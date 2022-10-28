ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Certified Beef sent to Texas after Red River Rivalry loss

By FOX23.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Oklahoma Certified Beef, donated by farmers across the state, is on its way to Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s table. It’s all in recognition of the University of Texas’ win over the University of Oklahoma at the Red River Rivalry earlier this month.

“Our Sooners will get the Longhorns next year, but in the meantime I hope my friend Greg Abbott enjoys these Oklahoma certified steaks, the best steaks in the world!” said Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt. “I’d like to thank the Oklahoma beef producers for donating the steaks, and to all of our hardworking farmers and ranchers across the state who have been navigating unprecedented challenges due to the extreme drought conditions and record high inflation.”

The Longhorns handed Oklahoma its most lopsided shutout loss in the rivalry’s history at 49-0.

The Oklahoma Certified Beef donation was proudly contributed by: 4T Ranch Beef, Agra, OK, Beach House Meats, Bristow, OK, Bull Creek Cattle Co., Mooreland, OK, D Bar Beef & Dorsey Processing, Pryor, OK, Diamond 4 Cattle Co. & Mayes County Processing, Pryor, OK, and Piguet’s Prime Time, Vinita, OK.

“Texans know full well the dedication and grit it takes to be farmers and ranchers providing healthy food for their fellow Americans, and we are grateful to receive these Oklahoma certified steaks sent to us through Oklahoma beef producers,” said Governor Abbott. “The Longhorns made Texas proud this year, and we look forward to taking on the Sooners and winning again next year.”

