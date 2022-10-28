Read full article on original website
winonapost.com
Winona Health Volunteers’ Fantasy of Trees Nov. 7 - 18
The Winona Health Volunteers present Fantasy of Trees & More in the Winona Health clinic lobby, 855 Mankato Avenue, in Winona. The event runs from Monday, November 7, through Friday November 18, 2022. Fantasy of Trees & More features a chance to win one-of-a-kind seasonal and holiday items. Participants can...
winonapost.com
Flu vaccination and COVID boosters at Winona Health
Flu vaccination and COVID-19 boosters are available on a walk-in basis on Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Winona Health. Check-in is on the clinic second floor, 855 Mankato Avenue in Winona. Regular dose flu vaccine is available for those six months and older. Flublok is...
winonapost.com
Woodworth receives YMCA Volunteer Leadership Award
The Winona Family YMCA proudly nominated Nathan Woodworth for a YMCA Volunteer Leadership Award. Award recipients were honored at the YMCA Fall Conference in La Crosse, Wis., on October 6. The recognition stated, "Nathan Woodworth has made an incredible impact on our organization. He's volunteered extensive time on the board,...
winonapost.com
Grants benefit St. Charles, Winona nonprofits
The Otto Bremer Trust (OBT) recently awarded a $20,000 grant to the Hometown Resource Center in Saint Charles, in order to renovate the food shelf to improve and sustain food distribution, and a $70,000 grant to the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation in Winona, in order to prepare high school students to be employment-ready for high-demand careers in the greater Winona area.
winonapost.com
Faith Lutheran hosts author Janice E. Kirk
Faith Lutheran Church will host author Janice E. Kirk, as she presents “Invitation to Wonder,” a book talk on her latest 2022 release “Drawing Close, Encountering Joy, An Artist's Psalms and Prayers for the Earth,” on Thursday, November 3, from 7-8 p.m. The event will be held via Zoom. Interested book lovers can contact the church office at 507-452-4242 for a link to the Zoom program. The author will offer reading and stories to go with the new book.
The final hours: Houska Park shuts down
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — When the clock strikes midnight, water and power will shut down at Houska Park. La Crosse’s Homeless Services coordinator Brian Sampson says the city has been working with community non-profits including the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities to find shelter for people who are homeless. “You’re following their rules and their guides while using their facilities,...
winonapost.com
30th annual Veterans Day 24-Hour vigil
We will be celebrating our 30th annual Veterans Day Vigil at Winona Veterans Park on November 11. If you would like to recognize and support our veterans by standing watch or volunteering, please contact Roger Reitmeier at 507-450-2483 or rogkat66@hbci.com. All are welcome!
winonapost.com
C-FC honors four local businesses for their support
At its October 19, 2022, meeting, the Cochrane-Fountain City (C-FC) School Board recognized The Grove Golf Course, North End Pub, Oakridge Fabrication and Ashley Furniture Industries for their support of the school. Each company was honored as part of the Wisconsin Association of School Boards’ 2022 Business Honor Roll program. The program recognizes local school district business partners that demonstrate strong support for their local schools by providing resources or additional learning opportunities for students and staff. Each business partner provided unique and valuable contributions to the district.
KAAL-TV
Hwy 52 Hader interchange ribbon cutting ceremony set for Friday
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced that area residents and businesses are invited to a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday for the Hwy 52 Zumbrota to Cannon Falls Project Hader interchange. The ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. at the new interchange. The...
Mayo Clinic doctors share warning signs of strokes on World Stroke Day
LA CROSSE (WKBT) – Today is World Stroke Day. Strokes are the number 2 cause of death in the world. According to the World Stroke Organization, one in four people over 25 will have a stroke at some point in their life. Doctors say that detecting strokes can be tricky and unexpected. “It happens unannounced and most people who come...
New study shows bladder issues are common among women
LA CROSSE (WKBT)–Bladder issues are becoming a common issue among women. One recent study shows that one in four women over the age of 20 have issues with bladder issues. This is especially common for women who have had children and women over 40. While these problems can be more common as you age… Issues can happen at any time....
Fillmore County Journal
Houston County’s request for a no-wake zone on the Mississippi River denied
The Houston County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on October 25, at the historic courthouse in downtown Caledonia. Chairman Greg Myhre promptly called the meeting to order at 9 a.m. He led commissioners and guests in the Pledge of Allegiance. The commissioners unanimously approved the meeting’s agenda with...
wizmnews.com
Governor candidate Jensen and running mate Birk barnstorm Minnesota, including Rochester stop
The top two candidates on Minnesota’s Republican ticket made a one-day fly-around in the Gopher State this weekend. Scott Jensen, running for governor, and running mate Matt Birk flew to several Minnesota cities with their wives on Saturday, finishing up their trip in Rochester. Jensen told reporters there that making several stops in a single day was “energizing.”
winonaradio.com
Winona Alternate Side Parking Set to Begin
(KWNO)-As winter quickly approaches, Winona residents are alerted that the alternate side of the street parking rules will begin November 15, 2022 and continue through to March 15, 2023. As a reminder to all residents, “vehicles parked on city streets between 12:01 am and 6:30 am must be on the...
WEAU-TV 13
UWEC Police identify man in death investigation near campus
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire Police has identified 32-year-old Thomas Polski of Danbury, Wis. as the man whose body was found in the Putnam Park area adjacent to campus. The initial media release stated that the man had no ties to UW-Eau Claire and...
Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes
UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Ettinger takes a non-partisan approach
As Election Day approaches candidates are visiting more and more communities in their district. Jeff Ettinger recently traveled through Rochester, Goodhue and Red Wing to meet with residents in each city and talk through his priorities. Ettinger is running for the 1st Congressional District seat against Brad Finstad. Ettinger has...
kvrr.com
Motorcycle driver killed in Fargo crash identified
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Highway Patrol has also released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Burt, of Byron, Minnesota, was killed when he accelerated while driving out of a parking lot, lost control, and hit a curb.
wearegreenbay.com
Homicide charges filed for two men after man dies in western Wisconsin shooting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Eau Claire Police Department has provided an update about its investigation into a homicide that took place on September 17 that left one man dead. According to a release, charges have been filed against two men for their alleged involvement in the incident...
WEAU-TV 13
Strum man arrested on suspicion of OWI 5th offense
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A 38-year-old man from Strum is arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 5th offense. The Wisconsin State Patrol said a trooper stopped a vehicle driven by Justin Bjorgo on I-94 near Menomonie around 1:40 a.m. Saturday for speeding. The trooper said...
