Scholarship in honor of retired officer, former DCI agent to benefit law enforcement, mental health careers

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBAY Green Bay
Court dismisses appeal motion in Neenah deadly bar shooting case
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A court has dismissed a request for an appeal by a man convicted in a deadly shooting at a Neenah bar. On Oct. 31, Casey Cameron appeared in court to argue his motion for post-conviction relief. The court found Cameron had not met the burden of proof and dismissed his motion.
WBAY Green Bay
Catholic Charities announces $10K grant for bonfire explosion victims
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Green Bay has received a $10,000 grant to help victims of the bonfire explosion in Shawano County. Many of the victims are current or former students at Pulaski High School. They were celebrating homecoming Oct. 14 when someone put an accelerant on the fire and it exploded. Several people suffered serious burns and continue to recover at the hospital.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Erick Y. Laxton, 45, Two Rivers, OWI (4th) on 10/24/21, Guilty plea, Sentence is withheld. Defendant is placed on probation to DOC for three (3) years. Conditions of probation: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) AODA and follow through; 3) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 5) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, job search or combination; 6) Six (6) months in the Manitowoc County Jail, under the Huber Law, commencing immediately. 7) Provide DNA sample; 8) Pay $600 fine plus court costs; 9) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC. Defendant will also have thirty-three (33) month license revocation and ignition interlock for period of revocation. The defendant has 2 days sentence credit if revoked.
Sentencing in Darrell Brooks trial to begin Tuesday, November 15
At least 35 parade attack survivors, and family members of victims, want to speak at Brooks’ sentencing. Nearly 10 more would like to submit written impact statements.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Accused of Attacking Friend with a Knife
A Manitowoc man is facing charges after allegedly attacking his friend with a knife. Officers were sent to a home in the area of North 13th Street and New York Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. last week Friday after dispatch reported a call about an altercation. Officers arrived to find...
Fox11online.com
Woman sentenced for setting fire at her Green Bay home
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A woman who set her residence on fire was sentenced to four years in prison. Kari Seyler, 33, previously pleaded no contest to arson for the March 31 fire on Taylor Street. She was also placed on extended supervision for six years by Judge Marc...
WBAY Green Bay
Woman accused of murdering and dismembering man wants another competency hearing
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Taylor Schabusiness, the Green Bay woman accused of murdering a man and then dismembering him, is requesting another competency hearing. Her defense filed a motion Monday for another competency exam along with an affidavit from the attorney, Quinn Jolly, expressing concerns about her ability to understand the court proceedings and assist with her defense, based on discussions with Schabusiness, her suicide watch in jail, recent jail records, and her courtroom behavior.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 54 reopens after active situation was resolved safely, law enforcement says
SUNDAY, 10/30/22 – 5:55 p.m. ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the ‘active situation’ that closed down a section of WIS 54 for part of Sunday afternoon. According to WisDOT, all lanes are now open. Deputies with the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office...
WBAY Green Bay
EXCLUSIVE: Girl, 15, charged with fatal high-speed hit-and-run crash in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have a suspect in custody who they believe was the driver in the hit-and-run crash in Green Bay that killed a 17-year-old boy. Action 2 News was in court Tuesday afternoon as a 15-year-old girl was charged as an adult with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run, and Taking and Driving a Vehicle Without the Owner’s Consent.
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac police investigate shooting on Halloween
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Fond du Lac are investigating a shooting on Monday evening. Police were told a person on the 100-block of Forest Ave. was bleeding from the leg. Officers found the person had a bullet wound. The victim, identified only as a 33-year-old Fond...
Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam posts bond
FALL RIVER, Wis. — A Fall River teenager accused of stabbing a 17-year-old girl and running her over with a car earlier this month in Beaver Dam has posted bond, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces a felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide charge stemming from the Oct. 15. incident. Court records show he posted a $150,000 cash bond...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin teen accused of filming underage acquaintances through peephole while hosting swim parties
POLK, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old from Wisconsin has been charged with 27 felonies stemming from allegedly taking photos and videos of underage girls through a peephole while at his residence. According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the 17-year-old’s charges include exposing a child to harmful material, invasion...
WBAY Green Bay
Sheboygan Falls mom pleads insanity to killing 8-year-old son
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan Falls woman charged with killing her 8-year-old son in March entered a plea of not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect -- Wisconsin’s insanity plea -- to two charges against her. Prosecutors say Natalia Hitchcock is charged with 1st Degree Intentional...
WBAY Green Bay
Two people hurt in one-car crash in Sheboygan County
HERMAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people suffered serious injuries in a crash in northern Sheboygan County Tuesday night. The sheriff’s office says its preliminary investigation shows a vehicle on County Rd. FF in the town of Herman lost control near Franklin Rd. It went off the road and sustained significant damage. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call just after 6:30 P.M.
fox9.com
Darrell Brooks goes off on judge about 'shock device', is removed from courtroom
During a hearing to schedule his sentencing on Monday, October 31, Darrell Brooks went off about the "shock device" that was on his ankles during trial. He ended up being removed from the courtroom within the first 15 minutes of the hearing. Brooks was convicted on all charges against him in the deadly Waukesha Christmas parade attack in November 2021.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver sought in fatal Green Bay crash
What to know about mailing ballots, in-person absentee voting, and voting in person. WPS submitted a request that's twice as much as the proposal this summer for homeowners, renters and small businesses. School buses hit by catalytic converter thefts. Updated: 4 hours ago. The latest thefts were at Lamers in...
Inmate at Green Bay Correctional Institution died following assault
A man in Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) care at Green Bay Correctional Institution has died following an assault at the institution.
WBAY Green Bay
Customers, lawmakers call for rejecting WPS rate hike proposal
The Green Bay girl is charged as an adult with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide as the mother of one of her passengers plans for his funeral. Michels declined a one-on-one interview. Here is where he stands on issues, based on his speeches and debates. Pulaski man's story raises awareness for...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan County Judge Announces Retirement
After a 30-year career, Sheboygan County Circuit Court Judge Kent Hoffmann has announced his retirement. Hoffmann began his legal career as a public defender, before taking a job as the District Attorney in Marinette County. Governor Scott Walker appointed Judge Hoffmann to the bench in Sheboygan County in May of...
WBAY Green Bay
Shooting investigation underway in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fond du Lac police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of W. Follett St. and N. Macy St. around 10:51 p.m. Saturday. Police say witnesses saw gunfire exchanged between two vehicles. One vehicle was described as possibly a dark SUV and the other as a small, light-colored car.
Comments / 0