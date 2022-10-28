Read full article on original website
Cowboys Rally For Win Over Howard PayneHardin-Simmons UniversityBrownwood, TX
Hardin-Simmons Claims First Round Bye in ASC TournamentHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Set To Battle Howard PayneHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University: An affordable education with a priceless experience.Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
HSU Cowgirl Basketball Picked To RepeatHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
‘Hate like this has no place in Abilene’: Residents react to antisemitic material scattered in local neighborhoods
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Baggies filled with rocks and antisemitic flyers were thrown into yards in some Abilene neighborhoods on Saturday night. The flyers containing extremely offensive stereotypes and accusations of the Jewish faith. “It’s pretty horrific. Hate like this has no place in Abilene,” says James Wiser, an Old Elmwood resident who moved to […]
Abilene landscaping company becomes first in state to implement apprenticeship program, also teaching life skills
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A landscaping company in Abilene is launching a new program, teaching others to be their best selves at home so they can be their best selves at work. It’s a program to teach job-seekers about landscaping and life skills, while also being the first company in Texas to use a landscaping apprenticeship […]
29 Fantastic Big Country Restaurants Outside of Abilene You Must Eat At
While Abilene is the biggest city in The Big Country, it's not your only source for awesome cuisine. In fact, you can take a short little drive in any direction to sample some amazing restaurants that feature everything from Tex-Mex to Homestyle cooking and everything in between. The Big Country...
Police Warn of 'Let's Go Brandon' Propaganda
ABILENE – The Abilene Police Department on Monday morning warned citizens of "Anti-Government" propaganda that was being placed in people yards. According to the APD, on The Abilene Police Department has been made aware of printed material that can be construed as anti-government, left outside of several homes overnight around certain Abilene neighborhoods.
Favorite Seasonal Foods That Have Returned To Abilene and the Big Country
Now that cooler weather is here I am so excited because a lot of my all-time favorite foods are here as well. While we all hear the same raves or complaints about "Pumpkin Spice Coffees" are back too. That said, I look past that argument and look forward to the food that seems to be a favorite during cooler weather.
Grocery Shopping In The Dark? Today Was A First For Me, Abilene
We've all heard the expressions before - "that was a first for me" or "I bet you didn't think you would be doing THIS when you woke up today." Thursday was one of those days for me. I had an experience I had never had before, and more than likely will never have again.
Report: Masked suspect robs Abilene convenience store at gunpoint
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A masked suspect robbed an Abilene convenience store at gunpoint Friday afternoon. The robbery happened at a store on the 2800 block of Ambler Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Police say a masked suspect entered the store, pointed a firearm, then demanded money from the register until the clerk complied. This suspect, […]
Need A Last Minute Costume in Abilene? Try These 5 Stores
The blood-curdling countdown is on: Halloween arises this Monday. Have you decided which costume you're wearing? One of the best parts of the holiday - for children and grown-ups alike - is dressing in costume. With plenty of fall festivals, trunk-or-treats and other community activities in which to participate, and with all the incoming holiday hustle-and-bustle, you may be in a crunch to come up with a creative ensemble.
FULL VIDEO: Governor Greg Abbott makes campaign stop in Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Governor Greg Abbott was in Abilene Monday as part of the final push for his gubernatorial campaign. He gave a brief speech at Front Porch Coffee downtown around 3:00 p.m., addressing key issues such as border control, property taxes, and school curriculum. “To say the least, there is a lot at […]
San Angeloan Seriously Injured in Rainy Fatal Crash Near Abilene
CISCO – A San Angelo man was seriously injured on Friday night after he and another person were hit by a car on the I-20 service road west of Cisco. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Oct. 28 at around 8:30 p.m., troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the I-20 south access from, about 4 miles west of Cisco, for the report of a major crash between a car and a pedestrian. When the troopers arrived on scene it was discovered that a 1998 Chevrolet Lumina driven by 75-year-old Larry Bryant, 75, of Cisco had struck two pedestrians who were…
ktxs.com
Abilene police investigating following aggravated robbery involving masked suspect
ABILENE, Texas — Police are investigating following a report of an aggravated robbery that took place this past weekend. According to an incident report, an assistant manager at a convenience store in the 2800 Block of Ambler Avenue stated that a masked suspect pointed a firearm and demanded money from the register.
Top 5 Things Learned While Driving On I-20 Between Abilene and Dallas
Recently I've been making a bunch of trips from Abilene to the Dallas/Fort Worth area. A big chunk of that road trip is driving on I-20. I love traveling in Texas and I do it quite often but the highways in the Lone Star State can play by their own rules.
Crime Reports: Nearly $7,000 worth of lottery tickets, $1,500 cash, 24 packs of cigarettes stolen from Abilene gas station
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1000 block of Burger Street – Criminal MischiefPolice responded to a criminal mischief call […]
Lightning strike causes house fire in Abilene overnight
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A lightning strike caused a house fire in Abilene overnight. The fire happened at a home on the 100 block of Fairway Oaks Blvd just before 3:00 a.m. Abilene fire officials say first responders arrived and found smoke coming from the attic area. Two residents told the fire officials they were […]
ktxs.com
Fatal pedestrian accident leaves 1 dead
ABILENE, Texas — A 56 year old man was killed on Saturday evening after he was hit by a SUV on South First in Abilene. According to the Abilene Police Department, the man was crossing the street near the intersection of South First and Portland Street while pushing a shopping cart when he was hit by a 2011 GMC Yukon SUV that was headed east on South First. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Abilene’s Workforce Solutions’ Annual Hiring Red, White and You Job Fair Is Coming Up
There are days when I think "working in the aerospace industry would be cool, or helping people in the healthcare industry seems fulfilling." Not that I don't like what I'm doing but rather some jobs seem more exciting especially when I hear of the annual hiring fair coming up. The...
Report: Officers save 4-year-old from kidnapping during traffic stop in Winters
WINTERS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Officers are credited with saving a 4-year-old child from a kidnapping during a traffic stop in Winters early Thursday morning. A report from the Winters Police Department states a vehicle was pulled over for speeding on SH 153 around 1:00 a.m., and when officers approached the vehicle, they saw the 4-year-old […]
Día de los Muertos Honors Loved Ones With Food, Celebrations and More
As you might have been able to tell by now, fall is my favorite time of year. The weather finally starts to cool down, football is in full swing, and the holiday season kicks off with Halloween. For many of us in America, Halloween is largely celebrated by dressing in costume, attending a festive party, or maybe ambling about a trunk-or-treat. However, other parts of the world celebrate this season a little differently.
Enter If You Dare: 8 Spine-Tingling Haunted Attractions Right Here In Texas
Texas has a little bit of everything including some of the scariest haunted attractions you'll find. It's Halloween time and everyone is entitled to a good scare. These aren't your run-of-the-mill Mickey Mouse haunted houses. Some of these go quite to the extreme. Growing up I couldn't get enough. I...
Please Donate Your New, Gently Used Coats to ‘Coats for Kids’
It's time for the 9th Annual 'Coats for Kids' drive. With your help, we can decrease the number of students that won't have a coat to wear during the coming winter months. From Abilene to Eula to Anson and every school in between, there are homeless students in need; many of them unaccompanied. These kids already have enough going against them, the least we can do is help keep them warm this winter.
