Nebraska State

Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse; It’s likely harming our kids

LINCOLN, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) -Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
Iowa’s Biggest Land Owner Is The Billionaire Family You’ve Never Heard Of

The group that owns the most Iowa land is one you may not have heard of but they've definitely been doing well. Iowa, being the big farming state that it is, consists of 97.2% private land, according to Summit Post. But there's one group that owns a huge chunk of land in the state and they have a history that will make you say "ah yes, that's why".
Nebraska corrections reports dead inmate at state penitentiary

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Corrections said a state penitentiary inmate died Saturday. Officials identified 26-year-old Philip Garcia as the dead inmate. He was serving a 26- to 46-year sentence for theft, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and assaulting a peace officer out of Scotts Bluff County.
Election 2022: Nebraska gubernatorial candidates on school aid formula

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News asked Nebraska’s major gubernatorial candidates about how they think we should pay for our public schools. Their views differ greatly. “Some districts receive additional funding, while others are left to fend for themselves,” Jim Pillen, Republican candidate for governor, says in a commercial.
Nebraska’s ugliest animals take center stage for statewide trivia night

Nebraska Game and Parks hosted its second statewide trivia night on Oct. 19 at breweries in Lincoln, Omaha, Wayne, North Platte and Scottsbluff. The event drew a crowd at Code Beer Brewery in Lincoln. Nebraska Nature Nerds Trivia Nights were started by Game and Parks to get Nebraskans excited about...
Missing Iowa Persons List Published

Follow the link below to view the most recent persons reported missing:. If you have information regarding the disappearance of this individual, please contact the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at 1-800-346-5507. If you recognize this missing person, DO NOT TAKE ANY ACTION YOURSELF. Get as much information as you can (e.g. license number of a vehicle, exact location of sighting, activities the individual was involved in) and then call the number listed above or the reporting agency.
Want to see Taylor Swift on tour? Nebraskans will have to travel

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Taylor Swift fans are having a good day Tuesday — some better than others. In addition to claiming all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100 with tracks from her new album “Midnights,” the award-winning artist announced a new tour kicking off in March.
NEBRASKA NOW HAS A STATE REPTILE

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS HAS PROCLAIMED THE ORNATE BOX TURTLE AS NEBRASKA’S OFFICIAL STATE REPTILE. NEBRASKA GAME AND PARKS COMMISSION STAFF LED A LIVE TURTLE EXPLORATION ACTIVITY FOR STUDENTS FOLLOWING THE GOVERNOR’S PROCLAMATION. THE ORNATE BOX TURTLE LIVES IN GRASSLANDS THROUGHOUT THE MAJORITY OF THE STATE. THE TURTLE IS...
Nebraska’s Dirty Water

Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old's speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
Driver Clocked Going 133 MPH On Iowa Highway

(Hardin County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's sharing a picture of a recent traffic stop on US 20 in northern Iowa, in which the driver was clocked going 133-miles per hour. The ISP says the driver lost control and went into a ditch, and was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail.
Wednesday Forecast: Warm and windy until its not...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Well above average temperatures expected over the next couple of days. However, a strong cold front later this week will bring a dramatic shift in temperatures. Before the front moves through on Thursday, 10-11 country will continue to see temperatures well above normal for this time...
