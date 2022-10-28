ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Business Insider

Half the population of a Virginia high school is mysteriously out sick

Approximately 1,000 students and some staff were absent with flu-like symptoms at a Virginia school. School and health officials are looking for the "root cause" of the outbreak. A similar instance occurred last week at a high school in San Diego, California. "There are approximately 1,000 students absent with flu-like/gastrointestinal...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
The US Sun

Haunting clip shows Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie share her hopes & dreams for college before tragic death

HAUNTING footage shows Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie sharing her aspirations for college before her tragic death. University officials and law enforcement announced that the body of the 20-year-old undergraduate was discovered at around 1pm on Thursday by a facilities employee. Misrach was last seen on Friday, October 14, at approximately...
PRINCETON, NJ
CBS Miami

Krop magnet HS theater teacher accused of bullying, racism over canceled school trip

MIAMI -- A group of outraged seniors at Dr. Michael M. Krop High School say they are being discriminated against and are blaming their new theater teacher of bullying. "We've been bullied for months now," senior student Jayden Jones said. "And it won't end.""This is our future in her hands, and she's just playing with it," senior Joshua Harper said. "It's not cool or funny."The school has a magnet program for the arts, and students told CBS 4 Thursday that they got a new theater teacher this year. The high school seniors have been looking forward to attending...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

West Chester University course teaches first-year students to resent white people

EXCLUSIVE — A required course for first-year students at West Chester University in Pennsylvania teaches students to resent white people, among other things. The class forces upon freshmen the core elements of critical race theory and advances radical left-wing ideology through the diversity, equity, and inclusion agenda, according to a student in the class. Speaking on the condition of anonymity due to fear of retaliation, the student shared some of the material taught in the school's mandated First Year Experience Requirement .
WEST CHESTER, PA
theodysseyonline.com

Dear Montana

I'm sorry it has come to this, but your bipolar weather patterns as of late have me reconsidering where you stand in my life. Let's be real here, it's not you, it's me. First off, I need you to bear in mind my habits when it comes to keeping warm. I love you and all of your beauty, but why do you have to be so cold? This is something that I can't seem to get over, regardless of how many times I have tried. It has caused quite a strain on my affections for you.
MONTANA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

How parents and schools can get chronically absent kids back in the classroom

In the wake of the pandemic, more students are missing school than ever before. But there are steps parents and schools can take to get kids back into class. In 2019, before the pandemic began, nearly 6% of the nation’s students missed more than 15 days of school during the average year, for any reason or combination of reasons. Students who miss that amount of school are termed “chronically absent.” Since the beginning of the pandemic, when school buildings were closed for a period of time, the number of chronically absent students has nearly doubled because of a number of factors, such...
GEORGIA STATE
arinsolangeathome.com

Gifting 101 For College Students: 20 Top Gifts For College Guys

Is there anyone more difficult to shop for a holiday gift than a college guy? You might say your mother-in-law, but I’d bet finding great gifts for college guys in your life is way harder. You can’t give a pack of ramen noodles (even if it is the premium ramen packs) and a six-pack of beer. Yes, even if that is what they want, you need to find some gift that says a little bit more than MSG and questionable decisions. I’ve rounded up my favorite gift ideas for the young men in your life who are enjoying that college life.
The Monroe News

Parenting kids ages 9 months to high school senior is challenging and rewarding

My life continues to enter new and fascinating stages of parenting. Though they feel unique to me, I’m sure others out there have found themselves in similar positions. My wife and I have our three older boys all in high school now. On the plus side, it is handy all having them in the same school again. On the down side, the tuition bill is really a kick in the pants. Our oldest is a senior and so that brings all sorts of extra emotional experiences like watching them go through senior nights, witnessing them playing their last soccer game of the season and a last cross-country meet. There’s also the senior pictures and all the other fun of getting ready for graduation. Maybe the biggest task of them all is the college hunt. It was quite overwhelming back in April when we began to make some college visits. I’m not sure what was more daunting, picturing our oldest getting ready to go off to school, or looking at what a year of school was going to cost.

