Iowa couple pleads guilty in Nebraska poaching case
The Ankeny hunters who garnered fame on YouTube for their hunting content has taken a plea deal for hunting violations in Nebraska.
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse; It’s likely harming our kids
LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
Iowa’s Biggest Land Owner Is The Billionaire Family You’ve Never Heard Of
The group that owns the most Iowa land is one you may not have heard of but they've definitely been doing well. Iowa, being the big farming state that it is, consists of 97.2% private land, according to Summit Post. But there's one group that owns a huge chunk of land in the state and they have a history that will make you say "ah yes, that's why".
Nebraska corrections reports dead inmate at state penitentiary
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Corrections said a state penitentiary inmate died Saturday. Officials identified 26-year-old Philip Garcia as the dead inmate. He was serving a 26- to 46-year sentence for theft, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and assaulting a peace officer out of Scotts Bluff County.
Election 2022: Nebraska gubernatorial candidates on school aid formula
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News asked Nebraska’s major gubernatorial candidates about how they think we should pay for our public schools. Their views differ greatly. “Some districts receive additional funding, while others are left to fend for themselves,” Jim Pillen, Republican candidate for governor, says in a commercial.
Nebraska’s ugliest animals take center stage for statewide trivia night
Nebraska Game and Parks hosted its second statewide trivia night on Oct. 19 at breweries in Lincoln, Omaha, Wayne, North Platte and Scottsbluff. The event drew a crowd at Code Beer Brewery in Lincoln. Nebraska Nature Nerds Trivia Nights were started by Game and Parks to get Nebraskans excited about...
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Nebraska?
It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win it big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled for Wednesday at...
Missing Iowa Persons List Published
Follow the link below to view the most recent persons reported missing:. If you have information regarding the disappearance of this individual, please contact the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 1-800-346-5507. If you recognize this missing person, DO NOT TAKE ANY ACTION YOURSELF. Get as much information as you can (e.g. license number of a vehicle, exact location of sighting, activities the individual was involved in) and then call the number listed above or the reporting agency.
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Incredible warmth before some rain to end the week
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a very mild November morning as most of us will start in the 50s heading out the door. You’ll get to enjoy the same warmth of yesterday but the south wind will be much stronger today. Highs in the upper 70s are expected with a south wind gusting to near 40 mph to help us get there.
Want to see Taylor Swift on tour? Nebraskans will have to travel
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Taylor Swift fans are having a good day Tuesday — some better than others. In addition to claiming all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 with tracks from her new album “Midnights,” the award-winning artist announced a new tour kicking off in March.
NEBRASKA NOW HAS A STATE REPTILE
GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS HAS PROCLAIMED THE ORNATE BOX TURTLE AS NEBRASKA’S OFFICIAL STATE REPTILE. NEBRASKA GAME AND PARKS COMMISSION STAFF LED A LIVE TURTLE EXPLORATION ACTIVITY FOR STUDENTS FOLLOWING THE GOVERNOR’S PROCLAMATION. THE ORNATE BOX TURTLE LIVES IN GRASSLANDS THROUGHOUT THE MAJORITY OF THE STATE. THE TURTLE IS...
Nebraska School Activities Association releases brackets for 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Championships
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska School Activities Association released the brackets for the 2022 NSAA State Volleyball Championships. The Championship will begin on Nov. 2, with the class finals on Nov. 5 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Class A:. Class B:. Class C1:. Class C2:. Class D1:. Class D2:
100-plus Mile An Hour Speeders Are Being Targeted by Iowa State Patrol
(Davenport, IA) — A problem that started during the pandemic, an increase in 100-mile-an-hour-plus speeding, is now an epidemic itself. Iowa State Patrol Trooper Bob Conrad. In an interview he tells Iowa’s News Now they’re out to catch those speeders.
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
10/11 NOW Halloween Photo Album: Check out Halloween décor and costumes throughout Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Happy Halloween! Check out some Halloween decorations and costumes throughout the state. Don’t forget to send your Halloween photos to the 10/11 NOW Photo Album!. Have a fun and frightful night!
Iowa realtor urges caution for potential tenants after experience with rental scam
AMES, Iowa (WOI) - A realtor in Ames is sending a warning to potential tenants to be on the look out for scams. Misty Metschke, a realtor with Hunziker and Associates, said she was shocked when she received calls and messages about a home her client had listed for sale being falsely advertised for rent.
Driver Clocked Going 133 MPH On Iowa Highway
(Hardin County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's sharing a picture of a recent traffic stop on US 20 in northern Iowa, in which the driver was clocked going 133-miles per hour. The ISP says the driver lost control and went into a ditch, and was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail.
Nebraska's Cold Weather Rule allows extra time to pay for utilities
LINCOLN, Neb.-Tuesday, November 1, marks the beginning of the. Nebraska Public Service Commission’s (PSC) cold weather rule. who may be facing financial difficulties are given a little extra time to pay their bills. The cold weather rule means Black Hill Energy and NorthWestern Energy may not shut off. service...
Wednesday Forecast: Warm and windy until its not...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Well above average temperatures expected over the next couple of days. However, a strong cold front later this week will bring a dramatic shift in temperatures. Before the front moves through on Thursday, 10-11 country will continue to see temperatures well above normal for this time...
