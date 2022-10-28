Read full article on original website
Voters to Decide If EG Will Allow Pot Shop
The Nov. 8 election has eight candidates vying for Town Council, eight vying for School Committee and three contested General Assembly races. And there are a number of state ballot questions (HERE) but there is one East Greenwich ballot question. LICENSES FOR LOCAL RECREATIONAL CANNABIS RELATED BUSINESSES (Adopted by the...
Feedback Sought on EG Parks Proposals
Above: Discussion during the Community Master Plan workshop at Swift Community Center Oct. 27. Dog Park off Frenchtown, more EGHS courts, fields & parking, are just 2 of the proposals. Consultants working on the Community Services Master Plan unveiled ideas for a number of town parks at a public session...
Feeding the Hungry, With Love
Above: Love, Lauren volunteers, front left, Susan Tasca and Ben Revkin make peanut butter & jelly sandwiches, with Cindy Smith in back. Volunteers welcome at the weekly meal preparation at St. Luke’s. There’s a new volunteer opportunity in town, preparing meals for those who are living in shelters or...
Police Log: Dog Bites & Scratches; Deer Woes
1:55 p.m. – An East Greenwich woman told police she saw on her surveillance video that her landlord looked in her mailbox. The landlord told police his business is located in the same building and sometimes mail is delivered to the wrong box so he was checking. Both parties confirmed the woman would be moving out soon.
Sundance to Celebrate 20 Years in New Home
Above: Sara Doherty (at the top of the table in the center) and the staff of Sundance, who she calls her “Sundancers,” last December. Submitted photo. The Main Street fixture is moving a few blocks south, and north!. Sara Doherty wanted to do something big for the 20th...
Avenger Football: 28-0 Loss to Cranston West
Above: Reception and run by Thomas Sheeran (12). Photos by Mary MacIntosh. The Avengers team celebrated their senior football teammates and cheerleaders Friday night before hosting Cranston West in the last home game of the regular season. Coming into the game with a 1-3 division record, the Avengers knew they were facing a tough opponent in the Division II-A leading Ravens. Although the EG defense was able to hold back the Ravens from scoring in the first quarter, Cranston West chipped away leading the Avengers 14-0 at the half. Cranston continued to hold back the EG offense, walking away with a 28-0 win and a leadership spot heading into playoffs.
