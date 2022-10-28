ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Canton officers rescue woman who was found unresponsive in car (graphic)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department said two officers are being recognized for their actions during a recent medical emergency. According to officials, Officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute were dispatched to Tuscarawas Street West on Oct. 5 for reports of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. The...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Trial continues for Cleveland men accused of killing 3 people in 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A witness took the stand Tuesday in the trial against two Cleveland man accused of killing three people on the city’s West side in 2019. Cleveland police said Kielonte Harris, 28, and Deandre Harris, 33, shot and killed one man and two women in the 7800 block of Lorain Ave. around 5 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2019.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Neighbors raise concern after multiple shot at ‘after-hours’ party in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a shooting at an after-hours party. Three people were shot and injured. According to police, they responded to a property in 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged. “We usually arrive on Saturday mornings and Monday...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

5 Shot in Weekend Violence in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At least five people were shot in Akron in two separate incidents over the weekend. Two men and a woman were struck at Judd’s Bar B Que on Romig Road. A 32-year-old male is critical, with two men arrested. And two...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Mom, 5-year-old son die in Euclid apartment fire

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old mom and her five-year-old son were killed in an apartment fire Sunday morning. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Chase Goodson and Gabrielle Lepre. Euclid firefighters and police were called out to the Aljer Major Apartments in the 24000 block of...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

18-year-old left for dead on Old Brooklyn roadway after hit-skip

OLD BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland teenager is reeling from the traumatic experience of being hit by a car and left behind in the street. That girl and her family are now speaking out to track down that reckless driver. “I thought I was dreaming at first, when I...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Driver dies after crashing into guardrail on I-71 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a deadly car crash on I-71. The single vehicle accident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday on I-71 North at Bellaire Road. The driver crashed into the guardrail and had to be cut out of the vehicle, said officials. He was pronounced dead at...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland group receives grant to help reduce infant mortality rate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the organization First Year Cleveland (FYC), Black babies in Cuyahoga County are six times more likely to die before their first birthday, compared to white babies. “The research shows that the toxic stress that exist in our community especially for Black women is really...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

No human remains found inside burned Canton building, officials say

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton firefighters brought in the Tyler County Office of Emergency Management Search and Rescue Team and three of their Human Remains (HR) dogs to search the site of a massive building fire from last week. A vacant building in the 600 block of 6th St....
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy