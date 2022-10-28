Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Start holiday shopping with locally made pottery show in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Looking for a unique holiday gift for that person on your list who’s impossible to buy for? You may find a winning handmade gift at the West Michigan Potters Guild show this week. The show features over 40 potters’ homemade, one-of-a-kind ceramics, ranging from...
NOODLEPIG to offer scratch ramen, boba with mission to end child hunger
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — NOODLEPIG, an authentic Japanese ramen and boba shop, is eyeing next week to open its doors in Grand Rapids. Founder and Executive Chief Chris Wessely first talked with 13 ON YOUR SIDE back in October 2021, when he was developing recipes for his from-scratch, gourmet, and fast-casual restaurant.
New Grand Rapids restaurant offers twists on fast food staples
A new restaurant in Grand Rapids is looking to give customers an upscale take on fast food.
WZZM celebrates 60 years in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Nov. 1, 1962, WZZM-TV signed on to the airwaves for the first time in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The original studio of the station was located in downtown Grand Rapids at the former Pantlind Hotel, which is where Ruth's Chris Steakhouse stands now. About 9 years later, the station moved its operation to where we are now in Walker.
Community saves forgotten event by providing food trucks
WALKER, Mich. — Early Sunday morning, the owners of El Jalapeno, Patty Matters and other food trucks began preparing for the Taste of Halloween Fest event. Dayana Jimenez, manager of El Jalapeno, said they were up at 3 or 4 a.m., cooking food to feed thousands. However, when the...
'DREAM COME TRUE' | Transplant House of West Michigan finds home in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The ink is now dry on a fresh set of documents that gives Tracy Gary and Holly Werlein-Gary possession of a commercial-residential home on the corner of Leonard Street and Burke Avenue NE, just a few lots down from Fuller. For the couple, who we...
'Halloween Block' in East Grand Rapids welcomes families for tricks and treats
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — They call it the Halloween Block, and not for nothing. Every year, Cambridge Avenue in East Grand Rapids puts on an impressive display of skeletons and ghosts, with each home getting in on the fun. After an unusual two years of a more limited holiday due to the pandemic, the residents were ready to come back strong.
Holiday music has arrived on Grand Rapids radio
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that October is in the rearview mirror, the sounds of sleigh bells and Mariah Carrey can now be heard everywhere you go. Some consider Nov. 1 to be the official start to the holiday season and that includes one Grand Rapids radio station who has officially started playing Christmas music.
New Mexican Restaurant Opens in Grand Rapids Uptown Neighborhood
After four years in business, a Grand Rapids restaurant has a new name and menu. Cantina Las Amigos Opens in Place of Danzón Cubano in Grand Rapids. Danzón Cubano first opened at 1 Carlton Ave. SE in Grand Rapids' Uptown neighborhood in 2018. The restaurant served Cuban dishes with a blend of Native American, Spanish, African, and Caribbean influences.
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Holland, MI
The city of Holland lies along the southwestern portion of the state east of the Lake Michigan shore. The largest city in two separate counties and well-known for its Dutch culture, Holland also hosts Latin-American festivities such as an annual Cinco de Mayo fiesta and the Tulipanes Latino Art & Film Festival.
Has It Become Too Dangerous To Walk Your Dog In Grand Rapids?
Call me dramatic if you want, but while walking my dogs Benny and Paddy the other day in my neighborhood (Midtown / Eastown) I had several close calls with things that were left on the ground and could have ended badly if they had gotten a hold of them. Has...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
As problems pile up, Detroit developer reworks plan for Grand Rapids furniture company property
GRAND RAPIDS — As a housing shortage continues to plague Grand Rapids, a Detroit developer is reconfiguring its plan for a massive apartment complex southwest of downtown that’s been hitting speed bumps since last year. Detroit-based Sturgeon Bay Partners is in the process of retooling a previously announced...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo home is a must-see for spooky Halloween decorations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People are dying to take a look at one Kalamazoo Township's spooky graveyard display created by Ken and Tammy Williams. The home on the corner of Mt. Olivet Road and Michael Avenue is a must-see for the feel-good spooky vibes. Trick or Treaters: Police say you...
Fox17
Corgis in the Park celebrates fun-size dog breed in Walker
WALKER, Mich. — Corgis of all shapes, colors and sizes turned out to the annual Corgis in the Park event Saturday!. Some of the portable pups were in costume, but all were equally adorable. The event was held at Johnson Park in Walker, and to say the weather was...
Larry Bell donates $250K to Kalamazoo modern dance company
KALAMAZOO, MI — As Wellspring/Cori Terry & Dancers prepares to launch its 42nd season, it will do so with a $250,000 infusion from Bell’s Brewery founder and former owner Larry Bell. Bell, who has made a number of philanthropic investments through the recently founded Larry J. Bell Library...
swmichigandining.com
Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders (Battle Creek)
I’ve been working a lot of extra hours recently. I don’t mind to much because I do like the paycheck but I hate the time spent away from the family and making J do the sports practices all by herself. A couple of weeks ago, I had to...
Child left outside of Jenison daycare alone, 'guardian angel' brings him inside
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ottawa County mother is sharing her story in hopes of helping other parents after her toddler was left behind by teachers while he was at daycare. She said the situation could have been much worse if it weren't for another mother who stepped in.
2 vacant Grand Rapids properties to be redeveloped into family homes under city proposal
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids leaders have given initial approval to the redevelopment of two vacant properties in the city into family homes. The vacant property projects are the first to go before city commission under the governing body’s policy adopted in June that, among other things, puts priorities in place for the sale and redevelopment of vacant properties.
Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project teaches water safety at Muskegon conference
MUSKEGON, Mich. — People who live in our lakeshore cities have a lot more knowledge on water safety after a Tuesday night presentation in Muskegon. The Great Lakes Beach Association conference began Monday, and on Tuesday, attendees got to hear from the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, which encouraged taking the lessons learned back to each person's hometown.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Grand Haven’s Rustic Roots serves large selection of artisan food, drinks
GRAND HAVEN, MI - Rustic Roots has grown into a local favorite in the Grand Haven area for the pickiest of eaters to chow down on power bowls, quesadillas, sandwiches, raw juices and more. Owner Stacey Arnold opened the business, at 216 Washington Ave., in August 2019 before the COVID-19...
