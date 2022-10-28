ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland County, TX

ABC Big 2 News

7 teen approved party ideas in Midland, Odessa

(KMID/KPEJ)- Are you looking for an epic party venue to celebrate your teen’s next birthday? Here are seven teen, and parent, approved ideas that won’t break the bank. Rimrock Raceway Zoom into the celebration with the folks at Rimrock Raceway- Located at 12412 W Highway 80 E, in Odessa, Rimrock Raceway offers party packages starting […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7′s Midland Mayoral Race Profiles: Lori Blong

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Born and raised in Midland, Lori Blong has served as a city councilmember for the last three years. Now, with the backing of several former Midland mayors, she hopes to step into the role of mayor herself. “So much has happened in Midland and the world...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland Christian School presents new president

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Christian School announced months ago that Doctor Gregory Anderson as its new president, and today, they held his inauguration and first day as president. Chairman of the board of trustees, Jason Stockstill says that Dr. Anderson’s background in politics and his doctrine in education, made him...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa neighbors concerned about rooftop runners

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Odessa’s Lakeside Drive, neighbors say kids are getting up on the roofs and running from house to house. Many are worried that someone could get seriously hurt or worse. “My biggest concern is the safety of these kids. Kids are going to be kids and do these kind of things, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of running over woman Halloween morning

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested early Halloween morning after investigators said he was allegedly drunk behind the wheel and ran over a woman amid an argument. Jesus Munoz Becerra, 24, has been charged with Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle and Escaping Custody.  According to court records, around 2:00 a.m. on October […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland boys become Sheriff's Deputies for a day

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Sheriff's Department got their ranks bolstered for a day with two new deputies Maverick and Mason Stokes. The unusual thing about these people are... they're six and three years old respectively. At the Horseshoe today, the boys got the chance to become honorary...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: Woman, 26, accused of attacking elderly boyfriend

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested late last month after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her 75-year-old boyfriend.  Debra Goodman-Traylor, 26, has been charged with Injury to an Elderly Person. According to court documents, on October 27, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home on Edwards Street after a man […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for vandalism suspect

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of vandalizing a vehicle.  According to a Facebook post, the suspect pictured below has been accused of pouring paint on a vehicle that was parked at Wash ‘Em Up Laundry, located at 2101 N Midland Drive. […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Malloween takes over Music City Mall

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, Music City Mall celebrated its annual event ‘Malloween’, which has been a part of West Texas for over ten years. Hundreds of kids lined up along the entrances of retail stores to trick-or-treat. CBS7′s very own Eduardo Huijon Jr. and Jair Brooks...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Search for 19-year-old Caitlin Denison continues in Midland

MIDLAND, TX. (KPEJ/KMID) – The search for a missing 19-year-old is now entering its fifth year. Caitlin Denison was 19-years-old at the time of her disappearance and hasn’t been heard from since she arrived in Midland after boarding a plane from Nevada. “We didn’t have any idea that she was planning on leaving, nothing, and […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

ORMC baby strangler waives arraignment hearing

ODESSA, Texas — Marcus McCowan Jr., the 18-year-old man accused of choking two infants and attacking staff at Odessa Regional Medical Center, was scheduled to appear in court Monday for his arraignment hearing. However, McCowan didn't have to show up to the Ector County Courthouse because his attorney waived...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Kermit woman killed in Odessa crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Kermit woman killed earlier this week in an auto versus pedestrian crash has been identified as Pilar Moon.  According to the Odessa Police Department, just after 1:00 a.m. on October 27, officers, along with Odessa Fire Rescue, responded to the scene of a pedestrian crash in the eastbound lanes of the […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman accused of assaulting boyfriend despite her claim that he ‘knocked her teeth out’

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lubbock woman was arrested on Halloween after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend and was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine. Kayla Lynn Chappell, 30, has been charged with Assault, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Prohibited Substance in a Correction […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Rig increases since this time last year

UTPB held its 1st Annual STEAM Festival in the Science & Technology building. Hispanic Heritage of Odessa holds annual Día De Los Muertos parade. Hispanic Heritage of Odessa holds annual Día De Los Muertos parade. Recordings of the CBS7 News at 6 broadcast. The Legacy Rebels beat the...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

UTPB held its 1st Annual STEAM Festival in the Science & Technology building

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The University of Texas Permian Basin held its first annual STEAM Festival in the Science & Technology building, Sunday afternoon. The university had many Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math representatives hosting fun interactive activities for the kids that were in attendance. Multiple educational workshops were...
ODESSA, TX

