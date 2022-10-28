ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

philip dolan
4d ago

probably already been caught and under Kathy's catch n release program well this

nyspnews.com

Seeking public assistance in identifying suspect

IDENTIEFIED Troopers out of SP Batavia are investigating a larceny of a wallet from a shopping cart on October 27, 2022. This incident was at Walmart in town of Batavia. NYSP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the female suspect in the photo from Walmart loss prevention.
BATAVIA, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide

Rochester police are investigating another city homicide. It happened around 3:45 this morning on Weld Street, near Scio. A male in his late teens was shot to death. Another male in his teens is being treated at the hospital but is expected to survive. No one has been arrested. There...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

15-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot on Genesee Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was shot last night on Genesee Street near Epworth Street on Monday. She has serious injuries but is expected to survive. Rochester police officers responded to calls for a shooting at around 7 p.m. After...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man hospitalized after shooting on Sullivan Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in the lower body on Sullivan Street. Rochester police responded after getting calls for a shooting and found the injured man on Joesph Avenue near Clifford Avenue. An investigation determined that the shooting happened one block south of that area, on Sullivan Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Corning Man Arrested For Allegedly Fleeing From Police

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - A Corning man was arrested after attempting to flee from police stemming from an alleged violation of an order of protection. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 40 year old Thomas Whitehead allegedly violated an order of protection and then attempted to avoid police. Police also said that Whitehead allegedly failed to stop for police, acted in a reckless manner and resisted arrest when stopped.
CORNING, NY
iheart.com

Man Wounded in Sullivan St. Shooting

Rochester police are investigating a shooting this morning that wounded a 37-year-old city man. It happened around 5:30 this morning on Sullivan Street. The man ran to the corner of Clifford and Joseph avenues to call for help. Police detained a person on Sullivan, but it's not clear if the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Two men arrested on weapons charges after State Police pursuit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday, New York State Troopers in Rochester attempted to stop a motorist for a traffic violation on Hollenbeck Street in the city of Rochester. The driver didn’t pull over and attempted to flee. Troopers followed the car, and saw a handgun being thrown from...
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

State Police investigating murder in Newark

New York State Police and local agencies are on scene in Newark investigating a shooting that took place last night in Newark. Details are still coming in and we will update this post as new information is confirmed...
NEWARK, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police investigating fatal shooting in Wayne County

NEWARK, N.Y. Police are investigating a homicide that happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Murray Street in the Village of Newark. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Newark-Wayne Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The New York State...
NEWARK, NY
WHEC TV-10

Suspect in quadruple shooting threatened ex, records say

DENVER (AP) — A man suspected of killing four people at his ex-girlfriend’s home in suburban Denver allegedly threatened to kill her a week before, according to court records. Police were searching Monday for Joseph Mario Castorena, 21, in connection with the shooting that left three men and...
AURORA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man headed to prison for murder, attempted murder

A parolee will be spending the next 50 years at least in prison after killing a man in the city – and nearly killing another. Robert Colon was sentenced to 25 years to life for the murder of Roger Palermo in March 2021 on First Street in Rochester. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office says Palermo was not the intended target.
ROCHESTER, NY

