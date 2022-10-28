ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen suffer shock early exits in Dortmund

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M8XJH_0iqclJrt00
Sport

Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen suffered shock first-round defeats at the European Championship in Dortmund.

World number two Price lost 6-4 to Austria’s Rowby-John Rodriguez, 65 places below him on the PDC Order of Merit.

Rodriguez produced the biggest win of his career amid new health concerns over his daughter, who has suffered from heart problems.

“I’m shaking. I can’t believe I’ve beaten the world number two,” Rodriguez told ITV4.

“I wasn’t coming because my daughter went back to the hospital two days ago.

“But a few hours before the game my missus told me they were back at home. So that was a big relief.”

Rodriguez secured victory with a 100 checkout and will meet world number one Peter Wright – who beat Ryan Meikle 6-2 – in round two.

There was another upset as Chris Dobey claimed a first career win over Van Gerwen, the world number three.

The Dutchman stormed back from 4-2 down to lead 5-4, but Dobey showed admirable composure to level and then take the deciding leg.

Jonny Clayton beat local favourite Gabriel Clemens 6-4, while Portugal’s Jose de Sousa completed a comfortable 6-1 win over Martin Schindler.

Dave Chisnall averaged 107 to beat Stephen Bunting 6-0 and whitewash his fellow Englishman for the second consecutive time at a major tournament.

Bunting had failed to take a leg off Chisnall at the Masters in Milton Keynes at the beginning of the year.

Dimitri Van den Bergh, the 2020 World Matchplay champion, was an impressive 6-2 victor over Daryl Gurney.

The first four legs were shared before the Belgian raced away to record a match average of 101.53.

Ross Smith booked a second-round date with Van den Bergh by rolling off four successive legs to defeat Masters champion Joe Cullen 6-4.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Dozens die in India after cable bridge collapses into river

At least 32 people died and several are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat, according to the Press Trust of India news agency. Local media reports said hundreds plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state’s...
newschain

Football rumours: Borussia Dortmund to ask for record £130m for Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund may ask for a Premier League record fee of £130 million for midfielder Jude Bellingham. The 19-year-old England international is being chased by Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid and may become the centre of a major battle in the summer. The sides will be shocked by the valuation, however, as the paper writes they were expecting a £87m figure.
newschain

Accused nurse told to leave alone parents of dying newborn baby, court told

A nurse accused of multiple baby murders was told to leave alone the parents of a dying newborn boy, a court has heard. Lucy Letby is accused of murdering the infant just days after he was born prematurely, weighing 800 grams, at the Countess of Chester Hospital, on June 10 2015.
newschain

Michael Carrick opens Middlesbrough win account at Hull

Michael Carrick secured a first victory as Middlesbrough manager with a 3-1 win at Hull, who are reportedly close to recruiting Liam Rosenior as new head coach. Highly-rated Rosenior, a favourite in East Yorkshire during his playing days, watched from the stands as the Tigers slipped to another home defeat.
newschain

Cameron Carter-Vickers missing as Celtic take on European champions Real Madrid

Celtic will be without key defender Cameron Carter-Vickers as they sign off their Champions League campaign against Real Madrid in the Bernabeu on Wednesday. The centre-back, who has been captaining the side in the absence of sidelined skipper Callum McGregor, has not travelled to the Spanish capital after sustaining an injury in Sunday’s 3-0 win away to Livingston in the cinch Premiership.
newschain

Cormac Roth, musician son of actor Tim Roth, dies aged 25

Cormac Roth, the musician son of actor Tim Roth, has died aged 25 following a cancer diagnosis. The young composer and producer died on October 16 but the news was announced by his family on Monday. A statement from the family said: “On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost...
VERMONT STATE
newschain

Jerry Lee Lewis funeral details announced by family

The funeral for rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis will take place on Saturday, his family has announced. The ceremony will take place in the US musician’s birthplace of Ferriday, Louisiana, and be officiated by his cousin, Reverend Jimmy Swaggart. Lewis, who was as well known...
FERRIDAY, LA
newschain

James Corden: Takeoff used to call me Big Drip and I loved that

James Corden says he shared some “unforgettable moments” with Takeoff, and fondly remembered how the US rapper used to refer to him as “Big Drip”. The host of the US programme The Late Late Show said the artist had “essentially willed Migos into existence” and that they had become “one of the most influential rap groups of this generation”.
HOUSTON, TX
newschain

Ajax defender Calvin Bassey focused on job not Rangers reunions

Calvin Bassey will leave any Rangers reunions until after Ajax’s Champions League game against the Light Blues at Ibrox on Tuesday night. The 22-year-old defender helped the Gers reach the Europa League final last season before joining the Dutch club for a reported fee of around £20million in the summer.
newschain

Connor Ripley saves two penalties as struggling Morecambe hold Derby

Morecambe goalkeeper Connor Ripley saved two penalties as the League One strugglers held Derby to a 1-1 draw. First Ripley kept out James Collins’ spot-kick in the 37th minute after Anthony O’Connor had brought down Lewis Dobbin. Jensen Weir’s volley then put hosts Morecambe in front, but Derby...
newschain

Braverman faces down criticism over deepening migrant crisis

The Home Secretary has insisted that she never ignored legal advice or blocked plans to tackle overcrowding at a migrant holding centre. Suella Braverman said it was “practically impossible” to find more than 1,000 beds at short notice as she defended the decision to keep thousands of people at the Manston site in Kent.
newschain

These clever hacks will help keep you warm and cosy at home

As the conversation heats up around the cost-of-living crisis, many of us are looking for the easiest ways to stay warm at home – without running up the bills. It’s been an unseasonably mild autumn, but winter is looming – and we’d prefer to focus on the joys of the festive season, rather than worrying about energy bills.
newschain

Flagging Reds – How Liverpool form compares to their worst Premier League starts

Back-to-back losses against struggling Nottingham Forest and Leeds have extended one of Liverpool’s worst starts to a Premier League season. Jurgen Klopp’s side sit ninth in the table with 16 points after 12 games and here, the PA news agency looks at their season to date and their worst of the competition’s current era.
newschain

Matt Hancock stripped of Tory whip for entering I’m A Celebrity…

Former health secretary Matt Hancock has been stripped of the Tory whip after signing up to join I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!. Mr Hancock was a surprise extra name added to the list of contenders and allies said he would use his appearance to promote his work on dyslexia.
The Independent

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Chelsea are already through to the Champions League last 16 and guaranteed top spot in Group E, but have one more hurdle to overcome.They host Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday night - the club who Thomas Tuchel lost to in his final match as manager before being replaced by Graham Potter.The Blues’ new boss had not suffered defeat since appointment up until the weekend, when Chelsea were thrashed by his former club Brighton, so bouncing back in quick order will be a priority even if the result will not affect them in any real way.Dinamo need a win to have...
newschain

Nicky Butt to succeed Gary Neville as Salford chief executive

Nicky Butt is to take over from fellow co-owner Gary Neville as chief executive of Salford, the League Two club have announced. Neville took on the role on a part-time basis after he and former Manchester United ‘Class of 92’ team-mates Butt, Phil Neville, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs purchased the club along with Singaporean businessman Peter Lim eight years ago.
newschain

Rangers end miserable Champions League campaign with an unwanted record

Rangers were left with an unwanted Champions League group stage record following their 3-1 defeat by Ajax at Ibrox. On another damaging Euro night for the Light Blues, Steven Berghuis put the Dutch visitors head in the fourth minute before Mohammed Kudus added a second in the 29th minute with the home side, admittedly stricken by injury and suspension, again looking well short at the elite level.

Comments / 0

Community Policy