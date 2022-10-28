Read full article on original website
Power outage restored to 2,500 residents affected in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y.—A power outage has hit parts of the Town and City of Ithaca Monday afternoon, with full restoration not expected for several hours. NYSEG currently lists 2,501 customers without power, including 2,293 in the city of Ithaca and 208 in the Town of Ithaca. There are no reported outages in Tompkins County outside of those two municipalities so far.
ithaca.com
Tompkins County Recycling and Materials Management (TCRMM) offers county residents a drop-off option for glass recycling
Tompkins County Recycling and Materials Management (TCRMM) now offers Tompkins County residents a drop-off option for glass recycling in addition to the well-established curbside pickup. Glass can be dropped off separately from other materials and can be recycled into new bottles and jars. Residents are encouraged to separate out glass containers that are clear, green, or brown and drop them off at the Recycling and Solid Waste Center (RSWC) located in Ithaca at 160 Commercial Ave from 7:00am-3:30pm, Monday – Saturday. Glass containers should be cleaned, and lids removed before being dropped off. The glass drop-off area at the RSWC does not accept Pyrex, drinking glass, ceramics, window glass, or hazardous waste containers.
United Way of Tompkins County begins search for new president and CEO
This is a Community Announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit community announcements, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. United Way of Tompkins County’s Board of Directors has begun their search for a. permanent President and Chief Executive Officer for the organization. The...
Elmira leaf pickup dates and guidelines
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira has announced the beginning of leaf pickup throughout the City and guidelines for homeowners to make sure their lawns are clean. The City announced that lead pickup will start on November 14, 2022 and will end on December 22. Until it starts and through November 26, leaves […]
whcuradio.com
Historic Enfield stone home sold, will be preserved
ENFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – A historic home in the Town of Enfield will be preserved. The 200-year-old fieldstone home most recently owned and donated to the Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) by the Margaret Bald estate has been sold to a private buyer. The sale was contingent on a conservation easement held by Historic Ithaca, which will guide the restoration process. They will ensure that the architectural, historic, and cultural features of the house will be maintained.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca adding daily Delta flights to JFK
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Delta service is growing in Ithaca. The airline is discontinuing its flights to Detroit, which means the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport will get two daily flights to JFK beginning January 9. Last month, Ithaca lost American Airlines flights after the airline decided to suspend service.
Newfield School District receives $1.4 million in federal funding for electric school buses
NEWFIELD, N.Y.—The Newfield Central School District is eyeing three new electric school buses that will be covered by up to $1.185 million in federal funding. The award was announced Wednesday, and is part of a large new block of funding for school districts across the country to make their bus fleets more sustainable. Newfield Central School District was one of 19 selected to receive funding statewide.
Support The Ithaca Voice this NewsMatch season
Over the next two months, supporters of The Ithaca Voice have the opportunity to help our nonprofit newsroom grow. Starting tomorrow, November 1, and running through December 31, The Ithaca Voice is participating in NewsMatch, a program that matches individual, one-time donations of up to $1,000 and recurring monthly donations 12 times the amount, equivalent to a year’s worth of donations.
UPDATE: Lewis and Sims neck and neck in fundraising as mayoral race draws to a close
ITHACA, N.Y. — Campaign finance disclosures from the three candidates in Ithaca’s mayoral race show nearly equal fundraising efforts from the campaigns of Acting Ithaca Mayor Laura Lewis and Independent candidate Katie Sims. But Lewis trails Sims in terms of spending, fitting with what has been a comparatively low-key Mayoral campaign for Ithaca’s acting executive.
City approves funding for all vacant IPD positions while uncertainty around hiring remains
ITHACA, N.Y.—Originally, just eight of the 15 vacant officers at the Ithaca Police Department (IPD) were funded in Acting Mayor Laura Lewis’ proposed 2023 budget, but a last minute push led by City of Ithaca Alderpersons Cynthia Brock and George McGonigal resulted in Common Council amending the budget to set aside funds for IPD to potentially fill all 15 of those positions in 2023.
ithaca.com
Community Forum: Cornell University Borehole Observatory
The university recently completed the Cornell University Borehole Observatory (CUBO), a nearly two-mile deep exploratory borehole. Data gathered through CUBO, such as subsurface rock conditions and heat output, will allow the university to determine if it can move forward with Earth Source Heat (ESH), our version of a deep geothermal system that researchers believe has the potential to sustainably heat Cornell’s Ithaca campus without the use of fossil fuels.
Transformer fire damages duplex in Horseheads
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Fire crews responded to a blaze at a home in Horseheads early Tuesday morning, according to the fire department. Town and Country Assistant Fire Chief Don Fischer said the call for the fire on Woodview drive went out around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 1. Crews found that the fire was in […]
whcuradio.com
Watkins Glen Police Department seeks help identifying larceny suspect
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Watkins Glen Police Department is looking for help identifying a larceny suspect. Officials say there was a larceny at Walmart on Wednesday, and the suspect is the woman pictured below. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watkins Glen Police Department at (607) 535-7883.
Planning Board Recap: New Cornell Comp Sci Building, East Hill Fire Station get green light
ITHACA, N.Y.—It was a sign of just how stuffed the Ithaca Planning and Development Board would be—the draft agenda rolled out last week and estimated 4 hours, 45 minutes just to get through everything, in a meeting where it’s easy to go down the rabbit hole of detail or get bogged down with dissent. It finished about three minutes early, by my watch. Cornell’s new computer science building and the city’s new fire station were approved, while the design of a West End housing development was met with some frustration from the board.
NY Attorney General sues Ithaca Renting’s Jason Fane over low-income housing violations
ITHACA, N.Y.—One of Ithaca’s most prominent landlords has found himself in the crosshairs of the New York State Attorney General, as Letitia James announced Monday her office is suing Jason Fane and Ithaca Renting Company. In James’ announcement of the suit, she accuses Fane of refusing to accept...
New York state marching band show: Jordan-Elbridge earns 4th in small school 3 (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Jordan-Elbridge posted a mark of 81.15 to take fourth place in the small school 3 class of the New York State Field Band Conference championship at the JMA Wireless Dome on Syracuse University. That score was the Eagles best this season.
localsyr.com
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
Fentanyl Found at Site of Broome County One-Car Accident
According to a press release from the Broome County Sheriff's Office, authorities found fentanyl at the site of a one-vehicle crash on State Route 17C in the Town of Union on Friday morning. According to Broome County authorities, 39-year-old Hector Figeroa was traveling eastbound on State Route 17C in the...
Bears are Running Wild in Broome County
As winter approaches, it seems bears in the Broome County area are getting a little more adventurous in residential areas during their search for food. It's no secret that I'm terrified of bears. Growing up on Long Island, I never had to wonder how to survive if I came across a bear in my travels. And when I moved to Binghamton, I assumed that if I stayed far way from the woods as best as I could, I probably wouldn't run into any bears.
Update: Felony complaint provides few further details of Friday homicide
Update (Nov. 1): The felony complaint in Friday’s killing in downtown Ithaca shows that alleged killer Jeremiah Jordan admitted to stabbing victim Michael Monroe that night, but does not provide many further details of the crime. Circumstances of the incident remain unclear, though. Jordan is expected to have a...
