15-year-old arrested after making possible threat to Weedsport School community

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with Making a Threat of Mass Harm after making a threat against the Weedsport School community, according to the Weedsport Police Department.

On Wednesday, October 26, the Student Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to the Weedsport School District, received a complaint from the school’s administration that there was a possible threat against the school community.

An investigation began shortly after and the credibility and person who made the threat was identified by the SRO, who is also a member of the Weedsport Police Department.

The Weedsport Police Department then arrested and charged a 15-year-old with Making a threat of Mass Harm.

According to police, the teenager was processed in accordance with the laws of New York State under the Raise the Age legislation.

The Weedsport Police Department thanks the Weedsport School District Administration and the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office for their help in the investigation.

