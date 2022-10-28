GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Nov. 1, 1962, WZZM-TV signed on to the airwaves for the first time in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The original studio of the station was located in downtown Grand Rapids at the former Pantlind Hotel, which is where Ruth's Chris Steakhouse stands now. About 9 years later, the station moved its operation to where we are now in Walker.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO