Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
When You Feel "Held Hostage" In A Toxic RelationshipThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Georgia Council Considers Renaming City Square Over Concerns That It Glorifies Pro-Slavery Vice President John CalhounToby HazlewoodSavannah, GA
Tours, Activities & Trips: Try these Fun Things to do in SavannahRene CizioSavannah, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at NightDeanLandSavannah, GA
Related
WJCL
Seniors can make appointments to apply for low-income home energy assistance program on Nov. 1st
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Starting Nov. 1st at 7 p.m., seniors can sign up for the EOA Savannah-Chatham County Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The program is administered by the Georgia Department of Human Services and operated by the Economic Opportunity for Savannah-Chatham County Area, Inc. Appointments will only...
WTGS
Gov. Kemp announces over $4.6 million in grants for law enforcement training program
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Gov. Brian Kemp announced the awarding of 57 grants totaling $4,667,793 through the Law Enforcement Training Grant Program. As part of the grant program, the Chatham County Board of Commissioners received $48,840. Some of the other agencies that received funding were the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Public Safety and the Department of Corrections.
WTGS
Chatham Co. officials, residents discuss views on TSPLOST referendum
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County officials and residents are continuing to speak out on what they think about the TSPLOST referendum on the ballot this election. County Chairman Chester Ellis said the penny sales tax would help pay for infrastructure projects relating to transportation, such as bridges and roads.
WTGS
Fort Stewart leadership participates in mold certification training
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTGS) — 3rd Infantry Division officials at Fort Stewart are putting soldiers through a mold certification course to get ahead of the mold situation in the barracks. Fort Stewart's head of the mold remediation team, Bill McGovern, said they asked the Environmental Institute to teach a...
WTGS
Chatham County to participate in statewide tornado drill Wednesday
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County emergency officials want residents to know that the County is participating in The Georgia Emergency Management Agency's statewide tornado drill Wednesday morning. The county will be testing its emergency siren system which has multiple locations across the region. County officials said that...
WTGS
Savannah shelters and non-profits gearing up to assist families during holiday season
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Many families preparing for the holiday season are facing a hard reality. Holiday traditions, family gatherings and presents under the tree; in tough times, they’re things some families can’t afford. One shelter in Savannah is preparing to help them create a memorable...
WTGS
Pooler Mayor optimistic about new businesses coming to city
POOLER, Ga. (WTGS) — With the recent addition of Costco, Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, and more to the City of Pooler, Mayor Rebecca Benton said new developments in the area are creating a stronger economy. “It makes more jobs, and more people come here to give a boost to the economy,”...
WTGS
Chatham County residents take advantage of Sunday polling hours
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — With over a million early votes in throughout the state, Georgia is hitting record-breaking polling numbers, and Chatham County residents took advantage of Sunday polling hours to cast their early vote. Sherza Gettis and her family spend Sundays together, and they decided that their weekend...
WTGS
Community mourning unexpected death of Colleton County High School senior, band captain
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — School community members are mourning the unexpected death of a Colleton County High School senior this weekend. Colleton County High School Band of Blue leaders announced the death of Delaine Ford on Facebook Sunday. "We ask that you keep the family, friends and faculty...
WTGS
Memorial Health raises 'spirits' with Halloween event for kids
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Staff members at Memorial Health’s Children’s Hospital went above and beyond to make sure patients didn’t miss out on Halloween festivities for the 15th Annual 'Reverse Trick-or-Treating' event. Heather Newsome serves as an assistant chief nursing officer at the hospital. She said...
WTGS
The 6th Savannah Local Artist Market returns to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Local Artist Market (SLAM) is coming back to Savannah for its sixth year. The market will feature over 70 local artists across a variety of different mediums, including photography, sculpture, jewelry, pottery and more. The free grassroots event was founded by Charlie Ellis,...
Early voting winds down in Georgia, voters turn out in record numbers
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Early voters are turning out in record numbers in Georgia. So much so that the Chatham County Board of Elections is adding a second location for Sunday voting this weekend. “And the numbers there on Sunday actually were—people were voting at a higher rate and higher turnout than weekdays. If you […]
More than 500 unclaimed remains laid to rest on Wednesday in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The unclaimed remains of roughly 562 people were laid to rest on Wednesday in Chatham County. Some of the remains dated back to the 1940s. The names of the people are unknown but they now have a final resting place at Greenwich Cemetery. In a true show of compassion, no […]
WTGS
Rincon resident pleads guilty to murdering whistleblower in illegal labor conspiracy
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTGS) — An illegal alien from Mexico, who resided in Rincon, was found guilty for his role in a conspiracy to kill a whistleblower in an illegal labor conspiracy. Juan Rangel-Rubio, 45, of Rincon, a citizen of Mexico and illegal alien in the United States, was found...
WTGS
Halloween in Hostess City: Trick-or-treaters take over town
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Downtown Savannah's bars and restaurants were packed with people throughout Halloween weekend. On Halloween night, neighborhoods throughout the city were crowded with trick-or-treaters and their families. Beth Schminkey, a Savannah resident and mom, said that more young families are moving to the area, and said...
Community members vouch for character of youth advocate accused of rape
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Arrested on July 27, for an alleged rape of a girl younger than 16, that court documents say happened three days earlier, Opollo Johnson wasn’t charged in Chatham County Superior Court until Oct. 5. He remains in jail awaiting arraignment and a bond hearing. Johnson’s Attorney, Michael Schwartz with New South […]
Port Wentworth worker accused of using city car to drop off drugs
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Port Wentworth employee is accused of taking his city car and using it to make drug drop-offs. Domonique Robinson was leaving the public works property with his car unauthorized when he was stopped, according to the incident report. Police searched the vehicle, which they say smelled of marijuana, and […]
Rincon man found guilty after killing whistleblower who uncovered a multi-million dollar scheme
BRUNSWICK, Ga (WSAV) — A Rincon man has been found guilty on all charges by a U.S. District Court jury after killing a whistleblower who exposed a multi-million-dollar scheme of fraudulently employing undocumented workers. According to David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Juan Rangel-Rubio 45, of Rincon was found guilty […]
WTGS
Hilton Head Hospital welcomes sweet new faces in time for Halloween
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The Hilton Head Hospital welcomed three babies right in time for the spooky season. Hospital staff did something extra special for the newborn babies this October, dressing them up to celebrate their first Halloween in style. The parents were so excited to see...
WTGS
Georgia State Patrol investigating fatal hit-and-run in Chatham Co. over weekend
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County police and Georgia State Patrol (GSP) responded to a fatal hit-and-run in Chatham County on Sunday. According to GSP, troopers arrived to find one victim dead and another seriously injured. Officials determined that the victims were trying to cross GA 25 when they were struck.
Comments / 0