Henderson business throws Halloween ribbon cutting
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two years and two locations later, a Henderson business is getting a new start on Halloween. “A costumed Halloween ribbon cutting on a dark and drizzly morning was delightfully on brand for welcoming Corkscrew Curiosities as a new Chamber member and new Main Street business today!” says the Henderson KY Chamber […]
Groundbreaking announced for Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Madisonville and Hopkins County, are excited to announce a groundbreaking will be held for the new Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Plex. The event will be held on November 3, at 3:30 p.m. The groundbreaking will take place at 839 Midtown Boulevard in Madisonville. Organizers say they would like to invite […]
Old Courthouse Catacombs guests enjoy Halloween frights
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Halloween marked the last day of the Old Courthouse Catacombs. Guests poured in all night, and 14 News spoke with some of them. Many said it was frightening, but plenty of fun. “I’m to old for this,” said Zakia, who took her daughter and daughter’s friend...
Landon’s Hope hopes for help
SEBREE, Ky. (WEHT) – A Tri-State food bank is in desperate need of donations as the holidays approach. Landon’s Hope operates a food pantry in Sebree which supports Webster County. The thrift store was opened a few years ago to help pay for the food, but now some extra help is needed to keep the […]
Dispatch: Crash in Spencer Co. briefly shuts down SR 161 and Blue Bridge
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Spencer County Dispatch officials say a crash temporarily shut down State Road 161 and the Blue Bridge. They say the call came in just after 10:30 p.m. Monday. Officials say the crash was just north of the bridge. The Blue Bridge and SR 161 have...
5 more Habitat homes to be built for tornado victims in Ohio Co.
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Owensboro are partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Ohio County in rebuilding homes for those who survived the deadly December 10-11, 2021 tornadoes that ripped through western Kentucky. In Ohio County, five homes are being built due to a...
Red Kettle Kickoff set for Friday, ‘new twist’ expected
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff will be on Friday, Nov 4, at 8:30 a.m. at the Salvation Army Gymnasium. That’s at 1040 N Fulton Ave. Officials say they will highlight the launch of this year’s Red Kettle Campaign with a goal of raising $310,000 over the Holiday season.
Spencer County Marriage Licenses– October 31, 2022
Brynne Moseley to Trevor Henderson, both of Owensboro, KY. Evan Allen Daniels of Owensboro, KY to Taegan Kimbley Maddox of Rockport.
Kentucky Habitat for Humanity receives $951,000 to help rebuild in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. – Kentucky Sports Radio and Kentucky Chamber Foundation presented a large donation Thursday to Kentucky Habitat for Humanity. Kentucky Habitat for Humanity plans to use the $951,000 tornado relief donation at a build site for 30 safe, affordable homes in Dawson Springs. The funding will provide...
Owensboro Music Business Expo sets date for first event
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro will become the focus of songwriters in 2023. The Owensboro Music Business Expo announced its first event will take place in April of 2023 at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Co-Founders Adam Gaynor, a former member of the band Matchbox 20, and...
Officer spreads joy around Henderson community
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — This Halloween, a Henderson Police Officer made memories and plenty of smiles for kids and families alike. The police department said they received two messages from people in their community that wanted to thank Officer Gipson for making their day. One message was from a parent who said Officer Gipson had […]
Neighbors enjoy impressive Halloween display in Posey Co.
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - We know there are a lot of Halloween displays out there, but some families take it to another level. There’s a house on the corner of Middle Mount Vernon Road and Saint Phillips Road in Posey County that is included. The homeowners really went...
Delphi suspect printed pictures of scene for victim’s family
Survey results for Norton Healthcare’s first new hospital in West Louisville to be unveiled. People living in West Louisville will learn about the progress in planning, results from those surveys, and how public input is being used to build the new hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. The jackpot tonight...
Evansville Woman Missing in Kentucky After Weekend Car Accident on Green River Bridge
A search is underway for a missing Evansville, Indiana woman after her car was found crashed into a bridge over the Green River in Kentucky. Multiple Agencies Working to Locate Missing Indiana Woman. The Kentucky State Police, along with multiple other agencies in Kentucky are working to find 28-year-old Elza...
Uniontown saves hunter in distress
Uniontown Water Rescue says they made a rescue in Shawneetown on Halloween.
Kentucky Mom Shares Hilarious Photos of Her “Exorcist” Possessed Children
Have you ever taken a photo of your child, looked at it and thought, "Oh my Lord! My kid looks possessed?" My dear friend and cohost, Angel Welsh, certainly has. And, look. I have been around her two youngest children for years now and I have seen them in action. There's a strong possibility they are possessed. I mean, look at kid up there. She's turned into this . . .
You Could Become a Crisis Volunteer for a Western Kentucky Based Agency
“You have not lived today until you have done something for someone who can never repay you.”- John Bunyan (1628-1688). That quote is firmly on display on the website of New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services here in Owensboro, Kentucky. And it's that quote which frames the current ask the local agency has of you.
Hopkins County job fair being held in Madisonville today
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – A job fair is being held today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ballard Convention Center in Madisonville, KY. There will be more than 40 employers on-site who are hiring for over 1,350 jobs, and many employers are offering interviews at the fair. Of the employers in attendance, there […]
How to Get Your Tickets for the 2023 Lip Sync Battle in Owensboro
The 6th Annual Puzzle Pieces Lip Sync Battle is coming up in just a couple of months. The big day is Saturday, January 14th. This year's event is going to feature five battles, including, for the first time ever, a Battle Royale, which will feature three former Grand Champions of the event going head-to-head-to-head. It's the first time in event history we have ever had a three-team battle. It's going to be AWESOME. Heck, the entire night's going to be.
2022-2023 White Flag Warming Center
A Warming Center will be located at the Daniel Pitino Shelter for White Flag nights from November 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023. The Daviess County Emergency Management Agency will continue to send notifications and post to social media platforms when White Flag criteria is expected to be met. Residents...
