ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chelsea boss Graham Potter highlights mental health pressures on managers

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dgTkl_0iqcnRkt00

Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has had to deal with personal loss and external pressures on his rise to the top of management – and is now keen to highlight the toll the job can take on a person’s mental health.

The 47-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge from Brighton last month and is so far unbeaten as he prepares to return to the Amex Stadium for the first time on Saturday.

It was during the coronavirus lockdown that Potter’s mum died and his dad passed away just six months later, all while the former Birmingham, Stoke and York defender was cutting his teeth as a Premier League boss at Brighton.

Now he has moved on to Chelsea and believes comparisons to his managerial predecessors can be a catalyst for mental ill health.

“Before I went to Brighton I had no experience as a Premier League manager so I learnt that I could do that,” he replied when asked for the biggest lesson he took from his three years at the Amex Stadium.

“Sometimes you have to suffer and you have to experience pain along the way and obviously the higher you are in the Premier League the more noise there is.

“You (the media) want to compare with the previous guy so there is always that going on. Which isn’t great for the mental health if you’re comparing I would say generally.

“My mum and dad passed away during that first period of time so then you’re going ‘OK I’ve got these feelings here that are powerful and raw’ but then you’re also trying to compete in the Premier League so then you’re trying to manage – ‘OK, am I getting angry or disappointed or frustrated or whatever the feelings are because of this or because of this?’

“So that was the first six months of life in the Premier League and I think the quote is ‘you’re fixing the plane while it’s up in the air.’ That’s a great quote.”

Potter became clearly emotional as he spoke about the death of his parents, pausing slightly as he explained how much his father would have loved to see him managing Chelsea in a Champions League game at the San Siro.

‘You’re fixing the plane while it’s up in the air.’ That’s a great quote

“We are part of a sport where we create pressure,” he said when asked if the mental health of managers needs to be brought into the open.

“Somebody has to be under pressure, whatever it is and it will be one after the other, after the other, after the other.

“Then one’s gone and it is on to the next, it was Steven Gerrard a few weeks ago and then it will be somebody else and then somebody else.

“It is difficult in the world that we are living in to feel sorry for a Premier League manager, get me right, but mental health doesn’t really discriminate with your status or how much money you earn either, I would say.

“It is just something to be aware of, it is a challenge and I think we all have to be mindful of that. I think you have to understand you do the job and there are things out of your control that you have to manage and you have to deal with.”

An early test of the stresses of management came Potter’s way when he decided to uproot his young family to take a managerial post at Swedish lower-league outfit Ostersunds over a decade ago.

He took the club from the fourth tier to the Europa League before heading back to England, admitting it was a tough time in a small Swedish town.

“I suppose when you move to Sweden in the northern part of the country and it’s -20 outside in the winter and your wife has left everything that she knew, she is there with an 11-month-old kid, crying, because she misses her family and her job; then you sort of think, I have got to make this work,” he said.

“Then by definition you throw yourself into it and maybe it becomes a bit of a habit, I don’t know. It’s difficult, you have to work hard if you want to achieve anything. You have to work hard.”

Spending time with his family is how Potter revealed he escapes the pressure of managing in the Premier League, that and a “brain-dump” watching of a television box-set.

“Vikings: Valhalla I think it was called,” he said was his latest binge.

“My Mrs would go mad because it was just blood and guts!”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Football rumours: Borussia Dortmund to ask for record £130m for Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund may ask for a Premier League record fee of £130 million for midfielder Jude Bellingham. The 19-year-old England international is being chased by Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid and may become the centre of a major battle in the summer. The sides will be shocked by the valuation, however, as the paper writes they were expecting a £87m figure.
newschain

Flagging Reds – How Liverpool form compares to their worst Premier League starts

Back-to-back losses against struggling Nottingham Forest and Leeds have extended one of Liverpool’s worst starts to a Premier League season. Jurgen Klopp’s side sit ninth in the table with 16 points after 12 games and here, the PA news agency looks at their season to date and their worst of the competition’s current era.
newschain

Reading boss Paul Ince bemoans missed chances after Luton stalemate

Reading boss Paul Ince felt his side should have left Luton with three points after they missed three good chances during their 0-0 Sky Bet Championship draw. Striker Andy Carroll put two free headers wide and Shane Long sent a decent opportunity off target in stoppage time as the Berkshire side pressed for a winning goal.
newschain

The reaction I wanted – Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool’s win over Napoli

Jurgen Klopp has never doubted Liverpool’s quality and was pleased by the way his side bounced back from their latest setback by overcoming in-form Napoli in the Champions League. Having gone closer than any side in English football history to winning an unprecedented quadruple, things have gone awry since...
newschain

Carlos Corberan wants to ‘change the feeling’ at West Brom

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan insists he wants to banish any negativity from The Hawthorns. Okay Yokuslu’s late strike gave the Baggies a 1-0 win over Blackpool to lift them off the bottom of the Championship. They sit second bottom and two points from safety but Corberan bagged his...
newschain

Dozens die in India after cable bridge collapses into river

At least 32 people died and several are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat, according to the Press Trust of India news agency. Local media reports said hundreds plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state’s...
newschain

Spurs secure Champions League progress in dramatic style

Tottenham progressed to the Champions League knockout stage as group winners after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s stoppage-time goal snatched a 2-1 win in Marseille. Hojbjerg slammed home Spurs’ winner in the fifth minute of added time after Clement Lenglet had cancelled out Chancel Mbemba’s opener for Marseille. A draw...
newschain

Paul Heckingbottom reflects on ‘worst win’ after success at Bristol City

Paul Heckingbottom admitted his Sheffield United side needed to rely on experience and a winning mentality to take three hard-earned points at Ashton Gate. Iliman Ndiaye was the Blades’ matchwinner in the 1-0 Sky Bet Championship success, heading past goalkeeper Max O’Leary from close range in the 49th minute.
newschain

Hannah Hampton bids to rectify ‘medical issue’ after Lionesses omission

Hannah Hampton has said she has been “suffering with an ongoing medical issue for a while” and will have a “small procedure” this week after the goalkeeper was once again not named in the England squad. Hampton, a member of the squad for the Lionesses’ triumphant...
newschain

Nicky Butt to succeed Gary Neville as Salford chief executive

Nicky Butt is to take over from fellow co-owner Gary Neville as chief executive of Salford, the League Two club have announced. Neville took on the role on a part-time basis after he and former Manchester United ‘Class of 92’ team-mates Butt, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs purchased the club along with Singaporean businessman Peter Lim eight years ago.
newschain

Michael Carrick opens Middlesbrough win account at Hull

Michael Carrick secured a first victory as Middlesbrough manager with a 3-1 win at Hull, who are reportedly close to recruiting Liam Rosenior as new head coach. Highly-rated Rosenior, a favourite in East Yorkshire during his playing days, watched from the stands as the Tigers slipped to another home defeat.
newschain

Cameron Carter-Vickers missing as Celtic take on European champions Real Madrid

Celtic will be without key defender Cameron Carter-Vickers as they sign off their Champions League campaign against Real Madrid in the Bernabeu on Wednesday. The centre-back, who has been captaining the side in the absence of sidelined skipper Callum McGregor, has not travelled to the Spanish capital after sustaining an injury in Sunday’s 3-0 win away to Livingston in the cinch Premiership.
newschain

Man City’s style of play deserves Champions League success, says Sevilla boss

Veteran Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli believes Manchester City have long deserved to win the Champions League. Sampaoli, newly-installed at the struggling Spanish club, will measure his side up against Pep Guardiola’s Premier League winners in their final Group G game of this year’s competition on Wednesday. City, beaten...
newschain

Tottenham snatch top spot in Group D with last-gasp winner in Marseille

Tottenham qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League as Group D winners after snatching a 2-1 victory in Marseille with the last kick of the game. Spurs looked to be heading into the Europa League after a listless first-half performance in a hostile environment saw them trail to Chancel Mbemba’s header.
newschain

Son Heung-min ‘feeling better’ but head injury will be assessed on Wednesday

Tottenham will wait until Wednesday to assess the extent of the injury suffered by Son Heung-min in the Champions League win at Marseille. The South Korean went off in the first half at the Stade Velodrome after a collision with Chancel Mbemba and looked very wobbly as he left the pitch.
newschain

Ajax defender Calvin Bassey focused on job not Rangers reunions

Calvin Bassey will leave any Rangers reunions until after Ajax’s Champions League game against the Light Blues at Ibrox on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old defender helped the Gers reach the Europa League final last season before joining the Dutch club for a reported fee of around £20million in the summer.
newschain

Rangers boss admits Champions League campaign has been ‘very difficult’

Giovanni van Bronckhorst spoke ruefully of a “very difficult” Champions League campaign after Rangers were left with an unwanted group stage record following their 3-1 defeat by Ajax at Ibrox. The Dutch side were comfortably ahead at the interval with goals from Steven Berghuis and Mohammed Kudus. Gers...
newschain

Sonny Bradley concern for Luton as they draw a blank with Reading

Luton were held to their sixth home draw of the season by a Reading team who picked up their first on the road this term in a 0-0 stalemate at Kenilworth Road marred by injury to Hatters captain Sonny Bradley. The Hatters went close early on, James Bree finding the...
newschain

Oxford boss Karl Robinson: Fleetwood draw was a point in the right direction

Oxford boss Karl Robinson was not too unhappy with a point from the 1-1 draw at home to Fleetwood after teenager Gatlin O’Donkor scored his first goal for the club. Carlos Mendes Gomes had put Fleetwood in front after just 65 seconds with his fifth goal in the last seven games.

Comments / 0

Community Policy