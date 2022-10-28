Read full article on original website
Amelia Farm and Market no longer operating as a restaurant
BEAUMONT, Texas — Amelia Farm and Market is changing its business model and will no longer operate as a restaurant, focusing only on private events. The Beaumont business announced the change in a Monday Facebook post. At this time, it is unclear what brought about the change. Amelia Farm...
Mostly cloudy, numerous showers Tuesday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Mostly cloudy, cool with a 60% coverage of showers. High near: 73° in Beaumont, High near: 73° in Orange and High near: 73° in Port Arthur.
Canizales signing off as KBMT morning news anchor
Nick Canizales, co-main anchor of 12News Daybreak at KBMT, TEGNA’s ABC/NBC affiliate in Southeast Texas, will say goodbye to local broadcasting with his final appearance this morning. “I have poured my heart and soul into the TV industry for half of my life,” said Canizales. “I thank God for...
Crunch Fitness adding Beaumont location
Tony Hartl is looking to keep expanding Crunch Fitness’ footprint across the Lone Star State. The owner and CEO of Crunch Fitness Austin zeroed in adding a Beaumont location. “We like markets that we believe are underserved, meaning we’re able to bring in a high-value product,” Hartl said. “We...
City of Beaumont signs new labor agreement with Beaumont Police Officers Association
BEAUMONT — CITY OF BEAUMONT - The City is excited to announce a new four-year contract has been executed between the Beaumont Police Officers Association and the City of Beaumont, effective October 31, 2022. Specifically designed to be more competitive in recruiting and retaining officers, City Manager Kenneth R....
16 children will enter into their forever families during Orange, Jefferson County adoption days in November
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Sixteen children are set to be adopted into their forever families in the Southeast Texas area in honor of National Adoption Month. The heartwarming events are taking place in Orange and Jefferson counties. Three children will be adopted in Orange County and 13 children are set to be adopted in Jefferson County, according to a Texas Department of Public Family Services release.
Families trick-or-treat, celebrate Halloween at popular Calder Place neighborhood in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans showed up and showed out for Halloween. Many residents stopped by the Calder Place neighborhood, which is known as a big hotspot for trick-or-treaters. There was costumes ranging from scary to creative, unlimited bowls of candy and even some people who set up haunted...
Holiday Events in Southeast Texas
Start the holiday off right in Southeast Texas by taking part in holiday events throughout the area. Whether you are looking for some shopping opportunities or a festive holiday experience, we have the events for you and your family to enjoy. Ford Park Magic of Lights. November 18, 2022 -...
New multi-sports facility could be coming to Beaumont following commissioners court decision
BEAUMONT, Texas — A new multi-sports facility could be coming to Beaumont thanks to a recent commissioners court decision. During a Tuesday Jefferson County Commissioners Court meeting, officials approved opening up bids to lease land near the baseball fields by Ford Park. That land could become home to a new multi-sports facility.
'Come if you dare' : Organizers of Lumberton haunted house aiming to raise $500 for Boys Haven
LUMBERTON, Texas — Southeast Texans may get scared at a Lumberton haunted house, but it's for a good cause. "The Haunted House of River Birch" is back for its second annual event. Monday, October 31, 2022 is the last day for residents to go if they dare. Organizers said...
Spooky home in Nederland offers fun frights for Southeast Texans ahead of Halloween
The home of Stacy Ward is located at 424 North 11th Street in Nederland. If you're looking for a good scare, this is the place to be!
Beaumont Professional Firefighters Local 399 Union kick off 'Fill The Boot' donation campaign
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Professional Firefighters Local 399 Union kicked off its annual 'Fill The Boot' campaign on Tuesday. The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is in partnership with the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) to raise lifesaving funds. The funds raised go towards MDA's mission for scientific...
TxDOT hosts virtual construction update
BEAUMONT – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has a series of pre-recorded presentations available on its website, TxDOT.gov, which update residents in the region on the US 69 Corridor “Gateway to the Big Thicket” project. The Beaumont District for TxDOT announced on Tuesday that it posted...
Beaumont lawyer reaches settlements with alcohol providers following deadly 2020 wrecks
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont lawyer has reached confidential settlements with several alcohol providers after separate wrecks in 2020 claimed the lives of three people, including a Beaumont Police Officer. Lawyer Zona Jones represents the families of Jillian Blanchard, Officer Sheena-Yarbrough Powell, and Officer Gabriel Fells. Officer Fells is...
Mother waiting for answers after Kolby Kulhanek's body exhumed Tuesday morning
HARDIN COUNTY — The mother of Kolby Kulhanek tells KFDM/Fox 4 News she's waiting and hoping for answers about what caused his death after her son's body was exhumed Tuesday morning. Susan Kulhanek says the exhumation was done at about 7 a.m. Tuesday at Old Hardin Cemetery in Kountze....
‘I thought she was dead’: Woman seriously hurt after magnet fishing near Mont Belvieu
MONT BELVIEU, Texas – For one minute, Laura Adams was standing on a bridge magnet fishing, the next she found herself slamming into the water about 15 feet below. She says if it hadn’t been for her boyfriend’s quick thinking she might not be alive to tell her bizarre story.
Body of Lumberton man who died in 2018 exhumed Tuesday, officials to determine if foul play was involved
LUMBERTON, Texas — The family and friends of a Lumberton man who died in 2018 gathered early Tuesday morning as his body was exhumed. Kolby Kulhanek's body was found in the 9400 block of Cooks Lake Road in Lumberton on October 21, 2018. He had last been seen on October 14, 2018 wearing black shorts and a black shirt.
Jefferson County judge lifts burn ban
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Due to recent rainfall, Jefferson County is no longer under a burn ban. Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick declared the burn ban on Monday, October 10, 2022 and lifted it on Monday, October 31, 2022. When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put...
City of Beaumont, police union hope new contract will attract, retain 'top talent' officers
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Officer's Association and the City of Beaumont are both hoping that a newly signed contract will help attract and retain talented officers in the city. The new four-year contract took effect on Monday according to a news release from the City of Beaumont.
Rail contractor dead after train accident at ExxonMobil plant Friday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are investigating after an accident involving a train claimed the life of a Beaumont man at ExxonMobil. It happened on Friday, October 28, 2022. Deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant, which is part of ExxonMobil, shortly after midnight.
