Look what she made the top 10 do: Taylor Swift has become the first artist in history to command all 10 of the top spots on the Billboard Hot 100 in a single week, with songs from her fervently consumed “Midnights” album doing the trick. The previous record-holder was Drake, who managed to lock in nine out of 10 songs when “Certified Lover Boy” came out last year.

1 DAY AGO