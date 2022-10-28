ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Want tickets to see Phillies in World Series? You'll need deep pockets

By Chad Pradelli, Cheryl Mettendorf via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bLNGI_0iqcn21D00

It's not easy, and it's not cheap.

But that's not stopping determined Phillies fans from doing whatever it takes to get their hands on World Series tickets.

The excitement is building for Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, and season ticket holder Steve Bezpalko will be there. He paid $4,000 for postseason tickets.

"That's a good amount of money," said Chad Pradelli.

"Yeah, but I mean, it was all worth it. I do it again in a heartbeat," said Bezpalko.

RELATED: What luck! South Jersey family wins lottery for World Series tickets twice

Ryan and Samantha Meyers both registered for the chance to buy tickets to one of the three Phillies home games and found out on Wednesday that they both won.

If you missed out on the Phillies lottery to buy tickets at face value, expect to pay a pretty penny on the secondary market.

Brian Behlau gave it a shot to take his son Matt but struck out.

"I put my name in a lottery and didn't succeed," said Behlau. "You know, I looked on StubHub, SeatGeek, all that stuff and it's a little bit out of my price range for the World Series."

Stubhub spokesperson Adam Budelli said fans should only expect the ticket crunch to get worse as the home games get closer.

"We've seen ticket sales grow by 45% over the last 48 hours," said Budelli.

Budelli said there are about 2,800 tickets for Game 3 available on his site. Fans should expect to pay a little more than $700 for standing-room-only tickets.

Right now for Game 4, Stubhub has around 1,800 tickets available costing about $100 more than the night before for standing room.

If the Phillies get some wins under their belt, Budelli said look out!

RELATED: GMA surprises local baseball coach with tickets to see the Phillies in the World Series

Good Morning America was in Philadelphia on Friday morning to surprise a very deserving family of Phillies super fans with World Series tickets.

"Tickets will clearly start jumping a lot faster," he said.

Inside the ballpark or not, little Matt Behlau is going to enjoy the series no matter what.

"I'm really excited; I've never seen them in the World Series, "he said. "I never even seen them in the postseason. I just think it's the Phillies year."

The Phillies also told us if the Houston Astros do not use all of their allocated tickets for staff in Philadelphia, there could be another lottery.

But, before you get your hopes up, they also said there would be a very small amount of tickets available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Ex-Mets catcher needs kidney transplant

Ed Hearn needs a kidney transplant. The news about the former New York Mets catcher was announced Tuesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal: “Former catcher Ed Hearn is in need of a life-saving living donor kidney transplant. If you’re interested in being tested fill out the referral form http://Nkr.org/fqh333. You do NOT need to be same blood type as Ed. A paired exchange program exists for swaps to be arranged.”
KANSAS STATE
NJ.com

If Aaron Judge leaves Yankees, it won’t be just because of money | Klapisch

There’s no shortage of theories about Aaron Judge’s impending free agency and what will drive his decision — which, by the way, he hasn’t made yet. But if Judge leaves the Yankees, it won’t be just because of money. And it won’t be tied to another disappointing October. Judge hates losing, but there’s more going on here.
People

Who Is Gerrit Cole's Wife? All About Amy Cole

Gerrit and Amy Cole met in college and have been married since 2016 Talk about an athletic duo! Gerrit Cole met his wife, Amy Cole (née Crawford), long before making his professional debut on the mound. The couple first connected during their college days at UCLA when they were members of the Bruins' softball and baseball teams. After several years of dating, Gerrit and Amy tied the knot in 2016, and three years later, Gerrit signed a landmark nine-year contract with the New York Yankees for $324 million. Shortly...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FanSided

World Series postponement puts Phillies fans in a pickle

With rain postponing Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros on Monday night, some decisions surrounding Thursday night’s potential viewing just became much tougher for those sports fans in the City of Brotherly Love. Philadelphia sports fans will have to choose between the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Report: Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies

Much like Seiya Suzuki during the 2021 Major League Baseball offseason, a new Japanese baseball star has announced he is ready to be posted. This time, it's Orix Buffaloes outfielder Masataka Yoshida, per @GaijinBaseball on Twitter. Across seven seasons in the Nippon Professional Baseball league, the 29-year-old has hit .327...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Outfit Photos

Paige Spiranac is in the World Series mood. The former professional golfer turned sports media personality went viral on social media for her World Series-themed outfit ahead of Game 1. Spiranac, who played professionally and collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State University, is known most for...
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies World Series: Noah Syndergaard Starts Crucial Game 3 Vs. Astros

HOUSTON -- Rob Thomson has conducted this postseason like a fine symphony, hitting all the right notes and producing sweet music. Now comes the test. Thomson went for the bullpen kill in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. He got the win. In Game 2 on Saturday night, the Houston Astros came out swinging against Zack Wheeler. The right-hander's velocity was down and his pitches found the heart of the plate too frequently. The Astros barreled him for five runs, three in the first inning, on their way to a 5-2 win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

Phillies Today! World Series Game Two: What a Bummer

Nobody said this was going to be easy. Perhaps a photo of a tiny armadillo in a Phillies helmet will improve your mood. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Look, game one nothwithstanding, falling behind the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
121K+
Followers
16K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy