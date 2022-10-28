ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peter Uihlein 'freer, happier' since joining LIV Golf, and much, much richer | D'Angelo

By Tom D'Angelo, Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
DORAL — Peter Uihlein had been grinding for more than a decade on the PGA Tour when he decided to reach out to Greg Norman. Though winless, Uihlein made a very comfortable living. But for an ultra-competitive professional athlete, frustration had set in.

"In reality is I wish I played better," Uihlein said about the past four years. "I'm not denying that."

Then came the conversation with the face of LIV Golf.

Uihlein, who has lived in Jupiter for about a decade, says pursuing LIV Golf was not an easy decision and it was not just about the money. LIV offered an opportunity to break a mold — "I've always kind of done things differently" — and rejuvenate his career.

"Golf got stale for a lot of these guys and they're able to let loose and enjoy the team and the atmosphere," said Chelsea Uihlein, Peter's wife.

Brooks and Phil Show:Koepka, Mickelson trade insults during LIV Golf team selection show at Trump Doral | D'Angelo

Trump talks:Trump praises LIV, Saudis, says PGA Tour is stupid ... 'Something should happen' to tour leaders

D'Angelo on Trump:Trump spends LIV pro-am praising his game and proving Joe Biden is in his head | D'Angelo

Uihlein, 33, made just more than $4 million on the PGA Tour after turning pro in 2011. That was in 126 tournaments.

Since joining LIV, he has played in seven 54-hole events entering this week's season-finale at Trump National Doral and earned more than $11.3 million; $7.3 million in prize money plus a $4 million bonus for finishing third in the season-long individual points standings.

"I didn't get the $100 million or whatever the rumors you hear, the $50 million," Uihlein said about his two-year contract. "So I knew that I needed to play well, to make that kind of money. I've been fortunate to be able to do that."

But the decision was not an easy one to make. Uihlein understood the reaction to attaching his name to a league that is financed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, a country with atrocious human rights violations.

Americans 'do a lot of business with Saudi Arabia'

"There's criticism to it, which is fine, everyone's entitled to their own opinion," he said.

"The reality is we, as Americans, do a lot of business with Saudi Arabia."

Peter warned Chelsea there would be backlash. But criticism is part of the gig. When Uihlein joined LIV, he was No. 311 in the World Golf Rankings.

"If you asked social media, I've been a terrible player," he said.

Still, it all has been worth it, for many reasons.

"He just wasn't seeing his full potential on the PGA Tour. It was really difficult, it was really risky. but I think it was the right decision," Chelsea said Friday as Peter prepared for his head-to-head match with James Piot, which he won 5 and 3.

The season could not have been scripted any better for Uihlein. His game is the best it's been in years and he cherished the team aspect ... especially his team.

Uihlein plays for Smash, which is captained by Jupiter's Brooks Koepka. Uihlein has known Koepka for about 16 years and when he moved to Jupiter, the two shared a house. Uihlein, who plays out of Medalist, was born in Massachusetts and went to high school in Bradenton.

When Koepka defected to LIV and was anointed a team captain, he surrounded himself with familiarity selecting Uihlein and his brother, Chase, along with Jason Kokrak.

"Known him for years ... and obviously got closer and closer," Koepka said of Uihlein. "It's good to see him playing well and returning to capabilities that I know that he can do.”

Uihlein spearheaded Smash's victory Friday over Niblicks on the Blue Monster, allowing them to advance to Saturday's second round.

Brooks Koepka's team advances in team competition but Brooks loses

Smash won two of the three head-to-head matches, the lone loss: Brooks Koepka who was easily handled by Harold Varner III, 4 and 3.

Eight teams remain in LIV's season-finale with the champion being crowned Sunday. Each of the remaining teams are guaranteed of splitting at least $3 million. The winning team receives $16 million.

"I love it," Uihlein said about the team events. "There's interaction but you're out doing your own thing. You're out competing, you're out trying to beat that person."

Uihlein and Brooks Koepka were tied for the individual lead entering the 54th hole at the LIV Saudi Arabia event this month. At stake was the $4 million first place individual prize. After hitting their tee shots, Kokrak and Chase Koepka were being shuttled to scoring when Brooks called them over. He asked where the team stood.

After learning they had a five or six shot lead and guaranteed the $3 million first-place team prize money, Brooks and Uihlein returned to concentrating on beating each other.

The two went to a playoff, which Koepka won. Uihlein had to settle for the $2.125 million runner-up check.

Uihlein was asked what has changed with his game. He mentioned adjustments to his swing, working with Jason Baile at Jupiter Hills.

But then there was this:

"The other part of it is I'm happier," he said. "That could play a little bit into it. I feel better. I feel freer, I feel happier. And then the reality is, this is the first time in my entire career I've had a guaranteed place to play for the next year or the following year. I've never had that in my career. I don't know if that's another reason but I've never experienced that."

