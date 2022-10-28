ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swiftwater, PA

Woman dead after gas main eruption causes crash

By Vivian Muniz
 4 days ago

SWIFTWATER, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Monroe County District Attorney conducted an investigation of a crash that killed one woman, discovering it was caused by a gas main eruption .

According to Eric J. Kerchner, Chief County Detective, on December 25, 2020, around 1:30 a.m. a crash happened on PA Route 314/Lower Swiftwater Road in Swiftwater, that resulted in the death of one passenger, 33-year-old, Ana R. Abreau.

An investigation into the crash revealed that as the car was driving, a UGI owned/maintained natural gas main located beneath the roadway erupted, which resulted in the vehicle being flipped over, and landing on its roof, police stated.

Detectives say the eruption left a large hole in the roadway, exposing the gas main underneath and a fracture in the pipeline.

The other three occupants inside the car at the time, Abreau’s husband, their 2-month-old child, and a family member survived the incident.

Investigators said no evidence of criminal negligence was found.

The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office has investigated the crash from December 25, 2020, to the present.

