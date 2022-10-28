ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

Person injured in construction accident in Wellington

One person was flown to a local hospital following a construction accident in Wellington, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Officials said the accident occurred when a construction crew was working on putting up a roof truss on a new construction project and the system collapsed. The patient was...
WELLINGTON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Turnpike reopens after RV rollover crash in Palm Beach County

Traffic is moving again in the southbound lanes of the Turnpike in Palm Beach County it was closed Monday morning due to an RV rollover crash. The multi-vehicle crash happened before noon on Monday, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Follow: Interactive traffic map. It is unclear if there...
wflx.com

Port St. Lucie police put brakes on tire thief, authorities say

A tire thief on the Treasure Coast has been stopped in his tracks, according to police. "It's just a beautiful car. I get so many compliments," said Dollie Robinson. Robinson is talking about her limited edition Chrysler 300 75th anniversary model. She was getting the engine serviced earlier this month at Turn Two Auto Care when owner John Fazzino reached out to the family.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
NBC Miami

5 Injured After Crash at Bus Stop in Fort Lauderdale

Five people were injured Monday morning after a car crash at a bus stop in Fort Lauderdale. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said the crash took place just after 7 a.m. in the 6400 block of North Federal Highway. One of the injured was treated at the scene and released. One...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wflx.com

Motorcyclist dies early Sunday in crash with SUV

A 30-year-old motorcyclist died early Sunday morning in a crash near the Palm Beach International Airport. At 12:44 a.m., a 2007 Toyota Highlander was turning left from northbound Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road. The driver of a 2013 Kawasaki ZX10R motorcycle was traveling southbound on Military Trail...
PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Motorcyclist dead in possible drunk driving accident

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital and a man is dead following a fatal crash. The incident occurred when Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was turning left from Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road. The motorcyclist, Kenju Konn, 30, was traveling southbound on...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

PBSO: 'Sofia Scam' makes its way to South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are warning people about a new scam that has made its way to South Florida. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the nationwide 'Sofia Scam' was spotted at the intersection of Lake Worth Rd. and S Jog Rd. on Saturday, Oct. 29.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy