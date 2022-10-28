OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s mayor was back doing something the COVID-19 pandemic took away, hosting a town hall meeting. ”It’s so much easier to talk to people face to face than using social media, to be able to really explain things to them,” Mayor Jean Stothert said. “We don’t ask for questions ahead of time, I just take them as they come. I think it’s a really great opportunity for people to come out, meet the person they’re talking to and ask me questions.”

