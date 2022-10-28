'It's amazing': Former NICU children enjoy Halloween fun at Memorial Medical Center

LAS CRUCES – Princesses, pirates, Ghostbusters and many other characters descended upon Memorial Medical Center Thursday for the hospital’s annual neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) reunion.

The Las Cruces hospital has hosted a Halloween-themed reunion for about the last six years, reuniting children who spent time in their NICU with the nurses and staff who cared for them.

Families enjoyed games, candy and treats.

Aaron Diaz, 5, was dressed as a Ghostbuster Thursday. He has gone to the reunions each year. His mother, Andreana Diaz, explained that Aaron spent 42 days in the NICU when he was born.

“I had preeclampsia … so they did an emergency C-section,” she said.

Luka Gonzalez spent about a week in the NICU because his oxygen levels wouldn't stay above 90%. Two years later, he was dressed up as Bluey (a character from an animated TV show) at the reunion and running around through all the games.

Leilani Aguirre, 3, dressed as a princess and joined in the fun. Araceli Aguirre said her daughter spent a few days under special care after she was born due to unsteady sugar levels and underdeveloped lungs.

Amber Jackson had the unique experience of attending the reunion as a mom for the first time, after attending as a NICU nurse for a few years. Her son, Tristan, is almost 6 months old. He was born at only 34 weeks.

About 80 families attended the reunion event this year. In years prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, numbers were closer to 150.

Rainbeaux Trujillo, director of Women’s & Children’s Services, said she and her staff look forward to the event each year — to see the kids now thriving after having issues when they were born.

“Sometimes the NICU is not the best place to be because you should be home, but when you see (the kids) grown up, it’s amazing,” Trujillo said.

