Bars, restaurants stock up ahead of busy weekend for Philly sports teams

Bars and restaurants across the Philadelphia area are stocking up on food and beer ahead of the World Series.

Delivery trucks were busy Friday morning dropping off the supplies.

"We have tripled our orders in places," said Mark Miller, a driver for Penn Beer.

PJ Whelihan's has locations throughout the region and expects the World Series to bring a boost in sales. If the Phillies play for seven games, the chain expects to sell around 250,000 chicken wings and 175,000 beers.

"As a sports bar we've been preparing for this moment. We ordered a lot of extra stuff so we're ready," said Shayla Sweeney, who works at the PJ Whelihan's location in Haddon Township, New Jersey.

Good Morning America was in Philadelphia on Friday morning to surprise a very deserving family of Phillies super fans with World Series tickets.

Wings are also expected to be popular at Flanigan's Boathouse in Conshohocken. The restaurant started stocking up on supplies earlier this week.

"We over-ordered, whatever could fit in the walk-in," said Jamie Weber, the owner of Flanigan's Boathouse.

The kitchen staff was already busy early Friday fulfilling to-go orders for people throwing watch parties for the World Series.

This could be a busy stretch for restaurants. The World Series starts Friday, there is an Eagles game on Sunday and Halloween is on Monday.

Some locations are adjusting hours to stay open later, or open on days they would normally be closed.

"We don't open Mondays, but we are going to obviously open now," said Weber.