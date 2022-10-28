ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meta Quest Pro: Where to Buy the High-End VR Device Online

By Latifah Muhammad
Meta Quest Pro , the “most enhanced” VR headset yet from Facebook’s parent company, went on sale earlier this week — but it’ll cost you a pretty penny. The VR headset, which “enables full-color mixed reality” that blends “virtual experience with your physical world,” retails for $1,499.99 .

Meta Quest Pro is the first in the brand’s line of high-end VR headsets. The multifunctional VR and MR device provides high-resolution, mixed reality and blends two worlds by allowing you to dip into the virtual realm without leaving your physical environment.

Features include high-resolution sensors that enable full-color, mixed reality experiences, along with advanced LCD displays delivering sharper visuals and “next-generation” pancake optics.

The Meta Quest Pro includes a headset, two self-tracking Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers, stylus tips, partial light blockers, and a charging dock. Each controller has three built-in sensors that track their position in 3D space (independent of the headset) to provide a 360-degree range of motion .

Meta Quest Pro controllers can be used with Meta Quest 2 as well. A standalone pair of controllers ($299.99) will be released later this year. Click here to pre-order the controllers.

Meta Quest Pro features a sleek design, complete with guided Fit Adjustment, eye tracking, and Natural Facial Expressions.

You can order Meta Quest Pro at Amazon , Best Buy , and Meta.com . Additionally, the Meta Quest Pro Compact Charging Dock ($79.99) , Meta Quest Pro VR earphones ($49.99) , and Meta Quest Pro Carry Case from Incase ($119.95) are on sale now. The Meta Quest Pro Full Lights Blocker ($49.99) will be out Nov. 22.

