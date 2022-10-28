Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Man found with shortened AR-15, handgun in I-80 traffic stop near Lincoln, sheriff says
A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested near Lincoln on Friday after Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies found him in possession of a shortened AR-15 rifle and a loaded handgun while driving on Interstate 80, according to the sheriff. Deputies pulled Grant Bawden over at about 11 a.m. Friday near the U.S....
WOWT
BREAKING: Update on two officer-involved shooting in Omaha
Omaha Police provide new information on two recent officer-involved shootings. Minne Lusa neighbor talks after driver ruins festival. 6 News was there speaking to a neighbor at the Halloween celebration where the fun turned frightful. Gov. Ricketts signs order easing regulations for truckers hauling fuel. Updated: 8 hours ago. Nebraska...
Police: Driver in Nebraska crash that killed 6 was drunk
Police in Nebraska say an investigation into a crash that killed six people last month shows the driver of the car was drunk.
WOWT
FULL VIDEO: Omaha Police give new information on officer-involved shootings
6 News was there speaking to a neighbor at the Halloween celebration where the fun turned frightful. Gov. Ricketts signs order easing regulations for truckers hauling fuel. Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is taking steps to combat regional fuel shortages. Man killed after being ejected from car near Highway 370. Updated:...
WOWT
Omaha activist calls for release of man convicted in 1970 police officer’s death
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A north Omaha activist says “enough is enough” regarding the imprisonment of Edward Poindexter. Tuesday, activist Preston Love Jr. called for Poindexter’s release from prison for the killing of Omaha Police Officer Larry Minard in 1970. Poindexter and David Rice were sentenced to...
WOWT
Omaha senior loses $6,000 in Bitcoin scam
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warning about a popular scam targeting Nebraska and Iowa senior citizens. The FBI says computer alerts are fooling victims into losing thousands of dollars. Scammers are also using a method that makes it hard to recover any money. While writing an email to her daughter,...
WOWT
Two people robbed by masked gunmen in northwest Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two 21-year-olds were robbed by a pair of masked gunmen in northwest Lincoln on Halloween. According to Lincoln Police, a 21-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were approached by two masked men near the 700 block of West Belmont Avenue at 9:19 p.m. The woman said she initially thought they were dressed for Halloween. Both of the masked men produced handguns and demanded money from the victims.
klkntv.com
Police investigate stabbing in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One man is hospitalized after he was stabbed during a fight on Tuesday in northeast Lincoln. Just after 11:30 a.m., police responded to a home near 68th Street and Logan Avenue on reports of a fight. Once they arrived, officers found a 43-year-old man with...
WOWT
Prairie Flower Casino Renders
Wildfires in southern Lancaster County Sunday evening. Pedestrian hit by a car near 62nd & Dodge Monday night on Sept. 27, 2022. Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. WOWT Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit drug bust.
WOWT
Missouri River commercial barge traffic jump
A small community is getting a big boost to its economy and increasing services to Native Americans. Police sent out a safety message to the campus community. Gas prices in Omaha continue to change, trending slightly downward in recent weeks. Man shot near 20th & Lake Sunday afternoon. Updated: 16...
WOWT
Omaha Police chief shares new details on officer-involved shootings
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police Chief Todd Schmaderer held a news conference Tuesday to share additional information about two recent officer-involved shootings that have occurred in the last three days. Schmaderer said Sunday’s incident is still under investigation but might be a “suicide-by-cop” event. Police said that at some point...
KETV.com
Witnesses describe Halloween night chaos on Minne Lusa Boulevard
OMAHA, Neb. — Buffy Bush saw a vehicle barreling toward her family. They stepped onto the sidewalk just in time. She scooped up her 5-year-old granddaughter and ran. The driver of that car was identified by Omaha police as 31-year-old Dontavius Levering. He went around barricades and drove towards the crowd, according to witnesses and police. He was shot five times by an officer and is expected to survive.
WOWT
Monday Oct. 31 COVID-19 update: Sarpy/Cass records 2 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
WOWT
Omaha zoo reopens jungle and dome exhibits
Gas prices in Omaha continue to change, trending slightly downward in recent weeks. Supply chain issues and the shortage of truck drivers have made it difficult to move goods. Police sent out a safety message to the campus community. Man shot near 20th & Lake Sunday afternoon. Updated: 11 hours...
WOWT
Mayor Stothert holds first in-person Town Hall since 2019
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s mayor was back doing something the COVID-19 pandemic took away, hosting a town hall meeting. ”It’s so much easier to talk to people face to face than using social media, to be able to really explain things to them,” Mayor Jean Stothert said. “We don’t ask for questions ahead of time, I just take them as they come. I think it’s a really great opportunity for people to come out, meet the person they’re talking to and ask me questions.”
WOWT
Bellevue Loop back open
Gas prices in Omaha continue to change, trending slightly downward in recent weeks. Supply chain issues and the shortage of truck drivers have made it difficult to move goods. Police sent out a safety message to the campus community. Man shot near 20th & Lake Sunday afternoon. Updated: 12 hours...
norfolkneradio.com
Three finalists emerge for Nebraska's Sixth Judicial District
Three names have come forward by the Judicial Nomination Committee for the County Judge seat in Nebraska’s Sixth Judicial District, consisting of Burt, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Thurston, and Washington counties. The name’s provided for consideration were Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo, Patrick L. Runge of Omaha, and Timothy...
News Channel Nebraska
Meth-related charge puts Omaha woman in jail
OMAHA, Neb. -- A woman from Omaha received over six years of imprisonment for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 49-year-old Maria Martinez, of Omaha, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Friday. Martinez was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
KETV.com
Video shows driver nearly hitting Halloween trick-or-treaters before being shot by Omaha police
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police has confirmed an officer shot a driver who nearly hit a huge crowd of Halloween trick-or-treaters near Minne Lusa Boulevard and Newport Avenue on Monday night. Officers said they first received a report of a reckless driver in the area. Then, moments later, around...
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in Omaha cutting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a cutting that injured a man earl Saturday morning. OPD said officers were dispatched to a local hospital at 3:15 a.m. for a victim that came. Officers said the victim reported that he was cut during a fight outside of a...
