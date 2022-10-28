ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOWT

Election 2022: Nebraska gubernatorial candidates on school aid formula

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News asked Nebraska’s major gubernatorial candidates about how they think we should pay for our public schools. Their views differ greatly. “Some districts receive additional funding, while others are left to fend for themselves,” Jim Pillen, Republican candidate for governor, says in a commercial.
WOWT

Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse; It’s likely harming our kids

LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
WOWT

Want to see Taylor Swift on tour? Nebraskans will have to travel

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Taylor Swift fans are having a good day Tuesday — some better than others. In addition to claiming all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 with tracks from her new album “Midnights,” the award-winning artist announced a new tour kicking off in March.
