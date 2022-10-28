Read full article on original website
Young Thug Gives Lil Baby Ultimatum Over ‘It’s Only Me’ Album From Jail
Young Thug has given Lil Baby an ultimatum over the release of his upcoming album It’s Only Me from behind bars. Taking to Twitter on Monday (October 10), the currently incarcerated rapper told Baby to release his new album this week. If not, their friendship could be jeopardized. “Wham...
Sam Smith & Kim Petras Become First Publicly Non-Binary & Transgender Solo Artists To Top Hot 100 As “Unholy” Hits #1
Sam Smith and Kim Petras have reached #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 with their collaborative single “Unholy.” It’s the first #1 hit for each artist. Smith previously peaked at #2 with 2014’s “Stay With Me,” while “Unholy” is Petras’ first song to crack the chart.
Nicki Minaj recruits a dancehall all-star team on “Likkle Miss (The Fine Nine Remix)”
A couple of months ago Nicki Minaj remixed Jamaican dancehall artist Skeng's "Likke Miss" and promptly got quite mad when YouTube put an age restriction on the accompanying video. Today Minaj returns with a an updated version of the track (yes, a remix of the remix) with a host of...
Lil Baby’s “Stand On It” Appears To Clap Back At Quavo Over Saweetie Dating Rumours
“I don’t want your bitch, we can’t swap out,” the 27-year-old raps on his third studio album. Lil Baby’s third studio album arrived at midnight on Friday (October 14), and much like when Quavo and Takeoff’s Only Built For Infinity Links landed last weekend, it seems that shade thrown at California-born rapper Saweetie is what’s really caught listener’s attention so far.
DaBaby Reveals Prices He Paid for Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez Feature Verses
When it comes to guest features, DaBaby doesn't have a problem paying to secure a fellow rapper on a song. Recently, the North Carolina rapper revealed the prices he paid Lil Baby, Boosie BadAzz and Tory Lanez for feature verse. In an interview with BigBoyTV, which premiered on YouTube on...
Cormac Roth, Tim Roth's Musician Son, Dead at 25
"Make sure you do the things you love." Cormac Roth, the son of actor Tim Roth and wife Nikki Butler, has died at the age of 25. The actor confirmed the news on Monday, sharing that Cormac died October 16 "after a courageous battle with cancer." "He died peacefully in...
NBA YoungBoy Breaks Tie With JAY-Z For Fifth Most-Charting Billboard 200 Albums
YoungBoy Never Broke Again is officially the rapper with the fifth most-charting albums on the Billboard 200, breaking his tie with JAY-Z. The feat was announced by Chart Data on Twitter, with the Baton Rouge rapper breaking Hov’s record of 24 albums on the chart. YB hit the record with the release of his latest project 3800 Degrees — a 13-track effort featuring Mouse on Tha Track, E-40 and Shy Glizzy that was released with a note from the artist himself: “To whom stabbed me in my back laughing like me being counted out funny- it’s all good.” There is a chance, however, the 23-year-old will move past his own record again this month when he drops Ma’ I Got a Family, his sixth project of 2022 that will feature between 13 and 17 tracks.
Nick Minaj Slams Grammys For Categorizing “Super Freaky Girl” As Pop, Says It’s Not Fair If Latto’s “Big Energy” Is Rap
Nicki Minaj has some harsh words for the Recording Academy. Today, The Hollywood Reporter published a report describing how the organization decided Minaj’s Rick James-sampling song “Super Freaky Girl” should compete for Best Pop Solo Performance at next year’s Grammys instead of in the rap categories. “‘Super Freaky Girl,’ where I only rapped on the song, was removed out of the rap categories at the Grammys and put in pop,” Minaj told fans in an Instagram Live stream. “[Drake’s] ‘Hotline Bling’ won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Sung [Performance].”
Motown Recording Artist and Music Executive Robert Gordy Has Died at 91 Years Old
When it comes to the formation of Motown, few people played as integral of a role in its early days as Robert Gordy did. The brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr., Robert had just as much of a knack for the world of music as Berry. Whether it be through Billboard-charting songs, songwriting credits, or even through his work on the business side of things running Jobete Music Publishing, Robert was truly a jack of all trades.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Bares His Heart While Nicki Minaj Drops Spicy Basketball Metaphors on ‘I Admit’
YoungBoy Never Broke Again enlisted Nicki Minaj for a verse on “I Admit,” a song off the Louisiana rapper’s latest project, Ma’ I Got a Family, out today, Oct. 21. The track is centered around a tender guitar loop twisting above heavy drums as YoungBoy spins some heart-on-sleeve verses about love and devotion (“Come make sure you spend some time at mine/Babygirl, you know I’m slime,” goes the final couplet in the hook). Minaj, meanwhile, pops in with a characteristically wild verse that concludes with some delightfully lewd basketball metaphors. Ma’ I Got a Family is largely a solo effort from...
Sam Smith and Kim Petras are first nonbinary and trans artists to reach number 1 on Billboard chart
CNN — Sam Smith and Kim Petras have made history after becoming the first openly nonbinary and transgender artists to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative track, “Unholy.”. Billboard confirmed the duo’s achievement on Twitter, writing: “@samsmith and @kimpetras are the first publicly non-binary and transgender...
Drake, Mary J. Blige, Morgan Wallen, Dozens More Artists and Companies Unite to ‘Protect Black Art’ and Restrict Use of Rap Lyrics in Court
Artists, industry leaders, and legal experts have joined together in a call to “Protect Black Art,” publishing an open letter in the New York Times and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution urging legislators across America to limit how creative expression can be used against defendants on trial. Specifically, it calls...
Quavo Reenacts Saweetie Elevator Scene For 'Messy' Video
Quavo apparently isn't done rehashing his past relationship with Saweetie ... using their old elevator fight to create a new visual for a music video. The 2 active Migos -- Quavo and Takeoff -- dropped the video Monday for their song "Messy" ... and they're dredging up the incident where the then-couple went at each other inside an elevator at LAX.
Fans react to Billie Eilish’s 11-year age gap with Jesse Rutherford amid dating rumours
Billie Eilish’s rumoured relationship with The Neighbourhood singer, Jesse Rutherford, has sparked mixed reactions from her fans over the pair’s 11-year age difference.Earlier this week, the “Happier Than Ever” singer, 20, was spotted kissing the 31-year-old lead singer of the alternative rock band outside a restaurant in Los Angeles. Just three days earlier, the two were seen holding hands at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. While Eilish and Rutherford have yet to publicly confirm their relationship, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the rumoured pairing.As soon as photos and videos of Eilish and Rutherford surfaced,...
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Delays Album Release To Avoid Competing With Drake & 21 Savage
The Drake effect has levels to it. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie announced on Monday (October 31) that he’ll be pushing his album back to December in order to not have a sales showdown on the charts against Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss. “Sorry but Album dropping...
SZA Drops Long-Awaited Single, Shares Music Video
Earlier this month, R&B star, SZA, said she had no interest in releasing music on anyone’s time but hers. “I don’t have any deadlines,” she said in an interview, “because, at the end of the day, when my shit comes out, it comes out.”. That...
Gunna & Young Thug Earn New Platinum Plaque Amid YSL RICO Case
Gunna and Young Thug continue to “Push P” from behind bars — and the “P” stands for platinum. According to Chart Data, the YSL duo’s “Pushin’ P” collaboration with Future has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), commemorating at least one million sales in the U.S.
Kodak Black, Westside Gunn, Smino and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As October creeps to a close, the quality level of new music releases this week is almost scary. This time around, a South Florida spitter continues a banner year with another new album, an MC repping Buffalo, N.Y. reaches a milestone with his 10th studio LP, a St. Louis rhymer is delivering his third studio album and more.
Rihanna Is Serving Beachy Glam In Her First New Music Video In 5 Years
RiRi is back and better than ever. The artist behind cinematic classics like “Work” and “B*tch Better Have My Money” released her first music video in five years on Oct. 28. The emotional ballad “Lift Me Up” for Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks the singer’s first single in six years, and its accompanying video sees Rihanna finally delivering iconic visuals once again. In the music video, Rihanna is the picture of ethereal beauty on a beach with the sun setting behind her and her natural curls flowing in the wind. Watch Rihanna’s music video for “Lift Me Up” below.
Benny The Butcher Vows To Drop ‘Best Def Jam Album’ Since DMX’s 1998 Debut
Benny The Butcher has vowed to drop the best Def Jam project since DMX’s groundbreaking 1998 debut, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot. The braggadocious claim was made by the Buffalo rapper on Twitter, where he wrote: “Imma have the best Hip Hop @defjam album since DMX ‘It’s Dark & Hell is Hot’.”
