ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Brendan Rodgers hopes Youri Tielemans will prolong stay with Leicester

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=493kp9_0iqcneHS00

Boss Brendan Rodgers wants to keep Youri Tielemans at Leicester long-term but accepts the club must come first.

The midfielder is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a free transfer to Arsenal.

He is able to talk to foreign clubs in the new year, with Leicester unable to agree a new deal despite opening talks over 12 months ago.

Rodgers is eager for the Belgium international to stay beyond January and wants to avoid selling him but concedes there is a business to consider.

“It’s not something we are thinking of and not anything the club have said we need to do. We don’t want to be offloading our best players, that’s for sure,” he said, ahead of Saturday’s visit of Manchester City.

“So there has been no hint or indication we need to generate money and move him on. But, of course, there’s a business side to the club that they will look at.

“We had a number of long chats in the summer. There is clearly no doubt even a young guy who is focused like Youri and very professional, it can have an impact.

“But he has been fully focused. He doesn’t let that affect him. He is a top-class professional, he sees the game how I see it.

“On the field he understands what is happening within the game and that’s all he can do – give his very best – and his recent performances have been excellent.

“We have a number of players out of contract come the end of the season. My focus has been on working with him and getting out of the situation we are in. So everything else is not really spoken about from my perspective.”

Leicester sit 17th, two points above the relegation zone, after last week’s 4-0 win at Wolves lifted them off the bottom, with Tielemans’ stunning goal opening the scoring.

Rodgers has been adamant for most of the year the squad needed to be refreshed, but he was only able to bring in Wout Faes to replace Wesley Fofana after his £70million move to Chelsea and hopes to be able to do more January deals.

He said: “I’m still waiting (to hear) but we’re hopeful we can do some business. That would be great, it doesn’t stop us planning or looking at targets in areas that we need to improve on.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Flagging Reds – How Liverpool form compares to their worst Premier League starts

Back-to-back losses against struggling Nottingham Forest and Leeds have extended one of Liverpool’s worst starts to a Premier League season. Jurgen Klopp’s side sit ninth in the table with 16 points after 12 games and here, the PA news agency looks at their season to date and their worst of the competition’s current era.
newschain

Football rumours: Borussia Dortmund to ask for record £130m for Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund may ask for a Premier League record fee of £130 million for midfielder Jude Bellingham. The 19-year-old England international is being chased by Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid and may become the centre of a major battle in the summer. The sides will be shocked by the valuation, however, as the paper writes they were expecting a £87m figure.
newschain

Rangers’ dismal Champions League record in focus

Rangers recorded the worst ever Champions League record after finishing their Group A campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Ajax. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side lost all six games and finished with a goal difference of -20, one worse than the record set by Dinamo Zagreb in the 2011-12 season.
newschain

Iliman Ndiaye goal proves decisive as Sheffield United win at Bristol City

Iliman Ndiaye headed a 49th-minute winner to give Sheffield United a 1-0 Sky Bet Championship victory at Ashton Gate over a Bristol City side who finished with 10 men. The winning goal came when City defenders Zak Vyner and George Tanner both went for a high ball into the box, leaving Ndiaye unmarked to nod home when the ball glanced off Vyner’s head.
newschain

Paul Heckingbottom reflects on ‘worst win’ after success at Bristol City

Paul Heckingbottom admitted his Sheffield United side needed to rely on experience and a winning mentality to take three hard-earned points at Ashton Gate. Iliman Ndiaye was the Blades’ matchwinner in the 1-0 Sky Bet Championship success, heading past goalkeeper Max O’Leary from close range in the 49th minute.
newschain

Dozens die in India after cable bridge collapses into river

At least 32 people died and several are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat, according to the Press Trust of India news agency. Local media reports said hundreds plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state’s...
newschain

Man City’s style of play deserves Champions League success, says Sevilla boss

Veteran Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli believes Manchester City have long deserved to win the Champions League. Sampaoli, newly-installed at the struggling Spanish club, will measure his side up against Pep Guardiola’s Premier League winners in their final Group G game of this year’s competition on Wednesday. City, beaten...
newschain

Rangers end miserable Champions League campaign with an unwanted record

Rangers were left with an unwanted Champions League group stage record following their 3-1 defeat by Ajax at Ibrox. On another damaging Euro night for the Light Blues, Steven Berghuis put the Dutch visitors head in the fourth minute before Mohammed Kudus added a second in the 29th minute with the home side, admittedly stricken by injury and suspension, again looking well short at the elite level.
newschain

Cameron Carter-Vickers missing as Celtic take on European champions Real Madrid

Celtic will be without key defender Cameron Carter-Vickers as they sign off their Champions League campaign against Real Madrid in the Bernabeu on Wednesday. The centre-back, who has been captaining the side in the absence of sidelined skipper Callum McGregor, has not travelled to the Spanish capital after sustaining an injury in Sunday’s 3-0 win away to Livingston in the cinch Premiership.
newschain

Carlos Corberan wants to ‘change the feeling’ at West Brom

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan insists he wants to banish any negativity from The Hawthorns. Okay Yokuslu’s late strike gave the Baggies a 1-0 win over Blackpool to lift them off the bottom of the Championship. They sit second bottom and two points from safety but Corberan bagged his...
newschain

Rangers boss admits Champions League campaign has been ‘very difficult’

Giovanni van Bronckhorst spoke ruefully of a “very difficult” Champions League campaign after Rangers were left with an unwanted group stage record following their 3-1 defeat by Ajax at Ibrox. The Dutch side were comfortably ahead at the interval with goals from Steven Berghuis and Mohammed Kudus. Gers...
The Independent

Is Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Chelsea face Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Wednesday in the final round of group stage games, though only the visitors have anything to play for.Group E started with the Blues losing in Croatia, a result which saw Thomas Tuchel sacked and Graham Potter brought in. The new boss has stabilised matters and three straight wins have proven enough to guarantee top spot and a place in the last 16.Dinamo have not won another European game since then though and need victory here to have a chance of finishing third and heading into the Europa League, though they’ll...
newschain

Wolves close to appointing Julen Lopetegui as new manager after fresh talks

Wolves are closing in on the appointment of Julen Lopetegui as their new manager after reopening talks with the former Spain boss. The 56-year-old had initially turned down a move to Molineux last month due to his father being ill. But Lopetegui is now back in the frame and Wolves...
newschain

Spurs secure Champions League progress in dramatic style

Tottenham progressed to the Champions League knockout stage as group winners after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s stoppage-time goal snatched a 2-1 win in Marseille. Hojbjerg slammed home Spurs’ winner in the fifth minute of added time after Clement Lenglet had cancelled out Chancel Mbemba’s opener for Marseille. A draw...
newschain

Michael Carrick opens Middlesbrough win account at Hull

Michael Carrick secured a first victory as Middlesbrough manager with a 3-1 win at Hull, who are reportedly close to recruiting Liam Rosenior as new head coach. Highly-rated Rosenior, a favourite in East Yorkshire during his playing days, watched from the stands as the Tigers slipped to another home defeat.
newschain

Accrington stop the rot after late Harvey Rodgers equaliser against Lincoln

Harvey Rodgers’ late equaliser finally halted Accrington’s five-match losing league run as they drew 1-1 at Lincoln. The Imps had looked poised to pocket the points after Jack Diamond’s penalty had given them the lead after an hour, only to be denied five minutes from time. Charles...
newschain

Ajax defender Calvin Bassey focused on job not Rangers reunions

Calvin Bassey will leave any Rangers reunions until after Ajax’s Champions League game against the Light Blues at Ibrox on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old defender helped the Gers reach the Europa League final last season before joining the Dutch club for a reported fee of around £20million in the summer.
newschain

The reaction I wanted – Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool’s win over Napoli

Jurgen Klopp has never doubted Liverpool’s quality and was pleased by the way his side bounced back from their latest setback by overcoming in-form Napoli in the Champions League. Having gone closer than any side in English football history to winning an unprecedented quadruple, things have gone awry since...
newschain

Son Heung-min ‘feeling better’ but head injury will be assessed on Wednesday

Tottenham will wait until Wednesday to assess the extent of the injury suffered by Son Heung-min in the Champions League win at Marseille. The South Korean went off in the first half at the Stade Velodrome after a collision with Chancel Mbemba and looked very wobbly as he left the pitch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy