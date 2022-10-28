Read full article on original website
Former NFL players finding success as current NFL coaches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel played 14 seasons as an NFL linebacker. He earned three Super Bowl rings with New England and has a level of experience that’s hard to match for players and even rarer for coaches. Vrabel is one of 10 current NFL head coaches with NFL playing experience, some with considerably more than others. The list includes Dennis Allen, Todd Bowles, Dan Campbell, Kliff Kingsbury, Kevin O’Connell, Doug Pederson, Frank Reich, Ron Rivera and Zac Taylor. Only Pederson and Campbell, who are a combined 0-10 in one-score games, have fewer than three wins as the league nears its halfway point.
Vikings acquire tight end TJ Hockenson in trade with Lions
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the division rival Detroit Lions. The deal was made a few hours before the NFL trade deadline. Hockenson adds another skill-position standout to a high-caliber offense. The Vikings downgraded two draft picks with no net loss to make the swap. They sent a 2023 second-rounder and a 2024 third-rounder for the Lions for a 2023 fourth-rounder and a conditional 2024 fourth-rounder. Hockenson made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and has 2,068 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in 47 games.
Cavs guard Garland practices for first time since eye injury
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland point guard Darius Garland has gone through his first full-contact practice since suffering a serious left eye injury. The All-Star could return Wednesday night when the Cavaliers host the Boston Celtics. Garland has been sidelined for five games since he was accidentally poked in the eye by Toronto’s Gary Trent Jr. in the season opener on Oct. 19. Garland sustained a cut to his eyelid, and has been dealing with excessive swelling. The Cavs have gone 5-0 without Garland. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland’s status for the Celtics game will be dependent on the swelling and how he feels.
49ers trade RB Jeff Wilson Jr. to Dolphins
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have traded running back Jeff Wilson Jr. to the Miami Dolphins for a fifth-round pick. The Niners had a surplus at running back after trading for Christian McCaffrey last month and with Week 1 starter Elijah Mitchell expected to return after the bye week from a knee injury. So they managed to recoup a draft pick after trading away four of them for McCaffrey and reunited Wilson with Miami coach Mike McDaniel.
AP source: Bears acquire WR Claypool from Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Wide receiver Chase Claypool is heading to the Chicago Bears. A person with knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press the Pittsburgh Steelers have traded Claypool to Chicago for a second-round pick in the 2023 draft. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not official. The trade gives Chicago quarterback Justin Fields a downfield threat in an effort to boost a passing attack that ranks last in the NFL, averaging just 126.9 yards per game.
Buffalo Bills address needs in acquiring RB Hines, S Marlowe
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The AFC-leading Bills refused to stand pat at the NFL trade deadline with general manager Brandon Beane filling key needs in Buffalo’s offensive backfield and injury depleted secondary. Beane began by adding an established pass-catching dimension in acquiring running back Nyheim Hines in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts. Buffalo traded third-string running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick in next year’s draft to the Colts. Beane then filled an important depth need on defense by trading a seventh-round pick to acquire safety Dean Marlowe from Atlanta. Marlowe has seven seasons of NFL experience, including a three-year stint in Buffalo from 2018-20.
Mexico’s 1st female college football kicker takes field
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Andrea Martínez didn’t quite realize what she was getting herself into when she tried out to kick extra points for a Mexican college football team. She thought maybe it was a position on a women’s team, or at least there would be other women on the roster. But when she won the spot, Martínez was told she would become the first woman to play college football amongst men in the country’s top amateur division. the 21-year-old Martínez has become a symbol of women empowerment in the country that’s considered lagging in inclusion issues. She said it has been gratifying to inspire young girls to break barriers.
