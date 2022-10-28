ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hottest Couple Style Moments of 2022: Rihanna & ASAP Rocky, Plus More

By Grace Riley
 3 days ago
A couple that slays together, stays together! This year, our favorite lovebirds have served Us with some major red carpet heat .

Whether it's subtle coordination or full-on matching, we can't get enough of celebrities twinning with their significant others. Since Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake ’s infamous denim moment in 2001, couples have been following their lead with matching outfits

A standout couple style moment came from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 2022 Met Gala . For their debut at fashion's biggest night , the duo — who tied the knot in May 2022 — rocked complementary looks by Thom Browne.

Kardashian’s stylist, Dani Michelle , told Vogue at the time that “Kourtney’s look is the deconstructed version of Travis’s, taking his skirt and blazer and reinterpreting them as her train.”

Barker owned the red carpet in a white button-down with a matching bowtie, black morning jacket and skirt over pants. The Poosh founder, on the other hand, took his look and reimagined it for a creative version of her own. She wore a cropped tuxedo top with threads hanging down and the top of her skirt looked like bandages wrapped around her before falling into the black skirt and blazer cut into a train.

Megan Fox and her beau, Machine Gun Kelly , are known for being anything but traditional. From drinking each other’s blood to her thorn-adorned engagement ring , the duo is not afraid to show their love for each other in bold ways.

In June 2022, the lovebirds attended Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink premiere and they matched the theme: pink!

Fox rocked pastel pink hair and MGK followed with bubblegum locks . To match their manes, The Jennifer’s Body actress wore a strappy bodycon dress designed by Nensi Dojaka, and the singer donned a pink and blue fitted crop top, which exposed his pink tattoos over his stomach. The two both sported pink nails to finalize their looks.

Keep scrolling to see more eye-catching couple style moments:

