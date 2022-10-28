Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Lakewood 4-year-old falls ill with RSV, then loses grandmother to same virus
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - In September, Sheari Connor’s 8-year-old son came home with what she thought was a cold. Until days later, when her 4-year-old Tate shared the same symptoms. “[He] was running a fever, and he too was becoming congested,” Connor said. Not even 24 hours later,...
cleveland19.com
Canton officers rescue woman who was found unresponsive in car (graphic)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department said two officers are being recognized for their actions during a recent medical emergency. According to officials, Officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute were dispatched to Tuscarawas Street West on Oct. 5 for reports of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. The...
cleveland19.com
Trial continues for Cleveland men accused of killing 3 people in 2019
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A witness took the stand Tuesday in the trial against two Cleveland man accused of killing three people on the city’s West side in 2019. Cleveland police said Kielonte Harris, 28, and Deandre Harris, 33, shot and killed one man and two women in the 7800 block of Lorain Ave. around 5 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2019.
cleveland19.com
Neighbors raise concern after multiple shot at ‘after-hours’ party in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a shooting at an after-hours party. Three people were shot and injured. According to police, they responded to a property in 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. “We usually arrive on Saturday mornings and Monday...
Teen girl shot to death in Cleveland identified
Cleveland police are investigating after a teenage girl was found shot to death inside a running vehicle that was parked in a field.
whbc.com
5 Shot in Weekend Violence in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At least five people were shot in Akron in two separate incidents over the weekend. Two men and a woman were struck at Judd’s Bar B Que on Romig Road. A 32-year-old male is critical, with two men arrested. And two...
cleveland19.com
Mom, 5-year-old son die in Euclid apartment fire
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old mom and her five-year-old son were killed in an apartment fire Sunday morning. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Chase Goodson and Gabrielle Lepre. Euclid firefighters and police were called out to the Aljer Major Apartments in the 24000 block of...
cleveland19.com
18-year-old left for dead on Old Brooklyn roadway after hit-skip
OLD BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland teenager is reeling from the traumatic experience of being hit by a car and left behind in the street. That girl and her family are now speaking out to track down that reckless driver. “I thought I was dreaming at first, when I...
cleveland19.com
‘He was mad over some chicken chalupas’: Ashtabula man who shot up Subway out on bond
ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ashtabula customer furious at Taco Bell took his anger out on the Subway across the street and opened fire on the restaurant. Subway employee Taylor Cunningham, 18, said the man was angry because Taco Bell didn’t have any chicken chalupas. “Yeah, cause they took...
Missing: Anthony Mays II
FOX 8 and Amanda Berry have teamed up for years to draw attention to the missing in Northeast Ohio and help bring them safely home.
cleveland19.com
Driver dies after crashing into guardrail on I-71 in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a deadly car crash on I-71. The single vehicle accident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday on I-71 North at Bellaire Road. The driver crashed into the guardrail and had to be cut out of the vehicle, said officials. He was pronounced dead at...
Recovery Fund Launched To Help Cleveland's John Kalman with Medical Expenses
Local musician sustained serious injuries while vacationing in California
'They lost everything': Cleveland family works to get back on their feet after auto shop explosion destroys home
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from previous reporting on the explosion. The community is coming together to help a family that lost everything after their east side home burned down last Tuesday. According to the Cleveland Division of Fire, the incident in an auto repair...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland group receives grant to help reduce infant mortality rate
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the organization First Year Cleveland (FYC), Black babies in Cuyahoga County are six times more likely to die before their first birthday, compared to white babies. “The research shows that the toxic stress that exist in our community especially for Black women is really...
spectrumnews1.com
Trick-or-Treat Street rolls on at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children
CLEVELAND — University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital celebrated Halloween with its traditional Trick-or-Treat Street event. In a place that is sometimes tricky for kids, staff said Halloween was really a treat. Medical professionals at Rainbow became the superheroes, dressing up for the kids. “It’s all about...
cleveland19.com
No human remains found inside burned Canton building, officials say
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton firefighters brought in the Tyler County Office of Emergency Management Search and Rescue Team and three of their Human Remains (HR) dogs to search the site of a massive building fire from last week. A vacant building in the 600 block of 6th St....
Man shot to death in CLE’s Public Square identified
Officials have identified the person shot to death in Cleveland's Public Square.
cleveland19.com
Hundreds of oxycodone, oxymorphone pills found during Ohio Turnpike traffic stop
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Michigan man is facing drug trafficking and possession charges following a recent traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike in Portage County. Deputies pulled stopped the driver, identified by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office as Brandon Wilson, on I-80 on Oct. 25. A drug-sniffing K-9...
Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
cleveland19.com
Trial begins for man accused of killing daughter of Cleveland reverend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jury selection began Monday for the 29-year-old man man accused of beating a reverend’s daughter to death in Slavic Village in 2018. Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Deborah Turner is presiding over the trial of Jamal Kukla, 29. In June 2020, Kukla was...
