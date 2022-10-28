ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Kemp announces over $4.6 million in grants for law enforcement training program

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Gov. Brian Kemp announced the awarding of 57 grants totaling $4,667,793 through the Law Enforcement Training Grant Program. As part of the grant program, the Chatham County Board of Commissioners received $48,840. Some of the other agencies that received funding were the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Public Safety and the Department of Corrections.
Chatham Co. officials, residents discuss views on TSPLOST referendum

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County officials and residents are continuing to speak out on what they think about the TSPLOST referendum on the ballot this election. County Chairman Chester Ellis said the penny sales tax would help pay for infrastructure projects relating to transportation, such as bridges and roads.
Fort Stewart leadership participates in mold certification training

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTGS) — 3rd Infantry Division officials at Fort Stewart are putting soldiers through a mold certification course to get ahead of the mold situation in the barracks. Fort Stewart's head of the mold remediation team, Bill McGovern, said they asked the Environmental Institute to teach a...
Chatham County to participate in statewide tornado drill Wednesday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County emergency officials want residents to know that the County is participating in The Georgia Emergency Management Agency's statewide tornado drill Wednesday morning. The county will be testing its emergency siren system which has multiple locations across the region. County officials said that...
Pooler Mayor optimistic about new businesses coming to city

POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — With the recent addition of Costco, Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, and more to the City of Pooler, Mayor Rebecca Benton said new developments in the area are creating a stronger economy. “It makes more jobs, and more people come here to give a boost to the economy,”...
Chatham County residents take advantage of Sunday polling hours

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — With over a million early votes in throughout the state, Georgia is hitting record-breaking polling numbers, and Chatham County residents took advantage of Sunday polling hours to cast their early vote. Sherza Gettis and her family spend Sundays together, and they decided that their weekend...
Memorial Health raises 'spirits' with Halloween event for kids

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Staff members at Memorial Health’s Children’s Hospital went above and beyond to make sure patients didn’t miss out on Halloween festivities for the 15th Annual 'Reverse Trick-or-Treating' event. Heather Newsome serves as an assistant chief nursing officer at the hospital. She said...
The 6th Savannah Local Artist Market returns to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Local Artist Market (SLAM) is coming back to Savannah for its sixth year. The market will feature over 70 local artists across a variety of different mediums, including photography, sculpture, jewelry, pottery and more. The free grassroots event was founded by Charlie Ellis,...
Halloween in Hostess City: Trick-or-treaters take over town

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Downtown Savannah's bars and restaurants were packed with people throughout Halloween weekend. On Halloween night, neighborhoods throughout the city were crowded with trick-or-treaters and their families. Beth Schminkey, a Savannah resident and mom, said that more young families are moving to the area, and said...
