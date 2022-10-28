Read full article on original website
maaven shadowrend
4d ago
Vince Dooley coached at Georgia and before that, played ball at Auburn. Rest in peace to an SEC legend
Just In: Georgia Reportedly Loses Star Pass Rusher For Season
No.2 Tennessee is set to travel to Athens to take on the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday for a matchup that is as highly anticipated as any around the program in the last twenty years. The Bulldogs are fresh off a 42 to 20 win over the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, though they ...
Kirby Smart Updates the Full Injury Report Ahead of Tennessee Matchup
The University of Georgia is set to play host to one of the biggest games of the college football calendar on Saturday afternoon as the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs take on the NO. 2 ranked Tennessee Volunteers. The Bulldogs are fresh off a 42 to 20 win over the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, ...
Savannah native, UGA LB Nolan Smith declared doubtful for Tennessee game on Saturday
ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) – When the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, they will likely have to do so without one of the most important members of their defense. Head coach Kirby Smart said that linebacker and Savannah native Nolan Smith was “doubtful” for Saturday’s game due to a pectoral injury suffered […]
Kirby Smart gives his thoughts on the Tennessee Vols offense
The Tennessee Vols easily handled the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday night in Neyland Stadium and the Georgia Bulldogs took care of business against the Florida Gators in Jacksonville. That means we get a massive showdown between Tennessee and Georgia next Saturday in Athens. On Saturday, after the Bulldogs’ win over...
UGA, UF condemn antisemitic messages projected onto stadium after football game
The University of Georgia and the University of Florida issued a joint statement Sunday condemning an antisemitic message that appeared on buildings outside the stadium where the football teams played this weekend.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart: ‘We’re not there,’ 6 takeaways from 42-20 win over Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kirby Smart’s message in the aftermath of a 42-20 win over Florida was direct and sobering. “We have to keep getting better, like, we’re not there,” Smart said from the bowels of TIAA Bank Stadium after Georgia ran its record to 8-0. “People...
Florida and Georgia condemn antisemitic message projected onto TIAA Bank Field exterior after game
Florida and Georgia issued a joint statement on Sunday morning condemning an antisemitic message that was projected onto the exterior of TIAA Bank Field after the Bulldogs’ 42-20 win over the Gators. The message positively referenced Kanye West’s antisemitic remarks earlier this month. The statement from the school not...
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly from the Gators' 22-Point Loss to Georgia
The good, the bad and the ugly from the Florida Gators' 22-point loss to the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.
UGA supporter, Terry namesake leaves lasting legacy
Mary Virginia Terry recognized as major supporter of education, philanthropy, arts. Mary Virginia Terry, a leading University of Georgia supporter and surviving benefactor of the C. Herman and Mary Virginia Terry College of Business at UGA, died Saturday, Oct. 29, in Jacksonville, Florida. “Mary Virginia Terry made a transformational and...
North Gwinnett football star to make live college announcement
SUWANEE, Ga. — One of the top defensive linemen in the state is set to make his college commitment on Monday. North Gwinnett senior Kayden McDonald received more than 30 offers, according to Rivals, and is reportedly set to choose between Clemson, Florida, Ohio State, Michigan and Oklahoma. The...
Florida, Georgia issue joint statement after anti-Semitic message appears on exterior of TIAA Bank Field
Florida and Georgia have issued a statement after an anti-Semitic message appeared on the exterior of TIAA Bank Field toward the end of Saturday’s rivalry game. The message, which was not affiliated with the stadium in any way, appeared toward the end of Georgia’s win over Florida, referencing Ye’s recent anti-Semitic remarks.
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already, because all of these places are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Federal lawsuit levels new allegations against former UGA student
There are new allegations for Syed Arbab, the 25 year-old former University of Georgia student who pleaded guilty three years ago to running an illegal Ponzi scheme from a frat house in Athens. A federal lawsuit says he’s been involved in another scam, making more than $2 million in fictitious deposits from empty or underfunded bank accounts into trading accounts at two brokerages. The lawsuit says ran this scam from a federal prison in Marion Indiana, where he is serving a five-year prison sentence for his previous conviction.
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
In 2021, 22 people died in the custody of Georgia’s five largest jails, or after the jails sent them to hospitals, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Clayton and Gwinnett county jails experienced the highest death tolls, their largest annual total in more than a decade.
Chick- Fil -A Testing Out New Menu Item In Georgia
If you thought Chick-fil-A's menu couldn't possibly get better, then you are in for a pleasant surprise. Chick-fil-A is testing out a brand new menu item in Georgia, and it is only available for a limited time at one location near Atlanta. According to WSB-TV the popular restaurant chain is adding bone-in chicken wings to the menu at the Truett’s Chick-fil-A in Stockbridge for three months, and three months only. If the menu item is a success, there is a possibility of keeping it on the menu at various locations throughout the country that feature an exclusive "Little Blue Menu."
Gwinnett County high school cheerleader dies in car crash
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Mill Creek High School in Gwinnett County is mourning the loss of one of its students after a car accident over the weekend. Mill Creek cheer team posted on Sunday afternoon that one of their junior cheerleaders, Caitlyn Pollock, died in the accident the night before.
Mill Creek High School cheerleader killed in crash
HOSCHTON — A Mill Creek High School cheerleader is dead after a fatal car crash over the weekend. Mill Creek High School principal Jason Lane confirmed that Caitlyn Pollock died in a car crash Oct. 29. Pollock was a junior at the school. According to Lane, counselors and social...
High school cheerleader killed in Georgia crash, driver charged with DUI, police say
HOSCHTON, Ga. — The Mill Creek High School community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Junior cheerleader Caitlyn Pollock was killed in a single-vehicle car accident on Saturday night, the team shared on social media. Gwinnett County Police said the driver of the car, identified as...
Monroe man airlifted for care after Rabun County wreck
A Rabun County wreck late Friday seriously injured a Walton County man. David Nix, 56, of Monroe was airlifted after his westbound Jeep Wrangler traveled off Plum Orchard Road near Clayton and struck an embankment with its right side, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The Jeep then traveled across...
Flowery Branch man charged with DUI in accident that killed a high school cheerleader
A Gwinnett County student was killed in an accident where the driver has been charged with DUI. The accident happened Saturday when a Flowery Branch man hit a concrete barrier while getting on State Route 316 from the northbound lanes of Sugarloaf Parkway. Caitlyn Pollock, 16, of Buford, was one of seven people in the vehicle. Pollock died from her injuries.
