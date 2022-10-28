ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Scholarship in honor of retired officer, former DCI agent to benefit law enforcement, mental health careers

By Emily Matesic
WBAY Green Bay
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
WBAY Green Bay

Court dismisses appeal motion in Neenah deadly bar shooting case

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A court has dismissed a request for an appeal by a man convicted in a deadly shooting at a Neenah bar. On Oct. 31, Casey Cameron appeared in court to argue his motion for post-conviction relief. The court found Cameron had not met the burden of proof and dismissed his motion.
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Catholic Charities announces $10K grant for bonfire explosion victims

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Green Bay has received a $10,000 grant to help victims of the bonfire explosion in Shawano County. Many of the victims are current or former students at Pulaski High School. They were celebrating homecoming Oct. 14 when someone put an accelerant on the fire and it exploded. Several people suffered serious burns and continue to recover at the hospital.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Erick Y. Laxton, 45, Two Rivers, OWI (4th) on 10/24/21, Guilty plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, job search or combination; 6) Six (6) months in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, commencing immediately. 7) Provide DNA sample; 8) Pay $600 fine plus court costs; 9) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Defendant will also have thirty-three (33) month license revocation and ignition interlock for period of revocation. The defendant has 2 days sentence credit if revoked.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Man Accused of Attacking Friend with a Knife

A Manitowoc man is facing charges after allegedly attacking his friend with a knife. Officers were sent to a home in the area of North 13th Street and New York Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. last week Friday after dispatch reported a call about an altercation. Officers arrived to find...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Woman sentenced for setting fire at her Green Bay home

GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A woman who set her residence on fire was sentenced to four years in prison. Kari Seyler, 33, previously pleaded no contest to arson for the March 31 fire on Taylor Street. She was also placed on extended supervision for six years by Judge Marc...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Woman accused of murdering and dismembering man wants another competency hearing

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Taylor Schabusiness, the Green Bay woman accused of murdering a man and then dismembering him, is requesting another competency hearing. Her defense filed a motion Monday for another competency exam along with an affidavit from the attorney, Quinn Jolly, expressing concerns about her ability to understand the court proceedings and assist with her defense, based on discussions with Schabusiness, her suicide watch in jail, recent jail records, and her courtroom behavior.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

EXCLUSIVE: Girl, 15, charged with fatal high-speed hit-and-run crash in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have a suspect in custody who they believe was the driver in the hit-and-run crash in Green Bay that killed a 17-year-old boy. Action 2 News was in court Tuesday afternoon as a 15-year-old girl was charged as an adult with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run, and Taking and Driving a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fond du Lac police investigate shooting on Halloween

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Fond du Lac are investigating a shooting on Monday evening. Police were told a person on the 100-block of Forest Ave. was bleeding from the leg. Officers found the person had a bullet wound. The victim, identified only as a 33-year-old Fond...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam posts bond

FALL RIVER, Wis. — A Fall River teenager accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl and running her over with a car earlier this month in Beaver Dam has posted bond, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces a felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge stemming from the Oct. 15. incident. Court records show he posted a $150,000 cash bond...
BEAVER DAM, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Sheboygan Falls mom pleads insanity to killing 8-year-old son

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Falls woman charged with killing her 8-year-old son in March entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect -- Wisconsin’s insanity plea -- to two charges against her. Prosecutors say Natalia Hitchcock is charged with 1st Degree Intentional...
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two people hurt in one-car crash in Sheboygan County

HERMAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people suffered serious injuries in a crash in northern Sheboygan County Tuesday night. The sheriff’s office says its preliminary investigation shows a vehicle on County Rd. FF in the town of Herman lost control near Franklin Rd. It went off the road and sustained significant damage. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call just after 6:30 P.M.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

Darrell Brooks goes off on judge about 'shock device', is removed from courtroom

During a hearing to schedule his sentencing on Monday, October 31, Darrell Brooks went off about the "shock device" that was on his ankles during trial. He ended up being removed from the courtroom within the first 15 minutes of the hearing. Brooks was convicted on all charges against him in the deadly Waukesha Christmas parade attack in November 2021.
WAUKESHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Driver sought in fatal Green Bay crash

GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Customers, lawmakers call for rejecting WPS rate hike proposal

GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan County Judge Announces Retirement

After a 30-year career, Sheboygan County Circuit Court Judge Kent Hoffmann has announced his retirement. Hoffmann began his legal career as a public defender, before taking a job as the District Attorney in Marinette County. Governor Scott Walker appointed Judge Hoffmann to the bench in Sheboygan County in May of...
WBAY Green Bay

Shooting investigation underway in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of W. Follett St. and N. Macy St. around 10:51 p.m. Saturday. Police say witnesses saw gunfire exchanged between two vehicles. One vehicle was described as possibly a dark SUV and the other as a small, light-colored car.
FOND DU LAC, WI

