the accident occurred when a construction crew was working on putting up a roof truss on a new construction project and the system collapsed. The patient was...
Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
WPBF News 25
Turnpike reopens after RV rollover crash in Palm Beach County
Traffic is moving again in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike in Palm Beach County it was closed Monday morning due to an RV rollover crash. The multi-vehicle crash happened before noon on Monday, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Follow: Interactive traffic map. It is unclear if there...
cw34.com
Lanes reopened after truck crash on SB lanes of Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach Gardens
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Officials say a travel trailer overturned and blocked all southbound lanes. One person was taken to a local hospital. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said units responded to the scene located near mile marker 114 Southbound around 11:50 on Monday morning. The southbound...
Girl, 14, Knocked Unconscious During Fight In Seven Bridges Delray Beach, Police Investigate
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) -- A fight between two teenage girls in the West Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges left one of the girls, just 14, unconscious. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office tells BocaNewsNow.com that it is investigating the fight caught on camera. Watch the video of the fight here.
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie police put brakes on tire thief, authorities say
A tire thief on the Treasure Coast has been stopped in his tracks, according to police. "It's just a beautiful car. I get so many compliments," said Dollie Robinson. Robinson is talking about her limited edition Chrysler 300 75th anniversary model. She was getting the engine serviced earlier this month at Turn Two Auto Care when owner John Fazzino reached out to the family.
Motorcycle, SUV crash near PBIA, killing Greenacres man, 30, PBSO says; two other injured
WEST PALM BEACH — A 30-year-old Greenacres man was killed after midnight Sunday when a car turned in front of his motorcycle on Military Trail in suburban West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Kenju Konn was riding south on Military at about 12:45...
Virus killing lawns spreading across Palm Beach County
A grass-killing virus is spreading throughout communities and experts said it’s the worst Palm Beach County has seen in years.
NBC Miami
5 Injured After Crash at Bus Stop in Fort Lauderdale
Five people were injured Monday morning after a car crash at a bus stop in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the crash took place just after 7 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Federal Highway. One of the injured was treated at the scene and released. One...
Police search for driver involved in fatal hit-and-run crash in Boynton Beach
Boynton Beach police are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist about a week ago.
wflx.com
Motorcyclist dies early Sunday in crash with SUV
A 30-year-old motorcyclist died early Sunday morning in a crash near the Palm Beach International Airport. At 12:44 a.m., a 2007 Toyota Highlander was turning left from northbound Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road. The driver of a 2013 Kawasaki ZX10R motorcycle was traveling southbound on Military Trail...
wflx.com
Arriana Cruz: Okeechobee High School student badly burned in house fire
An Okeechobee High School senior is out of the hospital and recovering from serious burns she suffered in a house fire. Her family’s home, her mother said, is now unlivable and they’re looking for a new place to live. They are living in a short-term rental in the...
Wellington man, 52, dies in Interstate 95 crash near Boynton Beach, FHP says
BOYNTON BEACH — A 52-year-old Wellington man was killed early Sunday in a single-car crash on Interstate 95 near Boynton Beach Boulevard, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The unidentified man was traveling southbound at about 5:10 a.m. when he lost control of his car, troopers said. The car...
cw34.com
Motorcyclist dead in possible drunk driving accident
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital and a man is dead following a fatal crash. The incident occurred when Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was turning left from Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road. The motorcyclist, Kenju Konn, 30, was traveling southbound on...
Experts warn grass-killing virus at its worst in Palm Beach County
A grass-killing virus is spreading throughout communities and experts said it’s the worst Palm Beach County has seen in years.
cw34.com
Man caught on camera stealing wheels from car at auto shop in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man stole four limited edition wheels from a car at an auto shop in Port St. Lucie and put them on his own car. In mid-October, police arrested 46-year-old Garrett Stephen Geisz on charges of grand theft and burglary. Investigators...
WSVN-TV
2 killed in crash on Florida Turnpike in Pompano Beach, leading to lane closures
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal car crash along the Florida Turnpike in Pompano Beach led troopers to shut down the highway. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the multi-vehicle wreck took place along the northbound lanes near Coconut Creek Parkway, early Sunday morning. Two people were killed, investigators...
cw34.com
PBSO: 'Sofia Scam' makes its way to South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are warning people about a new scam that has made its way to South Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the nationwide 'Sofia Scam' was spotted at the intersection of Lake Worth Rd. and S Jog Rd. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
WPBF News 25
Riviera Beach man charged for murder, shooting of 2 teenagers in 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Initial information about the shooting. West Palm Beach police announced Tuesday that a Riviera Beach man is charged with the murder of a teen and the shooting of another that happened back in 2021. Just after 9 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2021,...
Police seek man wanted in machete attack near Publix
Police released a photo of a man wanted in connection with a machete attack last week near a Publix in West Palm Beach.
