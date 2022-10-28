ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 4

Kimberly Banks
4d ago

It’s funny how this so called officer had all these complaints and still was able to have a badge it took for him to kill someone to address the situation that should’ve been addressed earlier and just maybe that young man would have still been alive people who hide behind these badges should be accountable at all times sad situation

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTGS

Savannah police weekend operation leads to 45 arrests

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Savannah Police Department led an operation over the weekend that resulted in 45 arrests and the seizure of drugs, guns, and a stolen vehicle. Operation Total Focus ran from Saturday to Sunday and focused on areas that are leading to criminal activity and safety issues, according to SPD. The dept. added that this is the fourth two-day Total Focus operation since August.
wtoc.com

Savannah Police make 45 arrests in two-day operation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police complete another two-day operation leading to dozens of arrests over the weekend. The operation took place this past Friday, Oct. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 29. During it, officers made 20 felony arrests, 24 DUI arrests and a misdemeanor arrest. They also recovered seven guns...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Georgia State Patrol investigating fatal hit-and-run in Chatham Co. over weekend

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County police and Georgia State Patrol (GSP) responded to a fatal hit-and-run in Chatham County on Sunday. According to GSP, troopers arrived to find one victim dead and another seriously injured. Officials determined that the victims were trying to cross GA 25 when they were struck.
WBTW News13

South Carolina hunter accidentally shot, authorities say

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — State officials are investigating after a man was reportedly shot accidentally on Saturday while hunting in Colleton County. Emergency officials were called at about 10:20 a.m., according to Colleton County Fire Rescue officials, and the man and other hunters met with rescue officials in the area of Wiggins Road and […]
WSAV News 3

GSP: fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a deadly hit-and-run accident that left one person dead and another with serious injuries early Sunday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, two pedestrians were trying to cross GA 25 at Gamble Road when they were both hit by a vehicle around 2:32 […]
WCBD Count on 2

SCHP: Two dead, child injured in Colleton County collision

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a Monday evening collision that left two people dead and a child injured. According to SCHP, the driver of a 1999 Ford Mustang was traveling North on Hiers Corner Road near Walterboro around 6:08 p.m. The driver ran off the left side […]
wtoc.com

Massage Therapy Awareness Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If your body is exhausted from putting out the Halloween decorations or pumpkin carving, maybe you should consider a massage?. The end of October represents Massage Therapy Awareness Week, promoting the benefits of a good shoulder rub, or something more. Lydia Redman from Poseidon Spa at...
WJCL

Police: Search for missing Savannah toddler has been the 'most massive undertaking ever'

It has now been three weeks since 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen at his Savannah home. On Wednesday, the Chatham County Police Department issued a statement which read, in part, "No expense has been spared, no work has been deemed too much or too difficult to undertake. The exhaustive search of the landfill where we believe Quinton’s remains are located continues. As we told you last week, this is not a quick process.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Temporary service changes begin for Chatham Area Transit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Area Transport has admittedly struggled with delays caused by driver shortages over the last few months. To combat this, they implemented some service changes today. ”A lot of the schedule has changed, and again, it’s in an effort to make sure we’re gonna be where...

Comments / 0

Community Policy