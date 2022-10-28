Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Dry Weather in Region Forces Local Officials to Stop Outdoor Burning For nowJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Bluff City Coffee Shop Wins Best of the Tri-Cities Coffee Shop Contest Above CompetitionJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon UsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Time is Running Out to Get In On Sullivan County Animal Shelter's Pumpkin Fest This YearJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
wcyb.com
Eric Church and Brooks & Dunn to headline Country Thunder Bristol next year
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Country music superstars Eric Church and Brooks & Dunn will headline Country Thunder Bristol next year, officials announced Tuesday. Church is a 7-time ACM Award winner, 4-time CMA Award winner, and a 10-time Grammy nominee. Brooks and Dunn has 20 No. 1 hits stretching back...
wcyb.com
Trick-or-treating held in downtown Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Downtown Elizabethton merchants welcomed little ghosts and goblins this Halloween. Merchants, different civic clubs, and other organizations handed out candy throughout downtown Elizabethton. News 5 spoke with Annette Broad Bridge who grew up in Elizabethton, moved to Sweden, and is back in town celebrating Halloween...
wcyb.com
First recovery community center in Tri-Cities opens
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The first addiction recovery community center in the Tri-Cities has opened its doors. Our vision is to make recovery available and accessible for everybody, no matter what the path," Executive Director for JCRC and ETSU professor, Dottie Greene said. Green says The Johnson City...
wcyb.com
The Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band won big at recent invitational in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — The Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band announced Monday that they recently swept every category winning 1st place at the Battle Marching Invitational in Bristol, Virginia, in the class 4A Category. The Band won first place for drum major, color guard, percussion, marching and visual,...
wcyb.com
"Toxic Terror" at the Wise County Fairgrounds
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Toxic waste and strange events have been the talk of the town at the Forbidden Fairgrounds Toxic Terror. "The ooze in my opinion is absolutely brilliant," says Dr. Cecil Evergreen. "Haunting Houses is unlike a typical class you'd take in college. The experiential learning...
wcyb.com
Washington County, Tennessee, is raising autism awareness in a creative way
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One county in our region is bringing awareness about autism to the community in a creative way. Washington County, Tennessee, Sheriff Keith Sexton, started an autism awareness campaign by including autism awareness messages on the community relations car. The department plans to display the...
wcyb.com
Hardee's 5 Star Student: Eagle Scout donates $2,800 to local police for bulletproof vests
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Becoming an Eagle Scout takes a lot of hard work and dedication, but for 17-year-old Bryce Stinson, his interest in his troop and helping his community came naturally to him. Bryce is a member of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 239 in Lebanon,...
wcyb.com
Ballad Health opens Center for Post-COVID Care
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Ballad Health's Center for Post-COVID Care is officially open at its new location in Kingsport. The center was created in 2021 out of a need to care for a growing number of people with long-term symptoms. Experts said the patient volume has steadily grown and...
wcyb.com
10 fires in 10 days in parts of Southwest Virginia, the American Red Cross responds
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Workers at the American Red Cross in Bristol, Virginia told News 5 they've responded to ten house fires in the past ten days. They said 20 adults and 13 children were victims of these fires, which took place all across Southwest Virginia. Now, Red Cross...
wcyb.com
Grundy High School alum speaks with Southwest Virginia students about importance of STEM
GRUNDY, Va. (WCYB) — Grundy High School and NASCAR Technical Institute alum Ranson Owens returned to his hometown Monday. He spoke with students from several local schools about career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). "I've talked to a few, especially asking questions about the presentation," said...
wcyb.com
Tri-Cities airport conducting business survey
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tri-Cities airport is seeking input from local businesses regarding the demand for business travel. The goal is to help bring additional air service to the greater Tri-Cities region. Information gathered from the survey will help communicate with airlines where businesses travel most, and potential...
wcyb.com
15 David Crockett students pass exam typically required for restaurant managers
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Fifteen students in the culinary arts program at David Crockett High School passed an exam that is usually required for restaurant managers, according to school officials. The students passed the Manager Certification Exam and received their certification as a Servsafe Manager. Students take part...
wcyb.com
Kingsport Burn Ban Lifted
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Fire Marshal, Chris Vandagriff, has lifted the burn ban on outdoor burning for Kingsport city residents. With the recent rain, conditions have improved, however residents are still encouraged to use the Kingsport’s leaf collection service. The City of Kingsport provides leaf collection for residents...
wcyb.com
Update: Missing Greene County man found safe in North Carolina
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A missing Greene County man was found safe in North Carolina, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Greene County man. Walter Pierce, 79, has a medical condition that may...
wcyb.com
Landfill open house to address citizen questions and concerns
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Work continues at the now closed Bristol, Virginia landfill in an effort to stop the stench. Meanwhile, city leaders are preparing for an open house to provide the latest information to residents. "So many people are affected by the landfill and by the smell that...
wcyb.com
Affidavit: Suspects disposed of body in South Holston Lake after apparent overdose
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The body of 45-year-old Brian Morrison was dumped into South Holston Lake following an apparent fatal drug overdose last week, according to an affidavit. According to a Sullivan County detective, after reviewing surveillance footage from Observation Knob, a vehicle linked to 45-year-old Wanda Marie...
wcyb.com
Coeburn Middle students taken to Eastside after air conditioning unit triggers fire alarm
COEBURN, Va. (WCYB) — Coeburn Middle School students have been taken to Eastside High School after an air conditioning unit triggered a fire alarm Monday, Wise County Public Schools posted on Facebook. Here is the text from the two posts on Facebook:. "Coeburn Middle School has had an issue...
wcyb.com
Man found dead at South Holston Lake identified by police
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The identity of a man who was found dead at South Holston Lake last week was released Monday by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. The body of 45-year-old Brian L. Morrison, of Kingsport, was found Thursday, according to police. Two people were charged after...
wcyb.com
Chilhowie beats Twin Springs in the Region 1D Opening Round
Chilhowie beats Twin Springs 3-0 in the opening round of the Virginia Region 1D volleyball tournament. The Warrior will face Honaker in Tuesday's quarterfinal round.
wcyb.com
Crews put out fire at vacant house in Kingsport, investigation underway
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Crews responded to a fire at a vacant house in Kingsport Monday morning, according to officials. The blaze was along North John B Dennis Highway. Multiple crews responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
