Arkansas State

Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Reveals He Lost 50 Lbs in 5 Months: ‘I’ve Literally Never Felt Better’

By Kat Pettibone
 4 days ago
Shay Mooney Gregory Pace/Shutterstock ; BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

10,000 hours … of exercise! Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney recently lost 50 lbs in five months — and he’s ready to show off his transformation.

"Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me looking healthy," Mooney, 30, wrote via his Instagram Story on Thursday, October 27. "Really means a lot. Been a little over 5 months I believe and I'm down almost 50lbs."

The country crooner noted that he has been “eating clean” and “not drinking alcohol,” plus “walking 7 miles a day” to achieve his goal. “And some weights. That's it! I completely changed my lifestyle and I've never felt better physically, mentally, and spiritually,” he shared.

"If you're looking for a sign... " he concluded, adding an emoji of a wooden sign and a heart. "Love y'all."

Shay Mooney. Amiee Stubbs/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Along with the appreciative message, the Arkansas native — who shares sons Asher, 5, and Ames, 2, with wife Hannah Mooney posted a family photo on Thursday with Asher showing off his slimmer figure . “Life gets better everyday,” he captioned the sweet snap.

Mooney’s new look had his fellow country musician's flocking to the comment section to compliment their pal, with Tyler Rich writing, “Looking lean brother 💪🏼.” Morgan Wallen replied, “Man done got skinny on em!!!"

Chris Lane commented a single fire emoji and Hudson Moore , for his part, said, "Lookin lean and mean my dude.”

The “Tequila” singer's dramatic weight loss comes just two months after he and Hannah, 31, announced that they are expecting baby No. 3.

In a joint Instagram video at the time, Shay and the former Miss Arkansas shared the news by telling their two sons that they were about to have another sibling.

In the sweet clip, Asher can be seen saying he will be “sad” if it’s not a “baby sister,” and the former pageant queen replies, "Well, baby, it's gonna be another baby brother."

"I wanted a sister," Asher hilariously complains.

Last month, Shay opened up to E! News about the upcoming shift in his household now that he and Hannah will be outnumbered.

"It's already very loud, including myself," he joked. "My wife is going to have three, well four, children to take care of now including myself."

The Grammy winner added that singing partner Dan Smyers may need to come over and help corral the growing brood. "Uncle Dan and Aunt Abby are going to have to come over and help me. I don't know what I'm going to do with three. Two is enough, three is going to be a lot, but we're excited,” the “Speechless” artist quipped.

FLORIDA STATE
