ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJBF

A simple guide for a safe and fun Halloween

By Tiffany Hobbs
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LD6li_0iqcmSWz00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Halloween is fast-approaching and child safety advocates have a few guidelines for a safe and fun experience.

Experts are encouraging adults to be proactive in making sure children stay out of harm’s way this Halloween.

“The safety for the kids really falls on us as the grownups,” says Kyndra Holm, interim Safe Kids coordinator and pediatric trauma program manager at AU Health. “It’s our job- it’s our responsibility- to make sure that we are driving slowly in neighborhoods where kids may be trick-or-treating, that we are not on our phones, not having a lot of distractions in our vehicles, so that we can pay attention to children who may be excited and dart out in the middle of the road.”

During Halloween, both hospitals and poison control centers have reported an increase in visitors and calls.

Experts say one of the things that parents can do is to make sure that the costumes are not tripping hazards.

“Make sure that if a child’s costume has a mask that it doesn’t impede their vision in any way, that they can see out of it,” says Holm. “Including their peripheral vision.”

Holms recommends non-toxic make-up as a choice for face decoration. She also recommends making sure pets don’t get spooked by costumes, which can result in biting injuries.

Experts also suggest one of the ways to avoid a hospital visit or poison control call is to ensure you are watching what children are putting in their mouths.

“We always want to make sure that parents, if possible, get their kiddos to eat before going trick-or-treating,” says Dr. Jill Michel, managing director at Palmetto Poison Center. “That way they’re not getting into the bag before they can get home and Mom and Dad can inspect what’s been put in the bag.”

They say not only should candy be inspected, but adults should keep children from swallowing small batteries in their toys, choking hazards like hard candy and taffy and any adult beverages that may be around.

Dr. Michels also says the number of calls for children under three who have eaten a glow stick on Halloween is the highest.

“Little kids, toddlers age, they put things in their mouths,” says Dr. Michels. “And, so, a lot of our calls are for kids that have chewed on the necklace, chewed on the bracelet. And while it’s not necessarily a highly toxic substance, the liquid inside glow sticks can irritate the skin, irritate the mouth and the eyes.”

The poison control center is available 24 hours.

Leaders hope that, by following the tips, families can enjoy both a fun and safe Halloween with their children.

“They don’t always have the ability to think ahead and see danger like us as grownups should have that ability,” says Holm. So just…supervised fun on Halloween.”

Leaders also remind everyone to ensure children are always supervised while trick-or-treating.

The Palmetto Poison Center can be reached at 1-800-222-1222, or by visiting their website at poison.sc.edu .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

Related
WJBF

Glenn Ave in Augusta filled with trick or treaters for Halloween

Augusta, Ga (WJBF)- “It’s awesome I’ve been doing it since we’ve been here since I was in kindergarten every year just like it’s incredible,” said Christian White. It’s a packed night on Glenn Ave in Augusta—home owners say every year for Halloween the streets are filled with kids running door -to-door for candy. “I am having […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

The Best Neighborhoods For Trick-Or-Treating Around Augusta

Costumes, decorations, and candy. Everything you need to have a safe Halloween. Where are the best neighborhoods for Trick-Or-Treating around Augusta? According to csrakids.com, these are the Top 15. Crawford Creek – Evans. Ivy Falls – Grovetown. Riverwood Plantation – Evans. Goshen Plantation – Augusta. Spring...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Thousands flock to Grovetown for annual city Trunk or Treat

GROVETOWN, G.A. (WFXG) - on friday, tHOUSANDS CAME OUT TO LIBERTY PARK, FOR THE CITIES ANNUAL TRUNK OR TREAT EVENT. TRICK-OR-TREATERS OF ALL AGES, CAME OUT IN THEIR BEST COSTUMES, EAGER TO PARTICIPATE IN THE FESTIVITIES. THERE WAS ALSo A PETTING ZOO, HAY RIDE, FOOD VENDORS AND PLENTY OF CANDY TO GO AROUND.
GROVETOWN, GA
WRDW-TV

North Augusta celebrates the return of Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee

NORTH AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 36th annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee wrapped up Saturday. After a two-year hiatus, organizers prepared for twice as much fun. It was nothing but smiles and laughter as the community celebrated the return of the beloved festival. It’s one of the biggest events in North Augusta, attracting an estimated total of 20,000 people. Most of those folks didn’t have to travel too far as this was all in their backyard.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

Golden Apple: David Mihoulides

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) David Mihoulides didn’t know what he wanted to do when he started college. He did know he was really good at English. Now he gets to teach it every day at South Aiken High School.“I think my rapport with kids, and working with kids and being able to inspire kids, I think […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF.com

Taste-test time with The J.Renae Experience

(Augusta, GA): It’s finally time to taste-test the delicious food that Jennifer and Richard from The J.Renae Experience whipped up for us. Be sure to check out their social medias for their meal prep plans, catering, and more.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

It’s time for families to choose their school in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Schools will begin accepting school choice applications from families, starting Tuesday. Families can look at which specialized program or magnet school is best for their children. According to officials, there will be various open houses next month and in December for the schools. Families...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Columbia County Fair Opens 10-Day Run This Week

The 57th annual Columbia County Fall Fair opens its 10-day run this Thursday, November 3 at the fairgrounds off Columbia Road. A new youth attendance policy will be in effect this year. After 7 p.m., those 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent. There’s a Student Night Special...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Baby survives with help of new, life-saving machine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Laura and Dalton Langston will welcome their new baby, Vera, home soon. The family leaves Children’s Hospital of Georgia with a new lease on life after earth shattering news right after delivery. “When she was born she just wasn’t breathing right,” Laura said alongside her husband at Children’s Hospital of Georgia. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Separate gifts offer a $120,000 lift to local college students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Donations from a family well-known in local business as well as Dominion Energy will be helping college students complete their education on both sides of the Savannah River. Augusta University. Local entrepreneurs Brad and Paige Usry have given $100,000 to Augusta University to support student scholarships...
AUGUSTA, GA
bulldawgillustrated.com

Proust: John Cates

Family: Susie (wife), Sons: Bo (8), Jack (5) School/Degree: BA (2003), MBA from Terry (2011), JD from UGA Law School (2012). Profession: President of Meybohm Real Estate. Accolades: I chair the board of Apparo Academy, Augusta’s only preschool for children with special needs. Our board and donor list is full of UGA Alumni and it’s been wonderful to see so many Dawgs support this amazing school.
AUGUSTA, GA
iheart.com

Dine At The Most Haunted Restaurant In Georgia

Have you ever wanted to dine at a haunted eatery or local watering hole, potentially getting a side of chills with your delicious cuisine? Well, we have just the place for you. Food Network recently compiled a list of the most haunted restaurants in every state, and they named the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy