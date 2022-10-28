Have you ever taken a photo of your child, looked at it and thought, "Oh my Lord! My kid looks possessed?" My dear friend and cohost, Angel Welsh, certainly has. And, look. I have been around her two youngest children for years now and I have seen them in action. There's a strong possibility they are possessed. I mean, look at kid up there. She's turned into this . . .

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO