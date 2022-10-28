ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 ON YOUR SIDE

WZZM celebrates 60 years in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Nov. 1, 1962, WZZM-TV signed on to the airwaves for the first time in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The original studio of the station was located in downtown Grand Rapids at the former Pantlind Hotel, which is where Ruth's Chris Steakhouse stands now. About 9 years later, the station moved its operation to where we are now in Walker.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Holiday music has arrived on Grand Rapids radio

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that October is in the rearview mirror, the sounds of sleigh bells and Mariah Carrey can now be heard everywhere you go. Some consider Nov. 1 to be the official start to the holiday season and that includes one Grand Rapids radio station who has officially started playing Christmas music.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
98.7 WFGR

New Mexican Restaurant Opens in Grand Rapids Uptown Neighborhood

After four years in business, a Grand Rapids restaurant has a new name and menu. Cantina Las Amigos Opens in Place of Danzón Cubano in Grand Rapids. Danzón Cubano first opened at 1 Carlton Ave. SE in Grand Rapids' Uptown neighborhood in 2018. The restaurant served Cuban dishes with a blend of Native American, Spanish, African, and Caribbean influences.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Holland, MI

The city of Holland lies along the southwestern portion of the state east of the Lake Michigan shore. The largest city in two separate counties and well-known for its Dutch culture, Holland also hosts Latin-American festivities such as an annual Cinco de Mayo fiesta and the Tulipanes Latino Art & Film Festival.
HOLLAND, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo home is a must-see for spooky Halloween decorations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People are dying to take a look at one Kalamazoo Township's spooky graveyard display created by Ken and Tammy Williams. The home on the corner of Mt. Olivet Road and Michael Avenue is a must-see for the feel-good spooky vibes. Trick or Treaters: Police say you...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Corgis in the Park celebrates fun-size dog breed in Walker

WALKER, Mich. — Corgis of all shapes, colors and sizes turned out to the annual Corgis in the Park event Saturday!. Some of the portable pups were in costume, but all were equally adorable. The event was held at Johnson Park in Walker, and to say the weather was...
WALKER, MI
MLive

Larry Bell donates $250K to Kalamazoo modern dance company

KALAMAZOO, MI — As Wellspring/Cori Terry & Dancers prepares to launch its 42nd season, it will do so with a $250,000 infusion from Bell’s Brewery founder and former owner Larry Bell. Bell, who has made a number of philanthropic investments through the recently founded Larry J. Bell Library...
KALAMAZOO, MI
swmichigandining.com

Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders (Battle Creek)

I’ve been working a lot of extra hours recently. I don’t mind to much because I do like the paycheck but I hate the time spent away from the family and making J do the sports practices all by herself. A couple of weeks ago, I had to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

2 vacant Grand Rapids properties to be redeveloped into family homes under city proposal

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids leaders have given initial approval to the redevelopment of two vacant properties in the city into family homes. The vacant property projects are the first to go before city commission under the governing body’s policy adopted in June that, among other things, puts priorities in place for the sale and redevelopment of vacant properties.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
