4 alleged members of Purps Criminal Street Gang indicted on 32 charges in Dougherty County
Attorney General Chris Carr announced Tuesday that the office’s new statewide Gang Prosecution Unit has indicted four alleged members of the Purps Criminal Street Gang, which was founded at a local high school in Dougherty County in 2017. Albert Lewis Hester, Williel Jermaine Harris, Kevious Demetrius Walker and Tykeshia...
Valdosta Police use K9 officer to arrest burglary suspect
Valdosta police, along with Lowndes County Sheriff Office have arrested a man for burglary. According to VPD, officers responded to the 1200 block of Baytree Rd after receiving a call of a male subject busting a window at the location. Upon arrival, officers found the front door to the office...
Police: Suspects wanted for vehicle hijacking, possible armed robbery
The Albany Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau would like the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects in the videos. According to APD, on October 22, the suspects stole a white, 2013 Cadillac CTS near the 1000 block of Cedar Ave. The vehicle is believed to been used in a...
Man wanted for forgery in the 3rd degree
The Albany Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a man wanted for forgery. 20-year-old Malcom Mathis is wanted for depositing fake checks into someone else’s account and withdrawing some of the money. He stands 5’11 and is approximately 170 pounds. Anyone with information regarding Mathis...
Brooks County jailer accused of using ex-inmate's identity to commit fraud
A man was arrested for identity theft and other offenses related to a former Brooks County jail inmate.
Police find suspect hidden under mattress in brother's home
ALBANY — Albany Police Department officers responded to the 1000 block of West First Avenue this week on a wanted person call. The homeowner told officers that his brother, Victor Carter, was not inside the residence. Upon further investigation, the homeowner agreed to let officers come inside the home. Officers found Carter hiding under a mattress in one of the bedrooms of the residence.
VPD: Woman helped drive suspect to Fla. after Valdosta homicide
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was arrested for helping a suspect flee to Florida after being involved in a Valdosta homicide, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Patrick Brockman was arrested in West Palm Beach, Fla. after police say he shot and killed a 26-year-old on Oct. 1....
Troopers arrest three for high-speed chase reaching speeds of 160 mph
Three people were arrested following a multi-county car chase that reached speeds of more than 160 mph and involved multiple law enforcement agencies.
2 arrested for drugs after suspicious vehicle reported at Valdosta housing authority
Two people were arrested after Valdosta police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle. On October 27, police responded to the Hudson Dockett Housing Authority around 1 a.m. While speaking with the occupants of the vehicle, 22-year-old Elisha Edwards and 46-year-old Leroy Person, officer say they observed narcotics sitting...
GBI, Atkinson Co. Sheriff's Office searching for teen wanted in violent home invasions
ATKINSON COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Atkinson County Sheriff's Office say they are searching for a teenager accused of several violent home invasions and armed robberies. Investigators say 17-year-old Roderick Hillman is wanted for home invasions and armed robberies that happened in Coffee and Atkinson...
Two Suspects Arrested for Murder in Albany
Johntavious Johnson, 18, was shot multiple times and pronounced dead on the scene on October 25, 2022, before 1:30 p.m., when officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of W. 2nd Ave.Two male suspects, according to a witness, fled the scene in a 2008 Tan Toyota Corolla with camouflage on the hood.Draevion Albritten, a 17-year-old male, and a 15-year-old male juvenile were identified as the suspects.A third person suspected of being involved in this incident is being sought by police.
Georgia physician sentenced for drug trafficking conspiracy
Douglas, Ga.-based physician Wallace Steven Anderson, MD, has been sentenced to five years in prison after admitting to participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy, the U.S. Justice Department said Oct. 27. Dr. Anderson, the owner of Steve Anderson, PC, and Steve Anderson Behavioral Health, admitted that from Feb. 1, 2016,...
Georgia police warning parents about viral 'One Chip Challenge' after student injured
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Police in Georgia are warning parents about a social media food challenge that has left at least one student needing medical treatment. The Dunwoody Police Department issued a warning about the One Chip Challenge after a Dunwoody High School student became injured after accepting the challenge. The...
Police: Father arrested after his child was injured in shooting in Georgia
Police: Father arrested after his child was injured in shooting in Georgia Officers found a child with a gunshot wound to the hand when they arrived at the scene. The child was alert and breathing when they were taken to the hospital. (NCD)
Four teens arrested for armed robbery at Scene at Sandhill in Albany
Four teens have been arrested following an armed robbery in Albany. Police say that on October 24, officers responded to the Scene at Sandhill, located in the 400 block of East Whitney Avenue, in reference to an armed robbery. The victim reported to APD that he was robbed at gunpoint...
