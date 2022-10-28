Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Crime Stoppers: Police seeking persons of interest in retired officer's murder
On this week's Crime Stoppers segment, Rochester Police Department investigators Kirk Pero and Paul Dondorfer joined us to talk about the investigation of the murder of 50-year-old William Keith Booker, a retired member of the Rochester Police Department. Booker was shot and killed Sept. 26 in the area of Jefferson...
nyspnews.com
Seeking public assistance in identifying suspect
IDENTIEFIED Troopers out of SP Batavia are investigating a larceny of a wallet from a shopping cart on October 27, 2022. This incident was at Walmart in town of Batavia. NYSP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the female suspect in the photo from Walmart loss prevention.
iheart.com
Rochester Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide
Rochester police are investigating another city homicide. It happened around 3:45 this morning on Weld Street, near Scio. A male in his late teens was shot to death. Another male in his teens is being treated at the hospital but is expected to survive. No one has been arrested. There...
UPDATE: Police seek help locating missing Greece boy
He was last seen in a black Reebok sweatshirt with white lettering, black pants, brown boots, and a black skull cap, officers said.
WHEC TV-10
15-year-old girl hospitalized after being shot on Genesee Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said a 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was shot last night on Genesee Street near Epworth Street on Monday. She has serious injuries but is expected to survive. Rochester police officers responded to calls for a shooting at around 7 p.m. After...
WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized after shooting on Sullivan Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in the lower body on Sullivan Street. Rochester police responded after getting calls for a shooting and found the injured man on Joesph Avenue near Clifford Avenue. An investigation determined that the shooting happened one block south of that area, on Sullivan Street.
NewsChannel 36
Corning Man Arrested For Allegedly Fleeing From Police
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - A Corning man was arrested after attempting to flee from police stemming from an alleged violation of an order of protection. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 40 year old Thomas Whitehead allegedly violated an order of protection and then attempted to avoid police. Police also said that Whitehead allegedly failed to stop for police, acted in a reckless manner and resisted arrest when stopped.
Police investigating afternoon shooting in Rochester’s 19th ward
There, police found a man in his 20s suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the lower body.
Sunrise Smart Start: Fatal shooting, Irondequoit censure
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
iheart.com
Man Wounded in Sullivan St. Shooting
Rochester police are investigating a shooting this morning that wounded a 37-year-old city man. It happened around 5:30 this morning on Sullivan Street. The man ran to the corner of Clifford and Joseph avenues to call for help. Police detained a person on Sullivan, but it's not clear if the...
WHEC TV-10
Two men arrested on weapons charges after State Police pursuit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday, New York State Troopers in Rochester attempted to stop a motorist for a traffic violation on Hollenbeck Street in the city of Rochester. The driver didn’t pull over and attempted to flee. Troopers followed the car, and saw a handgun being thrown from...
These 23 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week [Photos]
ASSAULT -3RD Bail Amount: $150.00. CRIM OBSTRUCTION BREATHING/BLOOD CIRCULATION -APPLY PRESSURE. AGG UNLIC OPER-2ND: 3/MORE OPEN SUSPENSIONS ON 3/MORE DATES. GRAND LARCENY 3RD DEGREE: PROPERTY VALUE EXCEEDS $3000. Bail Amount: None Listed. 10. Emerson, William Joseph. Booking Date: 10/29/2022. CRIM POSS CONTR SUBST. Bail Amount: $1,000.00. 11. Spencer, David Eugene.
waynetimes.com
State Police investigating murder in Newark
New York State Police and local agencies are on scene in Newark investigating a shooting that took place last night in Newark. Details are still coming in and we will update this post as new information is confirmed...
WHEC TV-10
Police investigating fatal shooting in Wayne County
NEWARK, N.Y. Police are investigating a homicide that happened around 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Murray Street in the Village of Newark. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to Newark-Wayne Hospital, where he died from his injuries. The New York State...
13 WHAM
Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing boyfriend multiple times in Newark
Newark, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating a violent domestic dispute in the village of Newark. Deputies say 29-year-old Casey McCabe is now in custody, accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the leg multiple times at their home on West Miller Street. The victim was taken...
WHEC TV-10
Suspect in quadruple shooting threatened ex, records say
DENVER (AP) — A man suspected of killing four people at his ex-girlfriend’s home in suburban Denver allegedly threatened to kill her a week before, according to court records. Police were searching Monday for Joseph Mario Castorena, 21, in connection with the shooting that left three men and...
Police Say New York State Man Threatened to Shoot Employees Over Toilet Paper
Toilet paper became one of the nation's most coveted items during COVID, as supply shortages and bulk purchasing left aisles practically empty. However, one New York state man, who police say was "dissatisfied' over a toilet paper purchase, took matters into his own hands. We're not sure who squeezed his roll the wrong way, though officials believe alcohol played a role.
WHEC TV-10
Man headed to prison for murder, attempted murder
A parolee will be spending the next 50 years at least in prison after killing a man in the city – and nearly killing another. Robert Colon was sentenced to 25 years to life for the murder of Roger Palermo in March 2021 on First Street in Rochester. The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office says Palermo was not the intended target.
13 WHAM
MCSO: Investigating fatal car crash on West Ridge Road in Parma
Parma, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal car crash on West Ridge Road in Parma on Sunday. Police say it was a single car crash in which the driver had died. No one else was inside the vehicle. The cause of the accident is...
Batavia man facing rape, drug possession charges
He's scheduled to return to court on November 15.
