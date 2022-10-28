ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Trick-or-treating held in downtown Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Downtown Elizabethton merchants welcomed little ghosts and goblins this Halloween. Merchants, different civic clubs, and other organizations handed out candy throughout downtown Elizabethton. News 5 spoke with Annette Broad Bridge who grew up in Elizabethton, moved to Sweden, and is back in town celebrating Halloween...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
First recovery community center in Tri-Cities opens

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The first addiction recovery community center in the Tri-Cities has opened its doors. Our vision is to make recovery available and accessible for everybody, no matter what the path," Executive Director for JCRC and ETSU professor, Dottie Greene said. Green says The Johnson City...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
"Toxic Terror" at the Wise County Fairgrounds

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Toxic waste and strange events have been the talk of the town at the Forbidden Fairgrounds Toxic Terror. "The ooze in my opinion is absolutely brilliant," says Dr. Cecil Evergreen. "Haunting Houses is unlike a typical class you'd take in college. The experiential learning...
WISE COUNTY, VA
Ballad Health opens Center for Post-COVID Care

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Ballad Health's Center for Post-COVID Care is officially open at its new location in Kingsport. The center was created in 2021 out of a need to care for a growing number of people with long-term symptoms. Experts said the patient volume has steadily grown and...
KINGSPORT, TN
Tri-Cities airport conducting business survey

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Tri-Cities airport is seeking input from local businesses regarding the demand for business travel. The goal is to help bring additional air service to the greater Tri-Cities region. Information gathered from the survey will help communicate with airlines where businesses travel most, and potential...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Burn Ban Lifted

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Fire Marshal, Chris Vandagriff, has lifted the burn ban on outdoor burning for Kingsport city residents. With the recent rain, conditions have improved, however residents are still encouraged to use the Kingsport’s leaf collection service. The City of Kingsport provides leaf collection for residents...
KINGSPORT, TN
Update: Missing Greene County man found safe in North Carolina

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A missing Greene County man was found safe in North Carolina, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Greene County man. Walter Pierce, 79, has a medical condition that may...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Landfill open house to address citizen questions and concerns

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Work continues at the now closed Bristol, Virginia landfill in an effort to stop the stench. Meanwhile, city leaders are preparing for an open house to provide the latest information to residents. "So many people are affected by the landfill and by the smell that...
BRISTOL, VA
Man found dead at South Holston Lake identified by police

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The identity of a man who was found dead at South Holston Lake last week was released Monday by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. The body of 45-year-old Brian L. Morrison, of Kingsport, was found Thursday, according to police. Two people were charged after...
KINGSPORT, TN

