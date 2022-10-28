Read full article on original website
Related
7 teen approved party ideas in Midland, Odessa
(KMID/KPEJ)- Are you looking for an epic party venue to celebrate your teen’s next birthday? Here are seven teen, and parent, approved ideas that won’t break the bank. Rimrock Raceway Zoom into the celebration with the folks at Rimrock Raceway- Located at 12412 W Highway 80 E, in Odessa, Rimrock Raceway offers party packages starting […]
cbs7.com
CBS7′s Midland Mayoral Race Profiles: Lori Blong
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Born and raised in Midland, Lori Blong has served as a city councilmember for the last three years. Now, with the backing of several former Midland mayors, she hopes to step into the role of mayor herself. “So much has happened in Midland and the world...
cbs7.com
Midland Christian School presents new president
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Christian School announced months ago that Doctor Gregory Anderson as its new president, and today, they held his inauguration and first day as president. Chairman of the board of trustees, Jason Stockstill says that Dr. Anderson’s background in politics and his doctrine in education, made him...
Odessa neighbors concerned about rooftop runners
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Odessa’s Lakeside Drive, neighbors say kids are getting up on the roofs and running from house to house. Many are worried that someone could get seriously hurt or worse. “My biggest concern is the safety of these kids. Kids are going to be kids and do these kind of things, […]
Man accused of running over woman Halloween morning
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested early Halloween morning after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and ran over a woman amid an argument. Jesus Munoz Becerra, 24, has been charged with Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle and Escaping Custody. According to court records, around 2:00 a.m. on October […]
Midland boys become Sheriff's Deputies for a day
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Department got their ranks bolstered for a day with two new deputies Maverick and Mason Stokes. The unusual thing about these people are... they're six and three years old respectively. At the Horseshoe today, the boys got the chance to become honorary...
Affidavit: Woman, 26, accused of attacking elderly boyfriend
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last month after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her 75-year-old boyfriend. Debra Goodman-Traylor, 26, has been charged with Injury to an Elderly Person. According to court documents, on October 27, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home on Edwards Street after a man […]
Pilar Moon Killed In A Pedestrian Accident In Odessa (Odessa, TX)
According to the Odessa Police Department, a pedestrian accident occurred in Odessa on Thursday. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the 2400 block of W Interstate 20 at around 1 a.m.
MPD searching for vandalism suspect
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of vandalizing a vehicle. According to a Facebook post, the suspect pictured below has been accused of pouring paint on a vehicle that was parked at Wash ‘Em Up Laundry, located at 2101 N Midland Drive. […]
‘We have no closure’: 2 years later, murder of Alec Michael Del Bosque remains unsolved
Alec was shot and killed in West Odessa on Halloween night in 2020 ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Halloween is heartbreaking for the Del Bosque family. On October 31, 2020, Alec Michael Del Bosque, was shot and killed in West Odessa. The 18-year-old was gunned down outside of a nighttime party. Two years later, Alec’s […]
cbs7.com
Malloween takes over Music City Mall
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, Music City Mall celebrated its annual event ‘Malloween’, which has been a part of West Texas for over ten years. Hundreds of kids lined up along the entrances of retail stores to trick-or-treat. CBS7′s very own Eduardo Huijon Jr. and Jair Brooks...
Search for 19-year-old Caitlin Denison continues in Midland
MIDLAND, TX. (KPEJ/KMID) – The search for a missing 19-year-old is now entering its fifth year. Caitlin Denison was 19-years-old at the time of her disappearance and hasn’t been heard from since she arrived in Midland after boarding a plane from Nevada. “We didn’t have any idea that she was planning on leaving, nothing, and […]
ORMC baby strangler waives arraignment hearing
ODESSA, Texas — Marcus McCowan Jr., the 18-year-old man accused of choking two infants and attacking staff at Odessa Regional Medical Center, was scheduled to appear in court Monday for his arraignment hearing. However, McCowan didn't have to show up to the Ector County Courthouse because his attorney waived...
cbs7.com
Ector County resident stunned to find he couldn’t vote in ECUD election
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - As many Ector County residents prepare to head to the polls, votes on two board positions and two tax propositions loom large. But as residents arrive at the voting booth, some of them are finding none of that on their ballot. It’s a simple matter...
Kermit woman killed in Odessa crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Kermit woman killed earlier this week in an auto versus pedestrian crash has been identified as Pilar Moon. According to the Odessa Police Department, just after 1:00 a.m. on October 27, officers, along with Odessa Fire Rescue, responded to the scene of a pedestrian crash in the eastbound lanes of the […]
cbs7.com
Texas DPS (West Texas Region) searching for recruits in the Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you’re looking to make a positive impact in the community, West Texas DPS has you covered. On Saturday morning, the Texas DPS West Texas region held an on-site recruitment test at the Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School track and field. The...
Woman accused of assaulting boyfriend despite her claim that he ‘knocked her teeth out’
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lubbock woman was arrested on Halloween after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend and was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine. Kayla Lynn Chappell, 30, has been charged with Assault, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Prohibited Substance in a Correction […]
New Lucchese Store In Midland Invites Everyone To Their Grand Opening Party Tonight
The official grand opening party is today October 28th with a free performance by Texas Music artist Carson Jeffery, complimentary drinks from Lone River Ranch Water, and bites from MMC Half Acre. The party begins at 6 and everyone is welcome. The iconic Western wear brand quietly opened its doors...
cbs7.com
Rig increases since this time last year
UTPB held its 1st Annual STEAM Festival in the Science & Technology building. Hispanic Heritage of Odessa holds annual Día De Los Muertos parade. Hispanic Heritage of Odessa holds annual Día De Los Muertos parade. Recordings of the CBS7 News at 6 broadcast. The Legacy Rebels beat the...
cbs7.com
UTPB held its 1st Annual STEAM Festival in the Science & Technology building
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The University of Texas Permian Basin held its first annual STEAM Festival in the Science & Technology building, Sunday afternoon. The university had many Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math representatives hosting fun interactive activities for the kids that were in attendance. Multiple educational workshops were...
Comments / 0