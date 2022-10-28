ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Why hasn't the MCG been totally covered?': Michael Vaughan questions organisers as he leads criticism of the ICC and Melbourne Cricket Ground after England's Twenty20 washout

By Paul Newman
 4 days ago

Michael Vaughan led the criticism of the ICC and the Melbourne Cricket Ground after England’s T20 World Cup clash with Australia fell foul of the wet weather without a ball being bowled.

‘Rainy season in Australia. Stadium in Melbourne with roof on! Wouldn’t it have been sensible to use it?’ tweeted former England captain Vaughan.

‘Can I also ask why in Sri Lanka where they get huge thunderstorms they cover all the ground & get play back on quickly. Why hasn’t the MCG been totally covered for the last 2 days?’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u0o0z_0iqcoim900
Michael Vaughan has led the criticism following England's Twenty20 World Cup washout
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06JLIh_0iqcoim900
The World Cup has the joint-most washed out games at an ICC event with more rain to come 

Friday's match was the fourth to finish without a result since the Super 12 stage began last Saturday.

October is one of Australia’s wettest months, yet the ICC are staging the World Cup now as the hosts are touring India in February.

Of the five games so far in Melbourne, only one has gone ahead as planned, with one other — between England and Ireland — reaching a result despite being cut short by rain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lcngj_0iqcoim900
All six teams in England's group are separated by a point due to the lack of cricket so far

This World Cup has had the joint-most washed out games at an ICC event and more rain is forecast.

Melbourne on Friday was wetter and colder than Inverness and Aberdeen, ruining what should have been a huge occasion at a packed MCG, with both England and Australia knowing defeat would leave them all but eliminated.

The mouth-watering prospect of the big two slugging it out was always in jeopardy, with more rain falling in Melbourne over the last two days than is usually the case for the whole of October and the MCG outfield saturated since Wednesday.

All six teams in England’s group are separated by a single point due to the lack of cricket.

