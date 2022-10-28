Read full article on original website
Man killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man who was shot and killed in Birmingham was identified Tuesday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Marcello Hopson was shot in the 10 block of 64th Street North on October 22 around 10:04 p.m. Hopson was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment where he would die […]
Birmingham man dies 8 days after parking lot shooting at Woodlawn Chevron
A man shot at a Woodlawn gas station more than a week ago has died. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Marcello Hopson of Birmingham. He was 43. The gunfire rang out at 10:06 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Hopson was in a vehicle at the...
Arrests made in fatal shooting at Birmingham gas station
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two suspects are in custody, charged in a fatal shooting in Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department reported Jeremy Hawkins, 18, and Jason Johnson, 24, both of Birmingham, are charged with capital murder. The arrests are in connection with the shooting of Marchello Hopson, 43, at a...
2 arrested in connection to Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Birmingham Police Department has made two arrests made in connection to the murder of 43-year-old Marchello Hopson. The suspects have been identified as Jeremy Lee Hawkins, Jr., 18, and Jason Martez Johnson, 24, both of Birmingham. Detectives have obtained warrants against both suspects for...
Birmingham's Arlington House closed for repairs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Arlington Historic House is closed for repairs. The city of Birmingham closed the historic building Tuesday and it will remain closed Wednesday, to allow crews to make the repairs. The facility is planned to reopen to visitors Thursday, Nov. 3. The Arlington House is open...
Incident reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An incident was reported near Fairfield High Preparatory School Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Nothing has been confirmed at this time. A WBRC FOX6 News crew is on scene. This story will be updated as we learn more information. Get news alerts...
Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?
I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
Man shot at Alabama gas station dies, coroner’s office says
A man who was shot at an Alabama gas station last month has died. Officials with the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the shooting victim as Marcello Hopson, 43, of Birmingham. Hopson was shot just after 10 p.m. on October 22 as he was in a vehicle at the...
23-year-old arrested in brazen convenience store robbery
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 23-year-old Birmingham man was arrested Tuesday for a robbery at a convenience store early last week. Derrick Hardy faces a 1st degree robbery charge and is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on a $60,000 bond. The robbery occurred on Sunday October 23 at...
Driver shot along interstate in Tuscaloosa County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is in the hospital after being shot while driving his car along the interstate in Tuscaloosa County Monday morning, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports.
2 injured in shooting before their car crashes into VA building in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are looking for the person who shot two men in a car early Sunday morning. Their car then crashed into the Birmingham VA Medical Center at 700 19th Street South just after 2 a.m. Police said one of the men who was shot had...
Gadsden police search for suspects in deadly home invasion
GADSDEN, Ala. — Gadsden police are searching for two suspects after a deadly home invasion in Oakleigh Estates Sunday night. Intruders shot Cornell Toney, 61, inside the Carolyn Lane home where was staying, according to police. Authorities say, Toney ran to a neighbor's house and collapsed in the yard....
Birmingham man charged in crime rampage in Fairfield that left 2 dead
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — A Birmingham man is in jail, accused of a series of crimes that resulted in two deaths in just over an hour's time Saturday. The rampage first began after deputies were called about a shooting at a hotel on Kelco Place in Fairfield just after 5:30 p.m.
Bicyclist struck, killed in Fairfield identified
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 60-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle in Fairfield on October 29. According to Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ray B. Dover Jr. was biking on Graselli Road when he was hit by a car around 6:15 p.m. The coroner’s office said the vehicle that struck Dover left the […]
Birmingham fire crews rescue man trapped in rubble during a home demolition
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Neighbors in a Birmingham neighborhood got a rude awakening when trying to demolish a home Monday morning. Paul Stroud and his neighbors weren't surprised Monday morning when they heard crews finally tearing down an old home on 54th Street North. "I got a notification from the...
Birmingham CrossPlex to get family center with skating rink, jump park, arcade in 2024, Woodfin says
A family entertainment center complete with a skating rink, jump park, bowling lanes and other amenities is coming to the Birmingham CrossPlex, Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Monday night. “I‘m excited to announce the construction of a new family fun center on the Birmingham CrossPlex property,” Woodfin tweeted. “This facility is...
33-year-old killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 33-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lipscomb on October 28. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Steven Bernard Anderson Jr. was driving on Avenue K around 10:49 p.m. when he lost control of his car and struck multiple utility poles. Anderson was pronounced dead at […]
City of Birmingham to host food collection drive
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The City of Birmingham announced Monday it will be collecting food items for holiday boxes that will be given to residents in need. The city said donations will be collected November 1-3 at Boutwell Auditorium, located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. from 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m. each day.
Reported problems with AT&T phones calling 911 service in multiple Alabama communities
UPDATE: 5:49 p.m.: Homewood Fire says911 services from AT&T have been restored to normal operations. Police and fire agencies in some Alabama communities are reporting problems with making 911 calls with AT&T phones. Some agencies that have reported technical issues are Hueytown police, Blount County 911, Cullman County Sheriff's Office...
Corvette slams into Birmingham’s VA Hospital after driver, passenger shot in University Boulevard intersection
Gunfire erupted in a University Boulevard intersection early Sunday, sending two men to the hospital. Birmingham police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched at 2:16 a.m. to the VA Hospital at University Boulevard and 19th Street on a report of a car crashing into the building. UAB police...
