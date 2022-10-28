Read full article on original website
Media belatedly acknowledge GOP surge, including among conservatives they dismissed
The mainstream media has been reluctant to acknowledge the anticipated 'red wave' sweeping next week's midterm elections, but lately are changing their tune.
Paul Pelosi attack suspect was on 'suicide mission,' planned to target other politicians: Report
The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home, beating her husband and seeking to kidnap her had allegedly said he was on a "suicide mission" and had plans to target other California and federal politicians, according to a Tuesday court filing.
Biden says Florida's DeSantis is 'Donald Trump incarnate'
GOLDEN BEACH, Fla., Nov 1 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday cast potential 2024 Republican rival Ron DeSantis as "Donald Trump incarnate," warning voters days before U.S. midterm elections that Republicans could take away their healthcare and retirement benefits.
