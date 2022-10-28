ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Republican lawsuit alleges insufficient number of GOP election workers hired in Flint

By Clara Hendrickson, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TDYSc_0iqcpHod00

The Michigan GOP and the Republican National Committee filed a lawsuit Friday alleging Flint election officials hired an insufficient number of Republican election workers to help administer the upcoming election.

The lawsuit was filed in the 7th Circuit Court for Genesee County, according to Michigan Republican Party spokesperson Gustavo Portela. It seeks a court order requiring city election officials to hire specific Republican election workers, recruit additional Republicans, reallocate GOP election workers from polling locations to the counting boards processing absentee ballots cast by the city's voters and appoint more than two dozen GOP election workers to higher posts.

Ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm, the RNC engaged in a campaign to recruit Republicans to serve as election workers. The lawsuit alleges that Republicans who contacted the city clerk's office to work the upcoming midterm were rejected. Of approximately 680 election workers hired, only 120 are Republicans based on hiring figures from the city's attorney, according to a copy of the complaint provided by the Michigan Republican Party. In absentee counting boards in the city for the November general election, to the Republican parties' knowledge, Flint has appointed six GOP election workers and 56 Democratic workers, a ratio of approximately nine to one, according to the lawsuit.

"This is unacceptable and unfair to Michigan voters: Republicans are going to court to deliver the fairness that Michiganders deserve," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.

Election officials in Michigan must strive for an equal representation of Democrats and Republicans among their election inspector workforce. Michigan election law requires local election boards to appoint "at least 1 election inspector from each major political party and … an equal number, as nearly as possible, of election inspectors in each election precinct from each major political party."

Clerks in Michigan's largest cities where voters tend to back Democratic candidates have said that hiring enough Republican workers to achieve a partisan balance is a perennial challenge.

In a statement, Michigan GOP Chairman Ron Weiser accused Flint officials of a "blatant attempt to skirt the law, which states you must have an equal number of Republicans and Democrats" that demonstrates "Democrats are putting their fingers on the scale when it comes to administering our elections."

"We’re going to continue fighting to protect the integrity of our elections in Michigan," Weiser said.

The "Michigan Election Protection Team," a recruitment effort to sign up more Republican election inspectors had the backing of dozens of organizations, including those that deny the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election. The Michigan Republican Party paid for the protection team's website, which asked interested GOP election inspectors to turn in their applications to Matthew Seifried, the Michigan elections integrity director for the RNC.

Speaking at an event in April held by one of the organizations on the "Election Protection Team," Seifried foreshadowed the possibility of legal action this cycle related to election worker hiring. He said that the RNC planned to return election inspector applications on behalf of interested Republicans. "And if they don't, if they deliberately ignore you, then we have talked to lawyers to explore how we can challenge that," he said.

The lawsuit marks the second major election-related challenge in Michigan from the Republican Party ahead of the upcoming midterm. Republicans recently scored a legal victory in a lawsuit filed in late September seeking a court order invalidating certain provisions of the guidelines for election challengers restricting their ability to bring cell phones into counting rooms, communicate with any election worker they choose and record challenges deemed meritless in the poll book.

In a legal filing, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson asked the Michigan Supreme Court to suspend that order pending appeal.

Those eligible to vote have until 8 p.m. on Election Day to register and cast a ballot at their local clerk’s office. To avoid postal delays, the Secretary of State's Office recommends voters request an absentee ballot in person. Polling locations will open at 7 a.m. on Election Day Nov. 8 and close at 8 p.m.

Clara Hendrickson fact-checks Michigan issues and politics as a corps member with Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project. Make a tax-deductible contribution to support her work at bit.ly/freepRFA. Contact her at chendrickson@freepress.com or 313-296-5743. Follow her on Twitter @clarajanehen.

Comments / 8

Pamela
4d ago

Here they go. Stay alert. see something say something They are Attempting to intimidate Democrats from voting. DO NOT LET THEM STOP YOU. ANY ISSUES. CALL FBI IMMEDIATELY

Reply(4)
9
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
michiganradio.org

A mystery in Michigan's 6th District race: where is the GOP candidate?

Michigan’s redrawn 6th Congressional district has a popular, incumbent Democrat seeking re-election and a Republican challenger who has been virtually invisible since winning the primary in August. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is ever-present on the campaign trail while GOP primary winner, Whittney Williams, is nowhere to be found. On a...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan Chamber endorses Tudor Dixon seven days before Election Day

Lansing — After months of sitting on the sidelines, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce got involved in the governor's race Tuesday, endorsing Republican Tudor Dixon over Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a week before Election Day. The chamber, a group that advocates on behalf of businesses in Lansing, said the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Leon Panetta to join Former Michigan Governor Blanchard at MSU Public Service Form

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan Governor Jim Blanchard is expected to have Leon Panetta as a special guest during an MSU public service form. The former Defense Secretary and CIA Director will join Blanchard as a special guest during his MSU Public Service Forum on Nov. 29. Panetta was a member of Congress from California and was also the Chief of Staff for former president Bill Clinton.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan college sued for alleged retaliation against Black administrator

LIVONIA, MI - A former Black diversity officer is suing Schoolcraft College for alleged retaliation, saying he was fired for reporting racial issues he observed across campus. In the Oct. 28 lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit, Christopher Hunter, the college’s former director of equity and engagement, accuses the college and multiple officials of racial discrimination.
DETROIT, MI
bridgemi.com

Many Michigan towns opt against pre-processing absentee ballots

Clerks in many smaller municipalities aren't taking advantage of two days of early pre-processing for absentee ballots. Many clerks feel “it’s not worth it” to mobilize staffs for that time, an expert says. But officials in big cities, including Detroit, say the new rules are 'the best...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: GOP candidate Kristina Karamo files lawsuit targeting Detroit’s absentee ballots

Kristina Karamo, Republican candidate for Michigan’s secretary of state office, has filed a lawsuit challenging absentee ballots from Detroit. Karamo is asking the Wayne County Circuit Court to require Detroit voters to vote in person or be required to show identification to obtain an absentee ballot. The suit names Janice Winfrey and the Detroit Board of Election Inspectors as defendants.
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

Did You Know Michigan Has Had 3 Capitals?

For many of us, there are things about Michigan we continue to learn about, even as life-long residents of the state. One fascinating thing I found out was that not only was Michigan's capital not originally in Lansing but that we actually have had 3 capitals between two cities. The legislature website for Michigan revealed when Detroit was officially named our state's first capital:
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Editorial: Biden EV funding snubs Detroit

There should be no automotive belt — or Battery Belt — that doesn’t include Michigan as its buckle. But that’s not what the Biden administration’s Department of Energy, led by Energy Secretary and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, seems to think. The DOE announced last...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

Davison Woman Killed After Boyfriend Chokes Truck Driver

A Davison woman has died after an altercation between her boyfriend and the man they were riding with in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff of Davison and her 41-year-old boyfriend from Metamora were riding in a truck driven by a man from Otter Lake early Saturday morning. Reports indicate that the 31-year-old woman's boyfriend allegedly reached up from the backseat and attempted to choke the truck's driver. As he was being assaulted, the driver managed to bring the vehicle to a stop just off M-59 near Adams Rd.
DAVISON, MI
horseandrider.com

Two Michigan Horses Positive for Strangles

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed that two horses in Michigan are positive for strangles. The first horse is a 19-year-old, unvaccinated Quarter Horse mare in Osceola County. She presented with swelling under the jaw and abscessing on August 27. She was confirmed positive for strangles on September 3. The mare is recovering, and two other horses were exposed.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy