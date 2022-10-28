James Gunn Rejects Marvel-DC Rivalry Ahead of His DC Takeover: ‘I Love Kevin Feige’ and We Have the Same ‘Common Goal’

Disney wants to see how well it can convert binge-watchers into buyers. In a test launching Nov. 1 — timed for the holiday-shopping season — Disney+ customers in the U.S. will get exclusive early access to certain Mouse House merchandise on the company’s shopDisney ecommerce site. The toys, collectibles, apparel and other products will include those from Star Wars and “The Mandalorian,” Marvel’s “Black Panther” and “Doctor Strange,” Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen 2” and Pixar’s “Lightyear.”

18 HOURS AGO